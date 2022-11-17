Read full article on original website
Hawthorne football takes down Wildwood advances to regional finals
A game that decides who moves on to the Class 1R regional finals. The first quarter was a defensive battle and both sides couldn't get it going on the offensive end. But Wildwood junior Lorenza Simmons changed that, he got an interception and scored the Wildcats' first touchdown. The Hornets...
Buchholz football beats down Crestview moves on to the regional final
It was a battle to see who would advance to the Class 4S regional finals. In the first quarter, Buchholz took the early lead of 13 to 7. Defense was the name of the game for the second quarter but Crestview found an opening and took advantage. Their quarterback Jerome Brazan finds Tristin Wells for a touchdown to put them up 14-13.
Preview: 41st Annual Downtown Festival and Art Show
The City of Gainesville is hosting it's annual art show and festival. For the first time in 41 years people have the chance to see a live mural painting,. "To be accessible for people is very important, for anyone, not just to be in a gallery where only certain people are gonna go in," muralist Reinier Gamboa said.
Gas prices dropping in Florida ahead of Thanksgiving
Florida's gas prices are going down ahead of Thanksgiving, AAA reports. Prices dropped 10 cents per gallon last week, AAA reports, with Florida prices averaging $3.46 per gallon. AAA says that price is 10 cents more than we paid last year. Gainesville continues to have the second most expensive gas...
Woman hit by car dies after attempting to cross State Road 20
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian walking across State Road 20 west of Webster Street in Interlachen died Friday after being hit by a sedan traveling eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 82-year-old driver of the sedan was traveling on the outside lane at 4:14 p.m. when...
UF investigating suspected burglary at fraternity house
According to the University of Florida (UF), they are investigating a possible burglary that occurred at a fraternity house early Sunday morning. The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) says it occurred between 3:15am-3:25am inside of the house located on-campus. The victim says when he arrived at home, he saw...
Florida's state gas tax increasing in 2023
The state's gas tax will up in 2023 from 19 cents per gallon to 20.2 cents per gallon, the Florida Department of Revenue reports. A spokesperson from the Department of Revenue says state law requires annual adjustments to the fuel tax based on national Consumer Price Index. Diesel fuel will...
Guaranteed Income Program helps formerly incarcerated
Alachua County, FL — Life is all about second chances. Gainesville resident Murray Wilson says he feels blessed to have gotten his. "This has been a blessing." A blessing, after a tough past. His criminal record goes back decades. Because of that, people haven't been quick to extend a helping hand.
Victims airlifted to hospital following I-75 crash near Micanopy
A traffic accident between two cars and a semi-truck blocked all lanes of I-75 Friday afternoon near Micanopy, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A helicopter transported victims off the interstate around 5 p.m. The crash happened near the Micanopy exit at mile marker 374. Troopers tell us they don't believe...
Man barricades himself from deputies after threatening to shoot family member
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), responded to a report of gunfire at a home in Morriston last Friday. When deputies arrived, they discovered that Ross Marple, 30, used a gun to threaten another family member. Marple then shot at the television as he continued to threaten the family member.
