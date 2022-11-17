ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

Guest
3d ago

gotta see this....we have a mess in the area the city says they allow homeless encampments drug dealing on the south and north of inyo sex in the open during daylight which I no longer use Inyo. these people aren't leaving they want no rules but do take free foodstamps...and anything else but continue to deal drugs and steal from residents.

thesungazette.com

Local nonprofits prepare for Official Giving Tuesday

TULARE COUNTY – Local nonprofits ask community members to join in the season of giving with the Ofﬁcial Giving Tuesday Community Campaign in Tulare County. This year on Nov. 29, a handful of nonprofits are gathering together to make an impact and celebrate generosity through the Ofﬁcial Giving Tuesday Community Campaign in Tulare County. This worldwide Giving Tuesday includes showing your generosity by helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes — everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
kingsriverlife.com

National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day

Last December, a group gathered downtown to read the names of and remember fifty-six identified individuals who had died homeless in Fresno between January and November 2021. The service included readings, short messages, and music from a variety of religious traditions. I thought of a friend who used to visit...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Quiet Vote Gives Fresno City Council Up to $13,000 More in Compensation

The Fresno City Council has approved perks worth more than $13,000 annually for its members. By a 4-1 vote, the council on Thursday consented to a Dyer administration proposal to participate in receiving money in the city’s deferred compensation plan. They also voted to increase reimbursements for expenses for the first time in 33 years.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno, Kings County burn permit holders can now conduct control burning

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People with current and valid hazard reduction burn permits can now conduct hazard reduction control burning at all elevations in western Fresno County and Kings County, according to Cal Fire. Along with western Fresno County and Kings County, unincorporated areas west of I-5 are SRA (State Responsibility Area) land. In eastern […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno County Reaps $975K in AT&T Lawsuit Settlement

Fresno County is receiving nearly $975,000 from AT&T after settling an environmental protection lawsuit. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced the settlement in a news release on Wednesday. The county joined with the city of Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Bernardino counties to...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified

The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries “were not consistent with a natural death”.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

