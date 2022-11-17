Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton
SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Calvin!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a one-year-old ginger coated tabby named Calvin. Calvin hopes to brighten someone’s life with his sunny nature. Until then, he’s spending his days trying to navigate the tricky cat room tunnel, climbing the cat tower and keeping all the bird toys at bay.
American Flag burned at a home in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Torrington police are investigating after an American Flag was burned in town on Friday morning. Police said around 11 a.m., officers responded to the area of Church Street for the report of an American Flag on a home being lit on fire. Police said it was determined the flag was lit […]
New Britain Herald
PET OF THE WEEK: Precious
I can live in a single family home. I want to live with kids over 10. I might like to live with a dog but want to meet them first. I am a high energy kind of dog and am looking for a home where I can get lots of exercise every day.
Nearly 50 Connecticut kids get adopted in celebration of National Adoption Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It was a special day for dozens of Connecticut children who are settling in with their now-legal families. In celebration of National Adoption Day, which is officially recognized on Saturday, Nov. 19, courts across the state were filled with nothing but love on Friday. One...
The Waterbury Patriots need support to turn dreams into reality
WATERBURY, Conn. — The 11U Waterbury Patriots have won their state and regional championships but now need help to get to their ultimate goal at the national championship in Florida. The Patriots consist of a group of 23 inner-city kids that are the only team that represents Waterbury. Mook...
Eyewitness News
Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
Cat café opens in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
'A holiday miracle.' Bridgeport family moves back into condo following fire
News 12 Connecticut first reported on the health care worker a year ago when her condo tucked away at the end of Woodmont Avenue was gutted by fire.
Torrington police search for whoever set homeowner's American flag on fire overnight
TORRINGTON, Conn. — Torrington police are investigating after an American flag at a home appeared to be intentionally set on fire overnight Friday. Police were called to a home on Church Street at 11 a.m. on Friday. During the investigation, officials determined an unknown male dressed in black walked up to the home at 2:11 a.m. and lit the flag on the front porch on fire. He ran off while the flag was engulfed in flames, police said.
Noose discovered in locker room at RHAM High School: Police
HEBRON, Conn. — A noose was found in a locker room at RHAM High School in Hebron on Friday morning. Police said at approximately 10:30 a.m., State Troopers and Hebron officers went to RHAM High School for a report of a suspicious incident. School administrators reported that a staff member found an item, described as a noose in a locker room in the school.
‘Made me hug my kids a little tighter’ | Naugatuck neighbors react to 1-year-old’s murder
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search continues for the man accused of killing a one-year-old girl in a Naugatuck home Friday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, is believed to have killed the toddler at the home he lived at on Millville Avenue. His connection to her is still unclear. Police responded just before noon for an untimely death call. Neighbors were shocked and saddened to hear what happened.
‘Today’s been miserable’ | Hartford’s LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people are dead and 25 others are injured after a 22-year-old opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday. Even though the tragedy happened thousands of miles away from Connecticut, the impact is felt by the LGBTQ community as if it happened at home. The Metropolitan Community Church of Hartford held a service Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Pastor Rev. Aaron Miller says the shooting is a reminder being authentic and loving whoever is at risk.
Nyberg – Husband and wife revitalize old Bethel Cinema
BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Jaimie and Frank Lockwood have taken over the old Bethel Cinema and have turned it into the Greenwood Features theatre. During the pandemic, the cinema fell under financial hardships and closed in 2020. The Lockwoods being Bethel residents, were looking for spaces to create a community-friendly environment to open. Wanting to […]
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
Naugatuck police provide new ‘horrific and gruesome’ details in death of 11-month-old girl
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police released details of the death of an 11-month-girl, who they say died in a horrific manner at the hands of her biological father, triggering a statewide search. Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister said anyone who is harboring the suspect, Christopher Francisquini, is in danger. Francisquini...
5 transported to hospital after Manchester crash
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say five people were sent to the hospital following a serious motor vehicle accident in Manchester Friday night. Three vehicles were involved in the incident around 6:30 p.m. in the area of West Middle Turnpike and the I-84 Overpass. Among the five people was a child, police said. According to […]
‘The Guy From Saw’ Will Be In Wallingford, Connecticut On Thanksgiving Weekend
The other night, my fiancee was surfing the ol' web when she, all of a sudden, said out loud, "the guy from The Princess Bride will be in Wallingford next Saturday." Then I asked, "who?" and she says, "you know, Cary Elwes, he was in The Princess Bride, he is doing a meet and greet next weekend."
Connecticut’s Crystal Mall: Dead Mall Walking or Still Alive and Well?
If you walked into the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut, you might ask yourself, "Where is everybody?" Some may say it's like shopping in a ghost town. The fact is this mall that opened in 1984 is in trouble and is only 40% occupied, according to wtnh.com. According to a...
Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
