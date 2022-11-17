Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, November 21, 2022
1. Grain, Soybean Futures Decline in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures plunged in overnight trading as more ships leave Ukraine. More than a dozen ships hauling agricultural products left ports in Ukraine Saturday through Monday under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement that allows vessels hauling much-needed grain and other ag items out of Ukraine, according to data from the United Nations.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 9-11 cents, corn down 1-3 cents, soy down 1-4 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. NOTE: U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. WHEAT - Down 9...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end higher on firm cash, speculative buying
CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) hit the highest in nearly three weeks on Friday, supported by firm cash cattle markets and what appeared to be speculative buying, analysts said. Most-active CME February live cattle futures settled up 0.450 cent at 155.850...
Agriculture Online
Large part of Ukrainian corn crop may stay in fields over winter
KYIV, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Significant areas of Ukraine's corn crop may be left to overwinter in the fields due to difficulties with harvesting and fuel shortages, analyst APK-Inform said on Sunday. Corn can potentially be harvested in winter or early spring, but previously only very small areas of the...
Agriculture Online
Grain markets choppy at mid-day | Monday, November 21, 2022
The grain markets are under pressure in another choppy day of trade. The weather forecasts are favorable for South America and crude oil and energy price are sharply lower. Funds are holding long positions in corn and soybeans and the risk is they will liquidate positions in a thin market later this week.
Comments / 0