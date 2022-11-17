Read full article on original website
'Amazing': Mom hears late daughter's transplanted heart
CHICAGO — (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation. Amber Morgan and Tom Johnson met for the first time Saturday, four years after he received a heart transplanted from the body of Andreona Williams, who was 20 when she died from asthma complications.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo to close for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo will be closed on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving, which means that all Transpo facilities will be closed, and normal fixed routes will not run. Regular service will return on Friday and the Transpo information booth will reopen at 7 a.m. For more...
wdrb.com
Northern Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at baby box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
abc57.com
Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
WNDU
Michiana families receive free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday was the first day of our “Turkeys on the Table Challenge” distribution!. We had a chance to check in on the one taking place in Nappanee! It happened at the Family Christian Development Center early Friday afternoon. People came out to make sure...
abc57.com
NIBCO Water & Ice Park announces opening day
ELKHART, Ind. -- NIBCO Water & Ice Park has announced its opening day for the 2022 season. Skaters can lace up for the first time at 12 p.m. on December 3, according to the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department. Skate rental is free, all children 12 and under can skate...
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert canceled for South Bend children
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Police in northern Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding three missing children between ages 6 and 13. The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of siblings Delmonte, Zamarion and Jamarinna Campbell. Delmonte, 13, is described as 5 foot tall, 100-pound...
abc57.com
Toys for Tots softball tournament spreads Christmas cheer
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- You may not have heard of the magic of Christmas starting on the softball diamond, but that’s where volunteer softball players from the Michiana area came together at Boehm Park in South Bend for a cheerful cause; for the annual Toys for Tots Ugly Christmas Sweater Draft Tournament!
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs release Marvel-inspired merchandise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - New Marvel-inspired South Bend Cubs merchandise is now available online and at the Cubs team store just in time for the holiday season. The South Bend Cubs unveiled its new Marvel-inspired logo during New York Comic Con in October. The logo is part of the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" program in conjunction with Marvel Entertainment and Minor League Baseball.
WNDU
South Bend woman to help create giant balloon wonderland to benefit children
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This story will “blow” your mind!. A South Bend woman is going to Kansas City for a big balloon build!. Jennifer Nyikos, owner of Fun By The Yard, has been selected as part of a talented team of international balloon professionals. They’ll be...
abc57.com
Have your picture taken with Santa at St. Patrick's County Park December 10
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Kids can have their pictures taken with Santa during the Cookies with Santa event at St. Patrick's County Park on December 10. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids can also decorate a cookie, write a letter to Santa, and listen to a holiday story read by Mrs. Claus.
WNDU
Helping South Bend’s homeless this winter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now that winter is here, many are wondering where South Bend’s homeless will go. “Every year we do have folks who are out in the cold, who end up being a victim of the cold, or the elements. We have the ability to change that culture,” said South Bend Common Council Member Henry Davis Jr.
abc57.com
George Wilson Park not open for tubing due to melting snow
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka's George Wilson Park will not be open for tubing this week because of melting snow cover on the hill, according to the Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department. The snow is melting due to warming temperatures, according to the department.
WNDU
Downtown Mishawaka’s $19M revitalization project nears completion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the dawn of a new “ice age” in Mishawaka. Say goodbye to the ice rink, and hello to the ice ribbon. The new Iron Works Ice Rink is nearing completion. It’s the $19 million icing on the cake—the last of the...
abc57.com
South Bend Community Schools stay open
Schools in South Bend stayed open today, despite the wintry weather. For South Bend Community Schools, the process of determining a snow day begins the night before. After school officials met to discuss potentially severe weather, crews began clearing parking lots and access roads -- starting at 1 am. They...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘Know that you are never alone’: Community, family mourns loss of ND sophomore
James “Jake” Blaauboer passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 11. Blaauboer was a sophomore at Notre Dame, veteran of the U.S. Army and avid runner, but most importantly, he was a brother, a son and a friend. Born in December 1995, Blaauboer grew up in upstate New York...
WNDU
Three missing children found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: The three missing juveniles have been found safe according to South Bend police. The South Bend Police Department is requesting the public’s help in the search for three missing juveniles. Six-year-old Jamarianna, 9-year-old Zamarion and 13-year-old Delmonte campbell were last seen around 5...
Fox17
Sturgis cannabis dispensary gives away 1,700+ turkeys
STURGIS, Mich. — A St. Joseph County cannabis dispensary gave away more than 1,700 free turkeys for those who needed them ahead of Thanksgiving. Puff Cannabis says turkeys could be picked up Friday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. “Thanksgiving is the time for all families to come...
abc57.com
More slide-offs and crashes as roads remain icy
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Many Michiana streets turned into ice rinks overnight, causing nearly 100 slide-offs and crashes in the area on Friday. “As soon as I got into Mishawaka, it was just a white-out,” says Michael Slaninka, a local driver. Slaninka was one of the many drivers...
