ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

"& Juliet" opens Thursday night on Broadway

By Dave Carlin
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37LXhN_0jEy3Qo200

"& Juliet" opens Thursday on Broadway 02:39

NEW YORK - Thursday night marks opening night for the new musical "& Juliet." It takes Shakespeare's famous ill-fated couple, changes the ending, and mashes it all up with hit songs from the top of the charts.

As CBS 2's Dave Carlin reports, Juliet is a tragic character no more. In this new musical, her sad ending is scrapped. She lives and finds joy.

Juliet, as played by Queens native Lorna Courtney, is defiant and charming.

"What what makes Juliet tick?" Carlin asked.

"She has this inner drive and problem-solving skills that she's going to get to her goal no matter what," Courtney said.

"& Juliet" is packed with the songs of Grammy winner Max Martin, the hitmaker for Katy Perry, Celine Dion, *NSYNC, Britney Spears and others.

Martin joined the cast on stage during the first preview performance.

"Fifteen people are making their Broadway debut tonight," he said.

"It's a joy to be with them a joy to see their every step," said Paulo Szot.

"& Juliet" brings Szot back to broadway. The opera star triumphed on Broadway on 2010 in "South Pacific," and won the leading actor in a musical Tony Award.

Here, he goes pop.

"I fell in love with a script, of course," Szot said. "With the songs."

"Your career has been so diverse. Varied rolls, varied genres. Did you plan it that way?" Carlin asked.

"I never saw myself on I'm being just an opera singer, or just a jazz singer, a bossa nova or an actor. I want to do things I want to feel that freedom," Szot said.

Shakespeare is played by two-time Tony nominee Stark Sands.

"It's a fun show. It's a great distraction From your every day life," Sands said.

They survive, thrive and roar at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Broadway musical "KPOP" celebrates ahead of opening night

NEW YORK -- A celebration was held Sunday for the upcoming opening of the new Broadway musical "KPOP."Starring real life recording star Luna, the show honors the global phenomenon that is K-pop.It tells the story of international superstars giving their all for a one-night-only concert amid personal and cultural struggles.The cast, which features stars of K-pop and musical theater, say they can't wait to make an impact on Broadway with this original musical."It literally is a dream come true for me, being in a K-pop group for 15 years and now coming to the Broadway stage in America," actor Kevin Woo said. "K-pop music, which is a different genre that Broadway has never seen before ... Something new, something original and something that is accessible for everyone," actress Julia Abueya said."KPOP" features Korean, Korean-American and API representation on and off stage. One of its composers, Helen Park, is the first Asian woman to compose a Broadway show.The show is currently running at the Circle in the Square Theatre.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame opening on Long Island

STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- Long Island is about to get a Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame museum to honor and preserve Long Island's music heritage.It opens Nov. 25, and CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff got a sneak peek as work is underway.Twenty years in the making, the music lovers who created the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame as a traveling exhibit are moving into a permanent home on Main Street in Stony Brook.It's a place to immerse in the achievements of artists from geographic Long Island -- Suffolk, Nassau, Queens and...
STONY BROOK, NY
CBS New York

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade street closures, traffic advisories

NEW YORK -- The NYPD has released a list of street closures and other traffic advisories during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.The parade steps off at 9 a.m. on Nov. 24 from West 77th Street and Central Park West and ends at Herald Square.The following streets will be closed due to the parade as permitted by the NYPD: Formation:Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd StreetCentral Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue75th Street between Central...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy