ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

State's Attorney Mosby responds to teen squeegee worker's murder case being tried in adult system

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MyOoz_0jEy3ESY00

Judge rules teen squeegee worker to be tried as adult in murder case of Timothy Reynolds 02:35

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby responded to a judge's ruling that a 15-year-old will be tried as an adult in the deadly encounter with Timothy Reynolds last summer.

The city's prosecution offered a plea deal that would have left the case in the juvenile system since the teen was 14 years old at the time he was accused of shooting Reynolds on July 7.

However, on Thursday, Judge Charles Dorsey rejected that plea deal.

"Today's decision by the court could not have been an easy one to make, but it was done in the interest of justice and fairness," Mosby said in a statement. "As I've stated before, there are no winners in this case. A man has lost his life and a child will have to face consequences because of his inexcusable and reckless actions."

Reynolds was killed last summer when police said he got out of his car with a baseball bat to confront squeegee workers.

I n a dash-cam video obtained by The Baltimore Banner, you can see Reynolds swing his bat in the direction of the squeegee workers moments before he is hit in the head with a rock, then shot.

"The juvenile system is rooted in the goal of reform, and it is my sincere hope that this young man will turn his life around and forever remember the damage he has done to the Reynolds' family," Mosby said. "My thoughts are with them during this incredibly difficult time."

Comments / 2

Donna G
3d ago

Thank God this judge intervened and decided to try him as an adult. When is Mosby going to jail and why is this criminal still in her position. This family needs justice.

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Community activists try to address gun violence as homicide rate reaches 300 mark

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore has seen 300 homicides in 2022—a number that the city has repeatedly reached for eight years in a row.There have been at least two more murders in Baltimore over the weekend. A man was killed on Spelman Road in Cherry Hill on Saturday night. Another man was killed on St. Benedict Street in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday afternoon.Those murders bring Baltimore's homicide count over 300.Although the Baltimore Police Department hasn't updated its tally of homicide investigations, the local police union has addressed the grim number in a statement.Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police Union President Michael Mancuso said in...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Police Capture Ex-Boyfriend in Killing of Mother, 3 Children

CHESTER, Va. - Police say they have captured a suspect in the fatal shootings of a mother and three children at a home in Virginia. The bodies were discovered early Friday by police after they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Chester. Police identified the victims as JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson Cottle. Police say they apprehended Jonah Adams near his home in Waldorf, Maryland. They say he is JoAnna Cottle’s former boyfriend and the father of Kinsey and Jayson. Police have warrants for Adams on four counts of first-degree murder.
CHESTER, VA
WUSA9

27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man accused of raping child arrested days after featured on ID's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man who was featured on Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" was arrested days after the episode aired.Alex Bennett, accused of raping a child in 2020, made a national appearance on the series' Season 4 finale, titled "15 Seconds of Shame," on Nov. 9.Bennett was arrested on the East Coast on Nov. 15 after a tip came in following  the show aired that helped authorities develop his location further, and ultimately led to an arrest. The United States Marshals said Bennett was taken into custody by Deputies from the District of Maryland's Silver Shield unit,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Timothy Reynolds says 'total miscarriage of justice' if squeegee worker granted plea deal

BALTIMORE - A teen squeegee worker accused of killing Timothy Reynolds last summer in downtown Baltimore will be in court Thursday where a judge will determine if he will be tried as an adult.The teen was 14 years old at the time of the deadly shooting on July 7 at the intersection of Light and Conway streets.The prosecution is prepared to offer the now 15-year-old a plea deal.According to our media partner The Baltimore Banner, prosecutors intend to offer the teen a plea deal with a reduced charge. In this plea deal, he would be offered a manslaughter charge in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Weeks after deadly stabbing, man arrested for murder in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man accused of stabbing someone during a fight is facing charges, including murder. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Friday that officers arrested Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland, 29, of Clinton for the killing of Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, of Suitland.  Investigators said Scottland stabbed Taylor […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bowie woman arrested following fatal crash for allegedly driving while impaired, police say

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers have arrested a 30-year-old woman following a multi-vehicle crash that killed a person, according to authorities.The crash occurred on Interstate 97 near Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. That's when Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni of Bowie, Maryland, was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate in her 2009 Honda Accord, police said.Bryant-Pelloni allegedly crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta, killing 68-year-old Brian Mahaney, according to authorities.Mahaney had been traveling south in the southbound lane of the interstate, police said.Another driver traveling in the area swerved to avoid the collision and crashed into a Nissan Sentra, according to authorities.A fifth vehicle, which officers have identified as a 2013 Cadillac SRX, struck debris associated with the crash site.Officers arrested Bryant-Pelloni at the crash site, police said.She has been charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and other related charges, according to authorities.Bryant-Pelloni was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where she is awaiting an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

78-year-old man injured following hammer attack at church in North Baltimore on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A 78-year-old man was injured after another man struck him with a hammer at a church in North Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.The hammer attack occurred at 10:13 a.m., police said.That's when officers on patrol in the northern part of the city were sent to a church in the 4300 block of Old York Road to investigate a report of an aggravated assault, according to authorities.Several church members detained the 55-year-old hammer-wielding man following the attack, police said.The man who was struck by the hammer had only a minor cut to the ear, according to authorities.Investigators believe that the hammer-wielding man was suffering from a mental crisis. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.Medics took the 78-year-old man with the ear injury to an area hospital for precautionary measures, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Findings released in police shooting inside Baltimore barbershop that left two dead

BALTIMORE - The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General released its report into the findings of a police shooting inside a Baltimore barbershop that left two people dead in November 2021.Surveillance video and photos were released of the attack that happened along O'Donnell Street.Sgt. David burch was in the chair getting a haircut when Carlos David Ortega walked into the barbershop and started shooting.Barber Rafael Jeffers was shot before Sgt. Burch, who was off-duty, then pulled a gun from a bag he was carrying and shot Ortega six times times.Both Jeffers and Ortega died.    ...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

18-year-old woman found shot to death in DC hotel room: police

WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Northeast, D.C. hotel room on Saturday night, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of First Street around 9:50 p.m. Once at the scene, officers entered...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy