Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Related
KTUL
Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
news9.com
Watch: Tulsa Police Foundation Discusses Random Acts Of Kindness
TULSA, Okla. - We are moving into the season of giving and one of the many organizations is helping the Tulsa Police Foundation and it's Random Acts of Kindness. We're happy to welcome back Chelsea Abell with the foundation to talk about the foundation on Monday at noon.
news9.com
Jenks Organization Works To Help Families With Children, Young Adults With Disabilities
A Jenks organization the "Will's House" is expanding to help more families with children or young adults with disabilities. Co-founder Jeanette O'Hara says the organization was just approved by the Oklahoma Department of Disability Services as a contracted respite care provider and specialized foster care home. O'Hara and her husband...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
news9.com
Large Christmas Craft Fair In Claremore Benefits Children's Theater
Some shoppers checked off their holiday lists this weekend at a large craft fair in Claremore. More than 70 vendors from across the country were at the first "Just BeClaus Christmas Extravaganza," and there were tons of Oklahoma-made products. The Grinch himself even made an appearance at the event. Some...
news9.com
37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa
More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
Tulsa is experiencing a youth mental health crisis
Tulsa is experiencing a youth mental health crisis, the family of Makayla Brewster is sharing her story
news9.com
Tulsa Health Department Unveils Memorial In Long-Time Employee's Memory
The Tulsa Health Department is honoring a longtime employee who died two years ago from COVID-19. The Pam Rask Gathering Place is now open where she used to work at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center. "I'm speechless, there are no words, it's an honor to our family, it...
news9.com
Runners Converge In Downtown Tulsa For Route 66 Marathon
Over 10,000 people got to run all over iconic areas in Tulsa Sunday for the annual Route 66 Marathon. Participants traveled from around the world to traverse the streets of Tulsa. The Route 66 marathon is a Boston-qualifying race that is 26.2 miles. Christian Medina, the executive director of Course...
news9.com
Oklahoma Blood Institute Seeking More O Negative Blood Donors
The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is asking anyone with O negative blood to consider donating ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Two of the biggest reasons the OBI is asking for more help is because people with the blood type are considered universal donors, meaning that anyone in need of blood can receive type O negative blood.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ochelata Man Held Over on $500,000 Bond
An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville. Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by...
Neighbors push for barricade after tragic fire in Jenks
Neighbors in Jenks’ Southern Reserve neighborhood are furious after someone drove a truck into a house Thursday evening. This comes after neighbors claim they’ve been trying to get a barricade
It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
Oklahoma Man Among 5 Killed In Colorado Nightclub Shooting
Police are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Saturday night killing 5 and injuring another 25. Now friends and family are remembering the five people who were killed, including a man from Green Country, Daniel Aston. The victim from Oklahoma,...
news9.com
15th Arvest Winterfest Returns To Downtown Tulsa This Friday
We're just five days from Winterfest returning to Downtown Tulsa. Ice skating beneath the skyline returns Friday, Nov. 25th outside the BOK Center with dazzling lights, a big Christmas tree, carriage rides and other holiday fun. This is the 15th year of Winterfest and more than 150,000 people visit each...
KOKI FOX 23
Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
KOKI FOX 23
Catoosa woman sentenced for fraudulently applying for $1M in loans
TULSA, Okla. — A Catoosa woman who defrauded banks and credit unions through a complex scheme involving falsified loan applications and lien releases was sentenced Friday in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced 60-year-old Pamela Kathryn Conley to more than...
publicradiotulsa.org
Highway headaches north of Owasso
The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
news9.com
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Gives Out More Than 600 Turkeys To Families
Tulsa County deputies spent some time handing out Thanksgiving food to folks this weekend. The sheriff's office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out more than 600 turkeys and side dishes to families. Tulsa Police also helped give out meals.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
Comments / 0