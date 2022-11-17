Some Colorado Starbucks employees join "Red Cup Rebellion" walkout 00:34

Some Starbucks employees across Colorado joined the so-called "Red Cup Rebellion" as part of workers' ongoing efforts to unionize. Four stores across the state joined the walkout which happened at Starbucks locations in 25 states across the country.

CBS

Copter4 flew over the Starbucks at 3rd and Columbine in Denver early Thursday morning. There were also walkouts in Greeley, Colorado Springs and Superior, the locations where employees have voted to unionize.

Starbucks workers strike outside a Starbucks coffee shop on November 17, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. - Starbucks workers in more than 100 US stores went on strike Thursday, according to a union, protesting the coffee giant's approach in negotiating union contracts as the company rolls out festive promotions. Dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion," the one-day strike coincides with a popular event in which Starbucks hands out reusable cups with certain festive purchases. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The walkout coincides with Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day when the company distributes reusable red cups to customers. Employees say it's one of the busiest days of the year.