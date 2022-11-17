Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and CantinaJ.M. LesinskiSurfside Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
SC witness describes orange object emitting triangular beam of lightRoger MarshPawleys Island, SC
Related
WMBF
Florence 1 students take to the skies in new aviation program
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Class was in session from new heights in the Pee Dee as students from the Florence School District 1′s Advantage Academy Aviation Program took their first flights on Thursday. “If you would’ve told me when I was a freshman that I’d be here in high...
WMBF
Superintendent: Gun found at Dillon High School; student hid it in guidance office
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A gun was found on Monday at Dillon High School, the district superintendent said. Superintendent Ray Rogers said a student at the school alerted an administrator to the gun, and there was a lockdown while authorities searched the school. Rogers said after a while...
abcnews4.com
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Eden
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 19-20 is Eden, a black and white dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Eden is between two and three years old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is fantastic in the car, good with other dogs and loves kids,” Robinson […]
Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
heraldadvocate.com
Smith is first female moderator elected to lead Berea Association
Rev. Doris B. Smith, the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Bennettsville, was recently elected as moderator of the Berea Association of Marlboro and Dillon counties, in South Carolina and Robeson County, in North Carolina. This makes Smith the first female to lead the association in its 135-year history.
WMBF
Lake City community provides turkeys for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - With less than a week away from thanksgiving, one Pee Dee community is helping families one turkey at a time. Residents and the Lake City Boys and Girls Club made it all possible. Diann Brown, a mother of 11, was one of many who said...
First Responder Friday: Capt. Christine Berry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In this week’s “First Responder Friday,” we introduce you to Capt. Christine Berry with Horry County Fire Rescue. “I wanted to do something that I felt like every day would give back to the community,” Berry said. And that’s exactly what her job entails. Twenty-two and a half years dedicated […]
WMBF
‘We’re all excited’: Crews break ground on new Carolina Forest Senior Center
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Council on Aging is finally breaking ground on its new Carolina Forest Senior Center. The Council on Aging had to pump the breaks on the project for several years because of flooding and COVID. Elaine Gore, Executive Director for the Horry County...
Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”
Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
WMBF
Family makes new holiday memories at Market Common tree lighting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Market Common hosted its traditional Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Grand Strand. Hundreds came out to the event, while a few vendors provided food and sweets. As people grabbed a bite, many had the chance...
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in South Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and impeccable service.
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of South Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
mrn.com
Brenden Queen overcomes chaos, wins South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway
The path to Victory Lane for three-time Langley Speedway track champion Brenden Queen in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway came down to a matter of survival. An evening dominated by tire conservation, intense racing and heated rivalries culminated with Queen holding off Carson Kvapil for a crown jewel victory in his debut race with Lee Pulliam Performance.
travelawaits.com
9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway
Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
wpde.com
Home for the holidays: Horry Co. animal shelter free fostering, adoptions for Thanksgiving
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is hoping to place as many shelter pets in a home for the holidays as part of a new holiday program. The HCACC holiday program has two parts. The first option is permanently adopting and taking home a...
WMBF
MYR prepares for holiday travel, launches program to help those with hidden disabilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Holiday traveling can be stressful for anyone, and leaders at the Myrtle Beach International Airport say they know this can be especially challenging for people with hidden disabilities. That’s why they launched the Sunflower Lanyard Program. Myrtle Beach International spokesperson, Ryan Betcher said the...
heraldadvocate.com
MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease
DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
WMBF
Socastee-area fire leaves 3 displaced, investigation underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were displaced after a fire in the Socastee area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on the 3000 block of Socastee Boulevard at around 4:45 p.m. As of around 5:45 p.m., officials said the fire was...
WMBF
Horry County Fire Rescue to break ground on 3 new fire stations as population grows
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue hope three new fire stations will help them keep up with the number of people moving to the county. The agency held two out of the three groundbreakings on Friday. The first one, Fire Station 5, took place at 2291 Highway...
Comments / 0