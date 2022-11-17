Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Suburban Times
Symphony Tacoma Rings in the Season with Holiday Favorites + Handel’s Messiah
Symphony Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, WA—Symphony Tacoma will continue its tradition of celebrating the holidays with two concerts in December. From cherished holiday songs from diverse traditions to Handel’s Messiah, the programs capture the themes, spirit and “sounds of the season.”. Holiday Favorites. Sunday, December 4 | 2:30...
The Suburban Times
77th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting in the Theater District Tacoma Concert Band Holiday Music Showcase
Tacoma City Theaters announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony, marking the official start of the holiday season, is set for Sunday, November 27 at 4 pm at the Pantages Theater at South 9th Street and Broadway Plaza. A full schedule of events begins at 2 pm with the Tacoma Concert Band performance of Sound the Bells. Tickets for the performance are available at ticketmaster.com. Tickets for guests 18 and under are free and available at the Pantages Theater Box Office. The tree lighting ceremony and community open house in the Pantages lobby are free to the public and tickets are not required.
The Suburban Times
Festival of Trees, Tinsel on the Town fundraisers return in person, benefitting programs at Mary Bridge Children’s
TACOMA, Wash. — Festival of Trees, the largest annual fundraiser for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, returns in person this holiday season with the theme “The Best Is Yet to Come” — an ode to 1950s Hollywood. Additionally, Tinsel on the Town is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Both events are ticketed and open to the public.
The Suburban Times
CPSD Elementary Students Compete in Annual Future Chefs Culinary Competition
Clover Park School District announcement. Clover Park School District (CPSD) elementary school students put on their chef hats and whipped up their favorite dishes to compete in the annual Future Chefs Culinary Competition. An overwhelming 59 applicants across all 11 CPSD elementary schools submitted their tastiest recipes to reimagine their...
The Suburban Times
CPSD Staff Spotlight: Perry Nathanson
A Clover Park School District story. Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Evergreen Elementary School kindergarten teacher Perry Nathanson. This is Perry’s second year as a teacher, and she has enjoyed beginning her CPSD career with the Evergreen team. “I work with great people, and I really enjoy working with military students,” she said. “They’re very resilient, and I admire how they overcome different obstacles and thrive as young learners.”
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future: Zadie Wells
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Hillside Elementary School third grader Zadie Wells. Open-minded and eager to learn, Zadie loves participating in different activities that develop her knowledge in multiple areas to become a well-rounded student. “My favorite subjects in school are reading, music and PE,” Zadie said. “Every subject is my favorite because we get to do activities, but my favorite subject is drawing!”
The Suburban Times
Southbound Stadium Way, between 705 and Broadway, fully closed as early as Nov. 21
Sound Transit announcement. Construction occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area includes crews working on the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. As the...
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Nov. 21 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 21 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Friends of Spanaway Lake respond to County’s Community Village proposal
Submitted by Penny Howard, Friends of Spanaway Lake. Proposal website: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/7845/Pierce-County-Village. The board of Friends of Spanaway Lake (FOSL) takes this opportunity to address the fervent opposition to Pierce County’s proposed plan to construct a permanent micro-city for chronically homeless located in the middle of a federal and state identified wetland complex. This wetland site is protected per federal and WA State codes. The county’s village proposal relies on septic tanks for the 300-400 permanent homes. FOSL opposes the installation and use of septic systems located at the head waters of Spanaway Lake. Pierce County Spanaway Lake Technical Memo (Executive Summary) based on the Oct. 2014-2015 lake analysis stated pollutant sources of which there are 4 to Spanaway Lake, SEPTIC SYSTEMS are a major contributor…septic systems installed in shallow groundwater areas close to the lake contribute Phosphorous (P) and have the potential to contribute fecal coliform bacteria to the lake via ground water transport.
The Suburban Times
Point Defiance Zoo introduces two young walruses from Aquarium Du Quebec
TACOMA, Wash. – They were born just weeks apart six years ago and have been closely bonded ever since. And now, the two young walruses have moved together from Aquarium du Québec to their new home at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Male walrus Balzak and female walrus...
The Suburban Times
City Council to Vote on 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget November 22
TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma City Council is scheduled to vote on the 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget on November 22 during the 5 PM City Council meeting in the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St., 1st Floor, Council Chambers). In line with Council priorities and significant community feedback, affordable...
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council Nov. 22 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 22 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Comments / 0