FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
news9.com
Watch: Tulsa Police Foundation Discusses Random Acts Of Kindness
TULSA, Okla. - We are moving into the season of giving and one of the many organizations is helping the Tulsa Police Foundation and it's Random Acts of Kindness. We're happy to welcome back Chelsea Abell with the foundation to talk about the foundation on Monday at noon.
news9.com
Jenks Organization Works To Help Families With Children, Young Adults With Disabilities
A Jenks organization the "Will's House" is expanding to help more families with children or young adults with disabilities. Co-founder Jeanette O'Hara says the organization was just approved by the Oklahoma Department of Disability Services as a contracted respite care provider and specialized foster care home. O'Hara and her husband...
news9.com
37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa
More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
news9.com
Watch: John 3:16 Mission Provides Thanksgiving Food To Families In Need
TULSA, Okla. - Many Green Country families in need will have a Thanksgiving dinner this year thanks to donations from John 3:16 Mission. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live at the Family and Youth Center on Monday morning with details.
news9.com
Bartlesville Kids Start Neighborhood Newspaper
Some Bartlesville kids started a neighborhood newspaper, The Valleywood Voice, to draw attention to the things happening in their community. Evanjalyn Webster is only in the fifth grade, but she can already add "newspaper editor in chief" to her resume. She came up with the idea to start a newspaper...
news9.com
Runners Converge In Downtown Tulsa For Route 66 Marathon
Over 10,000 people got to run all over iconic areas in Tulsa Sunday for the annual Route 66 Marathon. Participants traveled from around the world to traverse the streets of Tulsa. The Route 66 marathon is a Boston-qualifying race that is 26.2 miles. Christian Medina, the executive director of Course...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
news9.com
Christmas Chute In Sapulpa Hosts 'Snowless' Snowball Fight
Sapulpa didn't get much snow on Friday but that didn't hold the city back from putting on a snowball fight. More than a thousand fake snowballs were at the Christmas Chute Friday evening to help families get in the Holiday spirit. There were also games, dodgeball, and more family-fun activities and hot cocoa to help set the tone.
news9.com
Woman Warns Others After Sister Loses Leg From Dog Attack On Tulsa Walking Trail
A Tulsa woman is warning people about the dangers of walking on the Katy Trail after her sister loses her leg to a dog attack. Tammy Copeland was attacked by two pit bulls by her house in West Tulsa on November 7th. She spent a week and a half in...
news9.com
15th Arvest Winterfest Returns To Downtown Tulsa This Friday
We're just five days from Winterfest returning to Downtown Tulsa. Ice skating beneath the skyline returns Friday, Nov. 25th outside the BOK Center with dazzling lights, a big Christmas tree, carriage rides and other holiday fun. This is the 15th year of Winterfest and more than 150,000 people visit each...
news9.com
Large Christmas Craft Fair In Claremore Benefits Children's Theater
Some shoppers checked off their holiday lists this weekend at a large craft fair in Claremore. More than 70 vendors from across the country were at the first "Just BeClaus Christmas Extravaganza," and there were tons of Oklahoma-made products. The Grinch himself even made an appearance at the event. Some...
news9.com
Tulsa Man Convicted Of Killing Cousin With Water Meter Key
A Tulsa man has been found guilty in federal court of killing his cousin with a water meter key. Prosecutors say Kyle Freeman was out drinking with his girlfriend before driving back to Thomas' home near Admiral and Yale, where they were staying. They say Freeman and his girlfriend got into an altercation on the ride over, and when they got to the home, Donald Thomas tried to calm him down and eventually pushed him onto a couch. They say Freeman stabbed him twice about 20 minutes later and then fled the scene with his girlfriend. Creek County deputies later located the couple and took them to the Tulsa Police Department for questioning.
news9.com
Route 66 Marathon Underway This Weekend In Downtown Tulsa
The Route 66 Marathon is officially underway this weekend in downtown Tulsa. There is a 5K, one mile fun run and mascot dash Saturday. The marathon and half-marathon will start at 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Several roads in and around downtown will be closed Sunday, including parts of Riverside Drive,...
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Quickly Puts Out Flames At Old South Apartments
At least one apartment unit is damaged after Tulsa firefighters responded to the Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale. Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the building when they arrived around 2 p.m. Sunday. They were able to put the fire out while containing most of the damage to a single unit.
news9.com
Sapulpa Murder Suspect Booked Into Jail After Girlfriend's Death
Police say the man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Sapulpa house over the weekend is now in jail. Officers arrested Joshua Stafford as he ran from the scene Saturday morning. Police say Stafford and the victim, Brittany Gowdy, had dated for about four months. A family friend said...
news9.com
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa; 3-Year-Old Taken To Hospital
Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital Saturday in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said the crash happened near North Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound and hit another vehicle that was coming out of a...
news9.com
Sapulpa Police Says 34-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Boyfriend
Sapulpa Police said a man is in custody on first-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times, killing her Saturday morning. Family friends are heartbroken as investigators say the victim’s five children were home to witness the tragedy. "It was a relationship that went bad,” family friend,...
news9.com
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Gives Out More Than 600 Turkeys To Families
Tulsa County deputies spent some time handing out Thanksgiving food to folks this weekend. The sheriff's office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out more than 600 turkeys and side dishes to families. Tulsa Police also helped give out meals.
news9.com
Woman Killed After Crash In Wagoner County
A Tulsa woman has died following a crash northeast of Wagoner on Sunday. OHP says Tonya Delozier was on Highway 251-D in the Whitehorn Cove area when she crossed the center line and hit oncoming traffic. The other driver was not hurt, authorities say. Troopers said Delozier was not wearing...
news9.com
Haskell Woman Sentenced To 3 Years For Involuntary Manslaughter, Driving On Meth
A Haskell woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for killing another woman in a crash. In December 2020, Courtney Lawson hit and killed Chelsea Pugh in Bixby and injured three other people. Prosecutors say Lawson was driving more than 100 miles per hour when she hit Pugh's car head-on. Lawson admitted that she had a detectable amount of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash.
