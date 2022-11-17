Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees through November
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter (CCAS) announced it is offering reduced adoption fees through the end of November. CCAS said due to an increase in incoming dogs, fees have been lowered to $20 per adoption until Nov. 30. This $20 fee covers the dog license,...
‘Standing in feet of manure:’ 16 horses among others rescued in Ohio
Sixteen horses, six goats and several cats and dogs were rescued by the Humane Society of the United States and the Ashland County Sheriff's Office from an alleged neglect situation in Ashland.
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battling flames at Wyandot County Dairy Farm
WYANDOT—Crawford County Now has learned that responders are actively working a fire at Vandongen Dairy Farm in Wyandot County. Crawford County Now will update this breaking news as new information becomes available.
cleveland19.com
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the body found inside a Parma home as a man missing since August. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body, found Nov. 16 wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs.
ashlandsource.com
16 horses, other animals in 'pretty bad' shape being rescued from Ashland County farm
ASHLAND — The Humane Society of the United States and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office led a rescue of around 16 horses and other animals from a farm off County Road 1475 on Wednesday. Kirsten Peek, a public information officer with the Humane Society, said the horses’ condition...
Ohio mall had four businesses broken into; police looking for suspects
Ohio police say they are looking for suspects breaking into local businesses at a mall. Police say the suspects have broken four businesses at the New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia Police say the suspects attempted to enter the cash register and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Anyone with information should contact […]
cleveland19.com
Children staying fewer nights at Cuyahoga County office building, but officials still face huge placement gap
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teen failed by a broken child welfare system, is now preparing to be shipped out of state. It’s an update to a tragic story we told you this summer. The boy is just one of many troubled teens 19 Investigates discovered have spent part of the year living at a Cuyahoga County office building.
cleveland19.com
Bratenahl police charge driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday morning. Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. According to the police report, Bissell was...
Firefighter killed on I-90 identified; arrest made
A firefighter was struck and killed by a car on Saturday, Nov. 19, near Interstate 90 and MLK Jr. Drive in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
1 dead from 2nd Elyria apartment fire, officials say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A second apartment fire in Elyria Sunday left a man dead, according to Chief Joseph Pronesti of the Elyria Fire Department. The fire started at 12:58 p.m. in the 100 block of Brunswick Drive on Nov. 20, according to a department press release. Firefighters found a...
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: Endangered Portage County man found safely
An endangered missing adult issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties has just been canceled. Officials say 88-year-old Merle Reeves has been found safely. The alert was issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties at approximately 3:22 p.m. and was canceled about 20 minutes after being issued.
cleveland19.com
2 plead guilty in connection with torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two of the six suspects accused in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22, have pleaded guilty. Destiny Henderson, 18, and Portria Williams, 31, will be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2023 and have agreed to testify against the other suspects. Henderson pleaded guilty to...
cleveland19.com
2 dead, 1 injured after 2 fatal Elyria apartment fires
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two apartment fires in Elyria over the weekend left two men dead and one injured, according to the Elyria Fire Department. The first fire took place early Sunday morning at Sherwood Forest Apartments located at 525 Georgetown Avenue. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the top...
Stark County mother accused of faking daughter's life-threatening illness sentenced to prison
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — On Lindsey Abbuhl's Facebook page, fundraiser flyers remain posted, asking for money for her 11-year-old daughter Rylee. But, in May of 2021, that all came to an end, when she was accused of faking her daughter's terminal illness, and taking thousands from the community. On...
cleveland19.com
Police release body cam video of arrest of driver accused in Cleveland firefighter’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bratenahl police released the dash cam video of the arrest of the driver wanted in the deadly hit and run accident of a Cleveland firefighter. Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, 51, was struck on I-90 east near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Bratenahl.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Max McClellan
Update: Mr. McClellan was recovered safe by law enforcement. The vehicle in the picture is not the actual vehicle.
huroninsider.com
Woman accused of running through addiction recovery facility while trying to elude police
SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old woman was arrested on November 12 after she allegedly trespassed in a long-term recovery facility while trying to elude police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a vehicle. Near Venice Road, according to the report, the vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. At the crash scene, a passenger was found trapped in the vehicle, while the driver left the scene running, the report states.
Could partisan hatred cause an Ohio man to kill his neighbor? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Every time a reporter posts a story on cleveland.com, I get an email with the link – and usually a headline. This one, from Cliff Pinckard on the overnight shift, was...
cleveland19.com
Canton mom pleads guilty to faking daughter’s illness to get donations
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton mother pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges after faking her daughter’s illness to get donations, according to Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone. The incident stemmed from a false GoFundMe campaign called ‘Rylee’s Warriors’ which raised an excess of $4,500 in 2021 before it...
cleveland19.com
6 months in jail for man guilty of punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral Akron assault
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old Kent man caught on video punching a Black woman and yelling racial slurs, was sentenced to six month in jail and two years probation by an Akron Municipal Court judge Monday morning. <. In October, Andrew Walls pleaded no contest to one count of...
