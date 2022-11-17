The actor and stuntman who played Halloween’s original Michael Myers was confirmed dead on Monday. James Winburn reportedly passed away over the weekend due to an undisclosed health issue. The actor played the killer in John Carpenter’s original 1978 film as well as its 1981 sequel, Halloween II. “Sad to learn of the passing of James Winburn today,” wrote a spokesperson for Monster Mania Convention, where Winburn was scheduled to appear on Nov. 11. “James was an absolute pleasure to work with and we had hoped to see him again for our show in Oaks, PA but sadly a health issue prevented that. James was always appreciative of the Halloween fans and truly enjoyed meeting everyone. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.” Winburn was credited in stunts in over 75 films over his expansive career, and was behind the mask during Halloween’s iconic finale when Myers, shot six times by Dr. Loomis, fell over the balcony before mysteriously vanishing.Read it at Daily Mail

