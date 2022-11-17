Temperatures were able to warm into the 50s for most of us on Sunday afternoon. Definitely a welcomed change for many after a cold stretch over the last few weeks. We are tapping into a chilly nights and warm afternoons type of pattern. Lows tonight will be cold, especially out west. Our winds will stay fairly light at least. Expect teens to mid 20s. Any sort of breeze will drop our wind chills 5 to 10 degrees below our actual temperatures.

WICHITA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO