Joann Martina
3d ago
Bye David the best of luck to you on your next journey. I'm going to miss you My favorite Channel of already a bunch of my favorite are gone. God Bless You. Sad sad
fox8live.com
Royal wedding homilist Bishop Michael Curry preaches Sunday in Treme
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It isn’t often that reservations are required to attend a church service, but such was the case Sunday morning (Nov. 20) in Treme. That’s because the man delivering the homily at St. Anna’s Episcopal Church was the Most Reverend Michael B. Curry. Curry,...
biteofthebest.com
An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA
An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA. Mother’s Restaurant has been a breakfast institution since 1938 across the street from Hotel Fontenot, where we were staying. I had heard many legends about this cafeteria-style joint that always draws crowds. Mothers serves Breakfast all day. One morning, we decided...
uptownmessenger.com
Oysters are the star of local Thanksgiving tables (with recipes)
Before and since the Americans purchased New Orleans from the French, New Orleans has remained unique and distinct, nearly 220 years later, we still spurn convention. Thanksgiving is no exception. We celebrate with oysters: Oyster Soup or Stew and Oyster Dressing (you’ll find the recipes below). Not just oysters,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'My Southern Family Christmas,' filmed in Ascension Parish, to debut on Hallmark Channel Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
A sneak-peek preview of My Southern Family Christmas, which was filmed in Ascension Parish, is available on the Hallmark Channel website ahead of its Nov. 24 debut at 7 p.m. Even in a brief clip from the movie, the Town of Sorrento gets a shout-out in one of the character's lines. The site also includes a short trailer.
brproud.com
Premiere of movie filmed at Cajun Village and Coffee House happening soon
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that filmed in Ascension Parish is set to debut in less than a week. On Thursday, November 24, ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ is going to air on the Hallmark Channel. Some of the movie was filmed at The Cajun Village and...
bossierpress.com
LOUISIANA TO TAKE THE NATIONAL STAGE AGAIN WITH THE CELEBRATION GATOR IN NEW YORK AND THE TOURNAMENT OF ROSES® NEW YEAR CELEBRATION IN PASADENA
Louisiana will once again parade across the national stage during the holiday season, officially announcing floats and riders in both the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and the 2023 Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California. Rose Parade® riders include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport and 20 Louisiana queens from around the state. The queens represent the best Louisiana has to offer. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism made the announcements today during a news conference at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Sybil Haydel Morial celebrates her 90th birthday this week
This week we celebrate the 90th birthday of Sybil Haydel Morial, former First Lady of New Orleans and a longtime educator, community activist and civil rights leader. Born Nov. 26, 1932, in Gert Town and raised in the 7th Ward, Morial’s father C.C. Haydel was a physician and surgeon, while her mother Eudora Haydel had been a teacher. Morial and her three siblings grew up somewhat privileged in Black Creole society, but as African-Americans in the Jim Crow era also faced the pain of segregation.
uptownmessenger.com
St. Catherine’s Day Parade hangs up its hat
For more than a decade, the Garden District has provided the backdrop for the St. Catherine’s Day Hat Parade on the Sunday before Thanksgiving. Francophiles and those who simply enjoyed parading in a fancy hat would meet at St. Charles Avenue and Pleasant Street, sip on sparkling wine and walk a brief route to the sounds of live gypsy jazz.
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 18-20
"Jingle, jangle, jingle, here comes..." the holiday season in the metro region! The calendar is filling up with festivals and festivities as New Orleanians start planning for the "most wonderful time of the year." Friday is the chance to get a first look at Celebration in the Oaks 2022 at...
New Orleans mayor faces two more corruption scandals, focusing on security guard and stylist
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faces two more corruption scandals, this time regarding an unusually close relationship with her bodyguard and huge payouts to her stylist.
WWL-TV
FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant
NEW ORLEANS — As the FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant, questions remain about more than $230,000 Cantrell’s campaign paid the consultant in three and a half years. The consultant, Tanya Blunt Haynes, owns a hair salon in Gentilly and an image consulting business called...
NOLA community to give away turkeys, hams, meals, and more!
Happy holidays, Louisiana! Whether it be non-profits, churches, politicians, our community has stepped up to say that no one should be without food as we celebrate the season of giving and gratitude. Here's where you can find food in the Greater New Orleans area.
Long-abandoned Lake Forest Towers back in business — here's how it happened
NEW ORLEANS — It took 14 years for an opportunity to meet inspiration at the old Lake Forest Towers in New Orleans East, but this year the long-abandoned building is back. Empty since Hurricane Katrina, the Lake Forest Towers is now Lake Forest Manor, an affordable housing development for senior citizens.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
NOLA.com
It was cold on Friday night and so is revenge for Brother Martin in the playoffs
Revenge apparently is a dish best served cold. Playing in chilly temperatures in the 50s, Brother Martin exacted a pound of flesh from its Catholic League rivals from St. Augustine on Friday night with a 27-24 upset in a Division I select regional round game played at Tad Gormley Stadium.
iheart.com
This Louisiana City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America
A Louisiana city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Louisiana managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
Abandoned NOLA: Old Charity Hospital shows signs of life
NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like we’ve been reporting on “new life” at Charity Hospital for 17 years – well, it’s because we have. But this time, there’s something different about what’s happening inside and outside of Old Charity. The iconic...
FNF: Karr survives Scotlandville scare to advance to quarterfinals
See highlights of Friday (Nov. 18) night's matchup between the Edna Karr Cougars and the Scotlandville Hornets featured on WGNO's Friday Night Football.
New Orleans Mayor Says Reporter “Freaks Her Out”
You probably remember the story from last month about the mayor of New Orleans, LaToya 'tha destroya' Cantrell, claiming she had to travel first class because, according to her, traveling coach was 'dangerous for black women.' So her trips to Switzerland and Singapore were all charged to the fine tax payers of the Big Easy.
