Thanksgiving Week Forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoons will be warming slightly across the South Plains as Thanksgiving approaches. Our weather will be mild for the season the next three days. The next cold front, however, is expected early Thanksgiving. Seasonably pleasant conditions return this afternoon. It will be sunny, wind will be...
KCBD
Cool again Sunday but warmer temps on the way
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures remain below average for your Sunday, but with upper 50s/60s returning for the workweek. Colder overnight tonight with clear skies and calm winds. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s, with a low of 21 in Lubbock. A mix of sunshine and...
KCBD
Thawing out in time for Thanksgiving
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our warm-up continues into the workweek with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A cold night ahead of us ahead with lows falling below freezing for the entire South Plains. Clear skies continue with a light breeze from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sunny...
KCBD
Coldest day of the season so far
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a cold week overall, but temperatures today will barely get above freezing as an arctic cold front passes through. This morning’s temperatures will linger in the 20s here in Lubbock and the teens for some parts of the viewing area. It will be a cloudy and breezy day. The wind chill will make it feel very cold. Highs are expected to get into the mid-30s, with northeast winds around 15 to 20 mph.
KCBD
Chilly weekend, warmer next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s only climbed above freezing briefly today in Lubbock and across the South Plains. Much of the country is dealing with cold weather today. Buffalo is in the middle of a historic lake-effect snow storm that’s prompted the move of Sunday’s Bills game to Detroit. You know it’s bad when even snowy cities are getting so much snow it’s shutting things down. It’ll also be really cold for Texas Tech Football on Saturday.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Night Weather Update: November 18th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday night weather update. Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Isolated wintry mix. Low of 21°. Winds ENE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Cold and mostly cloudy. High of 45°. Winds NE→S 12-18 MPH. After seeing a record cold day...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: 5 injured in carbon monoxide exposure
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A gas leak at the Hoff Garden Apartments near 34th and Ave. T sent five people to the hospital for carbon monoxide exposure. Funeral services set for Anton Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover. A rosary will be held Dec. 5 in Anton. The...
KCBD
City offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City of Lubbock’s main offices will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for Thanksgiving. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, November 28. Solid WasteThe West Texas Region Disposal Facility will observe the following holiday schedule:. Wednesday, November 23. 7:00 A.M....
KCBD
West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock power outage affects around 3,000 customers, update now restored
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light made a statement on social media Friday, about an outage that affected around 3,300 customers served out of the Vicksburg substation in Central and West Lubbock. At about 9:45 a.m., LP&L provided an update and said power was restored. The outage was...
KCBD
Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state, including in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. The park’s rangers will be taking 28 people in a van for a tour through the canyon, according to the website. The theme for this month’s tour is thankfulness, discussing how both past people of the canyon and modern day visitors can be thankful for the natural wonder.
KCBD
Tahoka family growing closer, harvesting most expensive spice in the world
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Karl McDonald wanted to start something he could leave as a tradition for his kids. In 2020, while everyone was stuck at home, he took that as the perfect time to start something new with his family. He started Meraki Meadows, a farm in Tahoka that grows saffron.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock, Amarillo areas to get new trout stock for winter fishing
LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock. Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180...
everythinglubbock.com
Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square in Levelland on Dec. 1
LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Main Street Program, the Levelland Marigolds and South Plains College will host the Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square on Thursday, December 1. The festival will take place from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from the Levelland Main...
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Open Door helping those without a home during the winter months
LUBBOCK, Texas — Open Door has served the Lubbock community for 25 years working to end homelessness and during the winter months the help doesn’t change. Open door helps those living on the streets especially during the winter months when they have no shelter. “The goal is to get people out of this situation out […]
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Catalina
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Catalina, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. She is super sweet, calm and obedient. Catalina is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
A Lubbock Movie Theater Has An Amazing Menu Item You Must Try
Okay hear me out guys, my friend and I just went to the movies. We were going to see the new Black Panther (which is amazing by the way) and we stumbled upon greatness. When I go to the movie theaters I love to get snacks. I always to get popcorn but this time I needed something a little more. So we were at the Premiere Cinemas theater at the South Plains Small. They have stepped up their game.
KCBD
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting follow-up crash investigations on Sunday. The first investigation will begin at 8 a.m. near 66th Street and Indiana Avenue. Westbound and eastbound lanes in the 3300 block of 66th Street will be blocked off. Eastbound traffic on 66th will be directed south onto Indiana Avenue. Northbound traffic will be confined to the leftmost lane. The southbound left turn lane on Indiana will also be closed.
