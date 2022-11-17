ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson, MN

Dawson-area fathers, sons shave heads in solidarity with classmate with alopecia

By John Lauritsen
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGJLH_0jEy3Ldd00

Middle schoolers shave head to support friend with alopecia 02:19

DAWSON, Minn. -- Seventh grade can be a challenging time as kids are adjusting to a new school.

For 13-year-old Thatcher Johnson -- enrolled in the Dawson-Boyd district -- it became a bit more challenging when he developed alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out. In some cases, it doesn't grow back.

"I like football, basketball, baseball. I play video games," Johnson said.

They are the typical hobbies of seventh-grade boys, a time when everyone is just trying to fit in.

"I didn't really want to stick out. I wanted other people to be there with me so it would be easier," Johnson said.

When Johnson began losing his hair, it was tough, and difficult to explain to other kids what alopecia is.

"With alopecia comes depression and anxiety and fear and embarrassment. And all those things that are icky feelings," mother Mandi Johnson said.

Because Thatcher Johnson couldn't change what was happening, his friends and family decided to change for him.

"Thatcher was like, 'I think I just want to do it.' So I was thinking I'm just going to do it too then. I don't want you to be alone," father Ben Johnson said.

So they threw a head-shaving party, thinking a couple people would join in. But it turned into something much bigger. Dads and sons alike showed up and got their heads shaved for Thatcher Johnson, many for the first time.

"I was very surprised. I thought it was going to be my dad for sure but I didn't know anyone else was going to do it," Thatcher Johnson said.

"It was fun. It was kind of crazy, too. We couldn't believe that we actually shaved our heads," friend and cousin Jacob Johnson said.

"I was emotional. I got teary-eyed pretty much every time someone else would sit down," Mandi Johnson said.

Now, when Thatcher Johnson and his friends are at school or playing sports, it's hard to tell them apart. Which is exactly how they want it.

"Since his buddies have done this for him he's had nothing but good feelings," Mandi Johnson said. "I think these boys don't quite understand how impactful it is. Maybe when they are adults or parents of their own, they might understand, but it's really powerful. And we are very thankful."

Doctors are still hopeful Thatcher Johnson will grow his hair back. Even if it takes time, his friends said they have no problem shaving their heads again.

Comments / 0

Related
knuj.net

King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
marshallradio.net

Granite Falls man in critical condition after his truck struck a tree

MONTEVIDEO, MN (KMHL) — One man is in critical condition after his vehicle lost control and struck a tree Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 Thursday morning, a 1992 Ford F150 was traveling westbound on Highway 7 in Chippewa County when it lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the Ford, 64-year-old Bradley Munsterman of Granite Falls, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the North Memorial Hospital.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up

(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
FARGO, ND
willmarradio.com

Woman injured in car-semi collision near Regal

(Regal MN-) No information is available about an injury crash in Kandiyohi County Tuesday morning. A car collided with a semi on Highway 55 at 160th Street Northeast, near Regal, injuring the woman who was driving the car. The crash was reported around 7:26 a.m.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Changes coming in Kandiyohi County government

(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County officials are getting ready for some changes in government coming up after the 1st of the year. County Board Chair Corky Berg says current County Administrator Larry Kleindl will be retiring in late February, and will be working with new County Administrator Kelsey Baker... Your browser...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
104K+
Followers
26K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy