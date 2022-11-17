ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Brazen theft at luxury retailer Moncler in Chicago

By Suzanne Le Mignot
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oet8y_0jEy3DZp00

Brazen theft at luxury retailer Moncler in Chicago 02:45

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A video that's been seen more than 300,000 times shows a woman leaving a high-end retailer with an arm full of clothes and getting away in a waiting car.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday night from Oak Street, where police are still looking for the woman caught on video. That woman is seen on the sidewalk, then, she starts running onto to Oak Street with her arms full of merchandise.

A woman runs with what appears to be at least two coats in her arms from luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A police officer tries to stop her after seeing she left the store without paying for the merchandise. He reaches out for the woman, but she gets away.

That's when a red Nissan pulls up and stops. The woman runs around the front of the car, goes to the rear passenger door and gets in. The driver tries to escape as the woman's foot is dragged on the ground.

It happened at 2:45 Wednesday afternoon. Chicago police said two men also got into a waiting red sedan after taking merchandise from a store here on Oak Street.

"Organized retail crime continues unabated. It's certainly been a bit more, a bit less aggressive and violent lately, but it's still continuing."

Rob Karr is the president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.

"They organize everything and coordinate their attack essentially on the retail store and they know exactly what they're going after. They know how they're going to get it, remove it and get away."

Moncler sells coats, starting at around $800 and going up to about $3,000 each.

On Thursday afternoon on Oak Street, CBS 2 saw police and private security in cars and on bikes. Karr said the Illinois Retail Merchant Association has joined efforts with lawmakers to amend Illinois criminal codes to combat organized retail crime.

"It goes after the organizer, it goes after online fencing which has become an increasingly popular way of monetizing stolen goods," Karr said.

He added the association, the Illinois Attorney General and retailers are joining forces to create a law enforcement only website. It will have images and information about all of the organized retail crimes in Illinois, with the goal of stopping these organized rings.

CBS 2 reached out to Moncler for comment and have not heard back.

Comments / 45

trell
3d ago

They’ll be caught. Whole time then moncler coats have trackers. I work at the moncler outlet in rosemont and all the coats have unique identifiers

Reply(1)
13
BRS4
3d ago

Retail needs to be by appointment only at these high end stores. The people with dough who are going to shop there aren't going to complain. That's the way to keep the riff raff out. A good clubbing to the knees would have taken that beast down. Remember the delivery system training officer.

Reply
14
AP_000170.622a17c9fcf54304bb197a8722cd6e5b.1353
3d ago

Lock your merchandise down! Only a key will work to loosen it for purchase. Stop these brazen thieves. Your City leaders will not do anything to stop this nonsense. Protect your store. You will get no assistance from the democrats who are ruining the city

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Ski masks should be outlawed in Chicago, head of anti-violence group says

The head of a Chicago violence interruption group wants to make it illegal for people to wear ski masks outdoors in Chicago and across Illinois. “If a person is not going skiing anywhere here in Chicago, which we do not have any ski slopes in Chicago, it’s time to ban full-face ski masks,” Tio Hardiman, Executive Director for Violence Interrupters, said in a YouTube video Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Food and wellness giveaway at Arnold Mireles Academy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Students at Arnold Mireles Academy in the South Chicago neighborhood will get food and wellness items to bring home on Monday, just in time for Thanksgiving.The Chicago Public Schools Foundation is teaming up with the Children First Fund to make the deliveries to students starting at 1 p.m.Students also will get to bring home COVID-19 test kits and disinfecting wipes to try to stay healthy.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Is a new Illinois law targeting organized retail crime making a difference?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we head into the holiday season, there are concerns about theft and robbery. On Thursday, CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported on a brazen theft at the luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A woman ran out the door with an armful of clothes and escaped in a waiting car. A new law on the books targets retail thefts like that one at Moncler. In the fall of last year into this past winter, organized retail thefts involving multiple offenders made regular headlines on the Magnificent Mile in particular. Full text of the lawAs CBS...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police say downtown will be safe this holiday season, but some businesses are still concerned

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was January chilly in Chicago this mid-November Friday night – but that didn't keep crowds away from the Loop.Between the Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park and Christkindlmarket officially kicking off in Daley Plaza, the Loop was packed Friday night – with officers keeping a watchful eye.Chicago Police say it's safe to come downtown for the holidays and visit restaurants and businesses. But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, some merchants aren't quite sold on the city's safety plan.As the holiday rush officially begins, the Chicago Police Department is increasing its presence in retail districts...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

These Two Chicago Restaurants are two of the Best New Restaurants in the U.S.

Esquire released its annual list of the Best New Restaurants in America. And two Chicago restaurants landed in this exclusive list of 40…. Dubbing it, “Chicago’s most talked-about diner,” Kasama landed in the 7-spot on the list. From breakfast to dinner, there are unique and delicious Filipino dishes served all day.
CHICAGO, IL
seniorresource.com

Adult Day Care Centers Near Chicago: Top 8!

According to a study from NASEM, nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. Here’s the good news: adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. Studies prove that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from the Windy City, you’re already in the right place! Here are the top EIGHT highest-rated adult day care centers near Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cold can't keep shoppers from holiday kickoff in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cold weather is not keeping the crowds away from the Christkindlemarket in Chicago or the ice rink in Millennium Park as people get into the holiday spirit. It is the first weekend the entire downtown is ready to celebrate the holidays. There are holiday markets, ice skating, and of course, the tree. For some the goal is to get a photo with that tree. "We've been doing it with the kids since they were little, so it's an every year tradition for us," said Tim Pattock, visint from Wisconsin. "It was fun being in the Christmas Market," said Izzy May,...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Purse thieves caught on video in Wicker Park taco shop

Chicago — Fresh surveillance video from a Wicker Park taco shop shows just how slick Chicago’s purse thieves can be. Thefts of purses and phones from restaurant patrons nosedived during COVID, but they’re on the upswing now as life returns to normal. And this video, recorded yesterday,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car in Albany Park partially swallowed by sinkhole

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a rough morning for one Albany Park man as e walked outside to see his car partially swallowed by a sinkole. It appened in the 5000 block of North Lawndale. Owner Jim DeWan says city crews ad been working on that block since last spring and did more work this week. Adding to the headache, Dewan says the city wasn't willing to help im get his car out. They were eventually able to get a private tow truck to get taht car out of the sinkhole. DeWan believes a water pipe may have burst under the street, causing the sinkhole. CBS 2 was waiting Saturday for someone with the city to confirm that. 
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Police Reports for November 17

A Chicago man was arrested October 27 for allegedly threatening people with a gun at Time Out Sports Bar, 6025 S. LaGrange Road. Jose J. Mendoza, 45, of Chicago, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Aggravated assault, battery and disorderly conduct. Police that at about...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint

CHICAGO —  A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago

COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
NORTHBROOK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Newly-hired Chicago cop is charged with threatening his neighbor with a handgun

A newly-hired Chicago police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening one of his neighbors with a handgun in August. Raekwon Livingston, 24, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Friday at the Chicago police academy, 1300 West Jackson, according to a CPD document. The document said CPD also notified Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, on Friday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Auto sears bring several challenges to law enforcement

AURORA, Ill. - It's small, but it really packs a punch. In Friday's special report, FOX 32 looks at the challenges auto sears are bringing law enforcement. When an auto sear is added to a standard glock, it can fire as much as 30 rounds in 1.5 seconds. An auto...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

What is causing the concrete supply shortage

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company takes a caller’s question about supply shortage and how adreas can help avoid that with your project. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago lights up the Christmas tree at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Holiday cheer is spreading throughout Chicago.CBS 2's Lauren Victory went to where the growing crowd was at Millennium Park for the annual tree lighting ceremony.People listened to music, some while took to the skating rink.This year's tree is a 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce from the Village of Morton Grove. The family had the tree on their property for 33 years before giving it up.The tree had to be removed from its original spot earlier this month before taking its place as the centerpiece of the annual lighting ceremony.The tree features 60,000 lights, or more than five miles of lights.Victory ran into several spectators, including a youth volleyball team that came all the way from Miami."We've never seen snow," said one player. "So this is our first time seeing snow for the most of us."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
130K+
Followers
30K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy