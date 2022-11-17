ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

WGAU

'Amazing': Mom hears late daughter's transplanted heart

CHICAGO — (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation. Amber Morgan and Tom Johnson met for the first time Saturday, four years after he received a heart transplanted from the body of Andreona Williams, who was 20 when she died from asthma complications.
KANKAKEE, IL
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo to close for Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo will be closed on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving, which means that all Transpo facilities will be closed, and normal fixed routes will not run. Regular service will return on Friday and the Transpo information booth will reopen at 7 a.m. For more...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wdrb.com

Northern Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at baby box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana families receive free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday was the first day of our “Turkeys on the Table Challenge” distribution!. We had a chance to check in on the one taking place in Nappanee! It happened at the Family Christian Development Center early Friday afternoon. People came out to make sure...
NAPPANEE, IN
abc57.com

NIBCO Water & Ice Park announces opening day

ELKHART, Ind. -- NIBCO Water & Ice Park has announced its opening day for the 2022 season. Skaters can lace up for the first time at 12 p.m. on December 3, according to the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department. Skate rental is free, all children 12 and under can skate...
ELKHART, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled for South Bend children

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Police in northern Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding three missing children between ages 6 and 13. The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of siblings Delmonte, Zamarion and Jamarinna Campbell. Delmonte, 13, is described as 5 foot tall, 100-pound...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Toys for Tots softball tournament spreads Christmas cheer

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- You may not have heard of the magic of Christmas starting on the softball diamond, but that’s where volunteer softball players from the Michiana area came together at Boehm Park in South Bend for a cheerful cause; for the annual Toys for Tots Ugly Christmas Sweater Draft Tournament!
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Cubs release Marvel-inspired merchandise

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - New Marvel-inspired South Bend Cubs merchandise is now available online and at the Cubs team store just in time for the holiday season. The South Bend Cubs unveiled its new Marvel-inspired logo during New York Comic Con in October. The logo is part of the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" program in conjunction with Marvel Entertainment and Minor League Baseball.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Helping South Bend’s homeless this winter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now that winter is here, many are wondering where South Bend’s homeless will go. “Every year we do have folks who are out in the cold, who end up being a victim of the cold, or the elements. We have the ability to change that culture,” said South Bend Common Council Member Henry Davis Jr.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

George Wilson Park not open for tubing due to melting snow

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka's George Wilson Park will not be open for tubing this week because of melting snow cover on the hill, according to the Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department. The snow is melting due to warming temperatures, according to the department.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Community Schools stay open

Schools in South Bend stayed open today, despite the wintry weather. For South Bend Community Schools, the process of determining a snow day begins the night before. After school officials met to discuss potentially severe weather, crews began clearing parking lots and access roads -- starting at 1 am. They...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Three missing children found safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: The three missing juveniles have been found safe according to South Bend police. The South Bend Police Department is requesting the public’s help in the search for three missing juveniles. Six-year-old Jamarianna, 9-year-old Zamarion and 13-year-old Delmonte campbell were last seen around 5...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fox17

Sturgis cannabis dispensary gives away 1,700+ turkeys

STURGIS, Mich. — A St. Joseph County cannabis dispensary gave away more than 1,700 free turkeys for those who needed them ahead of Thanksgiving. Puff Cannabis says turkeys could be picked up Friday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. “Thanksgiving is the time for all families to come...
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

More slide-offs and crashes as roads remain icy

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Many Michiana streets turned into ice rinks overnight, causing nearly 100 slide-offs and crashes in the area on Friday. “As soon as I got into Mishawaka, it was just a white-out,” says Michael Slaninka, a local driver. Slaninka was one of the many drivers...
