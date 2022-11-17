ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer and rather quiet week for holiday travel

Temperatures were able to warm into the 50s for most of us on Sunday afternoon. Definitely a welcomed change for many after a cold stretch over the last few weeks. We are tapping into a chilly nights and warm afternoons type of pattern. Lows tonight will be cold, especially out west. Our winds will stay fairly light at least. Expect teens to mid 20s. Any sort of breeze will drop our wind chills 5 to 10 degrees below our actual temperatures.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Welcoming back some warmer air!

We have to stick out the colder temperatures for another night as all of us plummet into the teens into early Sunday morning. At least our winds begin to relax a bit overnight, but clear skies help us quickly drop. Winds slowly begin to switch out of the southwest. This...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps trending in a warmer direction

After a cold start to our Sunday morning, stronger winds out of the southwest will bring us welcomed warmer changes. Highs on Sunday will reach the 50s with plenty of sunshine. It will be on the windy side at times today. With dry air in place, fires can get out of hand quickly. It is best to not burn today.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

A bright and comfy start to the week

We have a pleasant start to the Thanksgiving week. Skies will be bright, high temperatures will be mild, and winds will be light. Conditions will be perfect for anyone who will be doing any holiday traveling early this week. We can expect similar conditions through much of this week, especially...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly Saturday, warmer air on the horizon

Another frigid morning across the Sunflower State! Most of us woke up to wind chills in the single digits and low teens. At least we get to see some sunshine today. Winds unfortunately stay up out of the northwest through the day. This keeps us chill through the afternoon with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Turning warmer, watching a Thanksgiving system

Clouds have been a common feature across our southern communities today. We have had more sunshine to the north. It has been a frigid Friday feeling with temperatures in the 20s and 30s for afternoon highs. We have this strong area of high pressure shifting to the southeast. This will...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Restaurants closed during Thanksgiving Week

Thanksgiving is around the corner which means there will be lots of restaurants changing schedules this week. If you’re looking for restaurants who will be open for Turkey Day, you can find those listed here. As for those who restaurants closed during Thanksgiving week, here you go:. Here’s a...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Full List of City Facility Closures During Thanksgiving Week

In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday, the following City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours:. City Arts will close at 5 p.m. Botanica and Wichita Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m. City Arts will close at 5:30 p.m. Closed Thursday, Nov 24:
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Thefts on the rise ahead of holiday shopping season

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are warning holiday shoppers to take extra precautions this year to secure any presents they buy while out and about. Wichita Police saw a 9% increase in people stealing items from vehicles over the last month. Some Wichitans, including Tracie Huskamp, are already cautious. “I'll...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Wednesday Afternoon Fire Destroys Hutchinson Home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 409 West 6th Avenue for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews reported a single-story home with heavy fire showing from the side of the home along with fire coming from the roof area.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County ended with a crashed vehicle stopped between Newton and K-196 along the interstate. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the highway patrol was made aware of a chase on eastbound Interstate 70 involving the...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

UPDATE: Interstate Pursuit Ends Near Newton

A Texas man is in jail in McPherson while his female passenger is being held in Saline County after a high speed pursuit that ended near Newton. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the chase began Thursday afternoon around 2:30pm after a deputy stopped a BMW 328 with Texas plates near mile marker #247.
NEWTON, KS

