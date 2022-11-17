Read full article on original website
Halloween was (what seems like) forever ago, and some people still have their decorations up. Why? It's one thing if they have pumpkins still on their porch. I've engaged in the "how long will it last?" game. Maybe you're waiting for the right time to make that pumpkin pie. (I have no idea how to make a pumpkin pie or what parts of the pumpkin even go into pumpkin pie). Or maybe your child made it, and your porch is like the "refrigerator" of the neighborhood. You want to display it for all to see while it's still good. So I understand the pumpkins, but why the decorations?
Say Hello To Yakima’s Christmas Tree on Tuesday
It's a holiday week..and the city of Yakima is preparing for the season as they prepare the downtown area for the arrival of Yakima’s Community Christmas Tree on Tuesday, November 22nd. Crews from the Downtown Association of Yakima along with the City of Yakima Public Works Division and Russell Crane say after finding a tree last week the tree will be removed this week and moved to the tree to Millennium Plaza, and placed in the ground on Tuesday.
2022 lighted Christmas parades in the Yakima Valley
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
IN BASKET: Six join Farm Workers medical-dental clinic staff
Open Letter to Delta Air Lines: I’m Begging You, Please Come to Yakima
Dear Delta Air Lines, Yakima needs you more than you know. Yakima's airport is a very nice, convenient airport for those in the Yakima Valley. Not just Yakima but Selah, Toppenish, Ellensburg and so many other surrounding cities rely on Yakima's airport to travel to where ever they may go. Yakima relies on Alaska Airlines, which really is a wonderful airline company. Though Alaska Airlines only travels from Yakima to Seattle and back it's what we're used to and works out great. It would be nice to have other travel options for places like Los Angeles or Denver or even Portland but Seattle works fine.
Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home
Yakima Are You Ready for Paid Parking Downtown?
Lots of people still talking about paid parking that's coming to downtown Yakima. If you park in downtown Yakima beginning in April of next year you'll be paying a parking fee. Paid parking is on its way to downtown Yakima after the Yakima City Council members voted in October in favor of the idea. Paid parking is expected to start in downtown in April of 2023. So far there's no indication the city council will reverse its ruling made in October as the city continues to prepare for paid parking. Andrew Holt the Executive Director of the Downtown Association of Yakima says.
3 Yakima Restaurants Open For Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Not big on Thanksgiving Dinner? That's okay, it takes a lot of time to prep, and by the time you're through with making dinner, you still have to be prepared for all that cleanup afterward. So instead of sorting through the broken dishes, and turkey carcass and trying to figure out what the heck is stuck to your shit that looks like cranberry sauce mixed with cheerios let us suggest something.
Couture clothing, duct tape dress on display at Yakima Valley Museum
When news came earlier this year that Sears would be closing many of their stores, we feared that we'd lose ours located in the Valley Mall. Sadly, it is one of the locations on the chopping block. As of this writing, it looks to be closing its doors mid-December of 2022. With roughly a month left, I took a stroll through the store that WAS packed wall to wall with everything you could ever need.
Interested in Adopting a Dog from the Yakima Humane Society?. In case you missed the last time the Yakima Humane Society opened its doors and dropped its fees for furry four-legged friends, it's back! This Friday get yourself prepped for a wait that's well worth it, by the end of the day you could be the owner of a wonderfully large dog, a small dog, or even a puppy for a discounted price.
The Herdmans are back again. This time, with new choreography and new songs. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, Warehouse Theatre in Yakima. Get into the spirit of the season this year when the Warehouse Theatre Company presents the modern holiday classic, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.”
Here we are, halfway through November. The family will be gathering next week for Thanksgiving, and then it's all downhill from there. You need to get your house festive and start getting gifts together. You might as well hit some of the valley's craft fairs and kill two birds with one stone.
