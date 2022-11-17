It was a battle to see who would advance to the Class 4S regional finals. In the first quarter, Buchholz took the early lead of 13 to 7. Defense was the name of the game for the second quarter but Crestview found an opening and took advantage. Their quarterback Jerome Brazan finds Tristin Wells for a touchdown to put them up 14-13.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO