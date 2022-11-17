ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WMBF

Florence 1 students take to the skies in new aviation program

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Class was in session from new heights in the Pee Dee as students from the Florence School District 1′s Advantage Academy Aviation Program took their first flights on Thursday. “If you would’ve told me when I was a freshman that I’d be here in high...
FLORENCE, SC
abcnews4.com

80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Eden

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 19-20 is Eden, a black and white dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Eden is between two and three years old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is fantastic in the car, good with other dogs and loves kids,” Robinson […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
FLORENCE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Smith is first female moderator elected to lead Berea Association

Rev. Doris B. Smith, the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Bennettsville, was recently elected as moderator of the Berea Association of Marlboro and Dillon counties, in South Carolina and Robeson County, in North Carolina. This makes Smith the first female to lead the association in its 135-year history.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

First Responder Friday: Capt. Christine Berry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In this week’s “First Responder Friday,” we introduce you to Capt. Christine Berry with Horry County Fire Rescue. “I wanted to do something that I felt like every day would give back to the community,” Berry said. And that’s exactly what her job entails. Twenty-two and a half years dedicated […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”

Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Family makes new holiday memories at Market Common tree lighting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Market Common hosted its traditional Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Grand Strand. Hundreds came out to the event, while a few vendors provided food and sweets. As people grabbed a bite, many had the chance...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
mrn.com

Brenden Queen overcomes chaos, wins South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway

The path to Victory Lane for three-time Langley Speedway track champion Brenden Queen in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway came down to a matter of survival. An evening dominated by tire conservation, intense racing and heated rivalries culminated with Queen holding off Carson Kvapil for a crown jewel victory in his debut race with Lee Pulliam Performance.
FLORENCE, SC
travelawaits.com

9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway

Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease

DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

