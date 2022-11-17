Cost of items for Thanksgiving dinner skyrocketing

Families preparing for uptick in Thanksgiving dinner cost 01:52

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- We are now just one week from Thanksgiving and families are starting to head to grocery stores to get items for their turkey dinner. But, prices have increased since last Thanksgiving and there is no way around it.

There are also some shortages of other Thanksgiving staples.

At Rastelli Market Fresh in Marlton, New Jersey, some customers were getting an early start on their Thanksgiving shopping.

Moe Goldberg will be celebrating with his daughter though without turkey.

"I'm not much crazy about turkey," he said.

Other customers aren't so crazy about the prices. Store manager Chris Dougherty says some customers may see as much as a 20% price hike for turkeys.

"The cost of freight, delivery for these companies has really skyrocketed as their costs have so in the end, consumers are paying for a lot of different things," Dougherty said.

He says they have enough turkeys though some customers may not find as many larger 20-pounds or more turkeys.

"Other than that, we've looked at our sales from last year and years before, how many turkeys we need and we had no problems," Dougherty said.

But they've had problems getting enough romaine lettuce and he says green beans cauliflower prices have skyrocketed.

"Because of weather in Florida and California that are affecting them," he said.

Customer Kathy Posser says even though she doesn't like the higher prices, she'll spend whatever she needs for her family's Thanksgiving.

"It is what it is. This is life. It will get better," she said.