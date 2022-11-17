Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Local nonprofits prepare for Official Giving Tuesday
TULARE COUNTY – Local nonprofits ask community members to join in the season of giving with the Ofﬁcial Giving Tuesday Community Campaign in Tulare County. This year on Nov. 29, a handful of nonprofits are gathering together to make an impact and celebrate generosity through the Ofﬁcial Giving Tuesday Community Campaign in Tulare County. This worldwide Giving Tuesday includes showing your generosity by helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes — everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts.
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
kingsriverlife.com
National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day
Last December, a group gathered downtown to read the names of and remember fifty-six identified individuals who had died homeless in Fresno between January and November 2021. The service included readings, short messages, and music from a variety of religious traditions. I thought of a friend who used to visit...
Four people displaced after chimney fire spreads to attic in Fresno County
Four people were displaced in Fresno County after a chimney fire spread to a home's attic Sunday morning.
Drastic shortage solution? Nursing education at Visalia hospital
The national nursing shortage is especially sharp here in the Central Valley, but a Visalia hospital is hoping its new idea is part of the solution.
Hanford Sentinel
Valadao, Salas race still close, Hanford Council will look different in coming weeks
With all but a literal handful of votes left to count in Kings County, local races have been decided. However, at least one regional race is still up in the air as votes in other counties are still being counted. Congressman David Valadao (R) holds a lead over challenger Assemblymember...
GV Wire
Quiet Vote Gives Fresno City Council Up to $13,000 More in Compensation
The Fresno City Council has approved perks worth more than $13,000 annually for its members. By a 4-1 vote, the council on Thursday consented to a Dyer administration proposal to participate in receiving money in the city’s deferred compensation plan. They also voted to increase reimbursements for expenses for the first time in 33 years.
Fresno EOC helping low income families pay overdue water bills
The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission wants to help pay your overdue water bill.
GV Wire
Latest Count Shows Challenger on Brink of Unseating Local College Trustee
A community college district trustee saw his race tighten after election officials in Fresno and Madera counties reported the latest updated totals on Friday, while a Fresno school board trustee gained a bit of breathing room in her race. As of Friday’s vote update, State Center Community College District incumbent...
Fresno, Kings County burn permit holders can now conduct control burning
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People with current and valid hazard reduction burn permits can now conduct hazard reduction control burning at all elevations in western Fresno County and Kings County, according to Cal Fire. Along with western Fresno County and Kings County, unincorporated areas west of I-5 are SRA (State Responsibility Area) land. In eastern […]
GV Wire
Fresno County Reaps $975K in AT&T Lawsuit Settlement
Fresno County is receiving nearly $975,000 from AT&T after settling an environmental protection lawsuit. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced the settlement in a news release on Wednesday. The county joined with the city of Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Bernardino counties to...
Fire destroys home in rural Fresno County, investigation underway
Fresno County Fire received a call after 6 p.m. Sunday for a residential fire just north of Orange Cove.
2 Arrested for Alleged DUI at Scene of Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A three-vehicle traffic collision occurred on California Avenue and Oak Street around 10:07 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 in the city of Bakersfield where two people were seen taken into custody for alleged DUI by Bakersfield Police officers at the scene. It is unknown if any of...
Hanford Winter Wonderland kicks off Saturday
Tickets are selling fast for the Hanford Winter Wonderland. It's nine weeks of holiday fun in the middle of historic downtown!
KMJ
Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified
The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries “were not consistent with a natural death”.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
Man sentenced for fire that destroyed multiple Visalia businesses
56-year-old Jessie Hager learned his fate in court Friday morning after admitting he started a fire in a dumpster in downtown Visalia seven months ago.
Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
thesungazette.com
Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck
Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
Fresno experts offer tips for bringing utility bills down this winter
Action News spoke with energy and hardware experts who shared simple steps you can take so you don't break the bank this season.
