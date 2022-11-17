ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

cleveland19.com

Bratenahl police charge driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday morning. Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. According to the police report, Bissell was...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead from 2nd Elyria apartment fire, officials say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A second apartment fire in Elyria Sunday left a man dead, according to Chief Joseph Pronesti of the Elyria Fire Department. The fire started at 12:58 p.m. in the 100 block of Brunswick Drive on Nov. 20, according to a department press release. Firefighters found a...
ELYRIA, OH
WFMJ.com

UPDATE: Endangered Portage County man found safely

An endangered missing adult issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties has just been canceled. Officials say 88-year-old Merle Reeves has been found safely. The alert was issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties at approximately 3:22 p.m. and was canceled about 20 minutes after being issued.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 dead, 1 injured after 2 fatal Elyria apartment fires

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two apartment fires in Elyria over the weekend left two men dead and one injured, according to the Elyria Fire Department. The first fire took place early Sunday morning at Sherwood Forest Apartments located at 525 Georgetown Avenue. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the top...
ELYRIA, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman accused of running through addiction recovery facility while trying to elude police

SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old woman was arrested on November 12 after she allegedly trespassed in a long-term recovery facility while trying to elude police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a vehicle. Near Venice Road, according to the report, the vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. At the crash scene, a passenger was found trapped in the vehicle, while the driver left the scene running, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton mom pleads guilty to faking daughter’s illness to get donations

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton mother pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges after faking her daughter’s illness to get donations, according to Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone. The incident stemmed from a false GoFundMe campaign called ‘Rylee’s Warriors’ which raised an excess of $4,500 in 2021 before it...
CANTON, OH

