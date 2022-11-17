TULARE COUNTY – Local nonprofits ask community members to join in the season of giving with the Ofﬁcial Giving Tuesday Community Campaign in Tulare County. This year on Nov. 29, a handful of nonprofits are gathering together to make an impact and celebrate generosity through the Ofﬁcial Giving Tuesday Community Campaign in Tulare County. This worldwide Giving Tuesday includes showing your generosity by helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes — everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts.

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO