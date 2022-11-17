TORRINGTON, Conn. — Torrington police are investigating after an American flag at a home appeared to be intentionally set on fire overnight Friday. Police were called to a home on Church Street at 11 a.m. on Friday. During the investigation, officials determined an unknown male dressed in black walked up to the home at 2:11 a.m. and lit the flag on the front porch on fire. He ran off while the flag was engulfed in flames, police said.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO