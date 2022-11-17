Read full article on original website
Legendary ‘Halloween’ Stuntman James Winburn Dies at 85
The actor and stuntman who played Halloween’s original Michael Myers was confirmed dead on Monday. James Winburn reportedly passed away over the weekend due to an undisclosed health issue. The actor played the killer in John Carpenter’s original 1978 film as well as its 1981 sequel, Halloween II. “Sad to learn of the passing of James Winburn today,” wrote a spokesperson for Monster Mania Convention, where Winburn was scheduled to appear on Nov. 11. “James was an absolute pleasure to work with and we had hoped to see him again for our show in Oaks, PA but sadly a health issue prevented that. James was always appreciative of the Halloween fans and truly enjoyed meeting everyone. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.” Winburn was credited in stunts in over 75 films over his expansive career, and was behind the mask during Halloween’s iconic finale when Myers, shot six times by Dr. Loomis, fell over the balcony before mysteriously vanishing.Read it at Daily Mail
Indiana Jones 5
When Indiana Jones 5 is in theaters next year, star Harrison Ford will be celebrating his 81st birthday. Not your typical age for the star of a big action-adventure film, and certainly not an age you’d expect to see a person running and jumping around like they’re 40. In Indiana Jones 5 though, the filmmakers found a way to do just that. The film opens with a flashback sequence set during the same era as Raiders of the Lost Ark with Ford looking decades younger.
Meet Mads Mikkelsen's NASA Nazi for Indiana Jones 5
The first real information rollout for Indiana Jones 5 has begun ahead of the untitled film’s June 2023 release. What’s intended to be the for real sendoff for Harrison Ford’s treasure hunter has some new faces showing up, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen. It didn’t take long for folks to suspect that Mikkelsen would be playing if not a the primary antagonist, then at the very least a villain.
Marvel's Thunderbolts Movie Might Have Found Its Villain
Nicholas Hoult teases a Maximum Cage performance for Renfield’s Dracula. Disney+’s Percy Jackson finds itself some more gods. Daredevil: Born Again could feature another street-level hero. Plus, what’s coming on the next Rick and Morty. Spoilers now!. Red Shirt. Deadline reports Channing Tatum is attached to star...
Ryan Reynolds Found Time to Write an Unmade Deadpool Christmas Movie
This year, Marvel’s gotten into the festive spirit with a pair of holiday specials. After Werewolf by Night kicked things off in October and impressed near everyone with its commitment to old-school horror, the Guardians of the Galaxy headline next week’s Christmas-themed special. With such a large library of characters, any of them could theoretically work with a particular holiday, something Ryan Reynolds seems keen on testing out.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Jason David Frank, Longtime Power Ranger, Has Passed Away
Jason David Frank has passed away at the age of 49. The news was initially broke by his personal trainer and close friend, Mike Bronzoulis, and later corroborated by TMZ (via Frank’s representative), along with fellow Rangers actors Walter Jones and Blake Foster. Frank, born on September 4, 1973,...
I Have No Idea What's Happening in the First Gridman/Dynazenon Crossover Movie Trailer, But I Love It
What are two great tastes that go great together? Well, firstly, the team-up between anime icons Studio Trigger and Tsuburaya, the Tokustatsu company behind Ultraman: Gridman. The second? Taking two excellent anime collaborations between those companies and mashing them into one big movie. We’ve known for a while that Trigger...
Chris Hemsworth's Taking an Acting Break, and Maybe a Permanent Thor Break
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has managed to catapult several actors to stardom, and Chris Hemsworth is one of its best poster boys. Previously best known for playing Kirk’s dad in the opening minutes of Star Trek’s 2009 reboot, the first Thor movie from 2011 supercharged his career like a bolt of lightning, to the point where he’s got a new action franchise in the form of Netflix’s Extraction and the recent Disney+ series, Limitless.
Who the Hell Was Whedon's Justice League For?
There’ve been so many superhero movies that have come out since 1998 that nearly every one of them has someone go to their defense. Think of whatever’s considered the worst MCU movie, or the worst movie in the X-Men or Spider-Man franchises, and you can probably name someone who would tell you that those entries are better than most would have you believe. It’s a bit of a harder ask with DC movies, and one in particular, given that its entire existence could be scientifically classified as radioactive.
Meet The Peripheral's Mysterious New Character Ahead of Her Debut
Fans of Prime Video’s The Peripheral will have noticed that for all the discussion of “the Met”—the police force that acts as a balance to the corrupt elite class and the mysterious (also corrupt) Research Institute that control futuristic London—we have yet to really meet them. That’s about to change with today’s episode.
‘Supernatural’ actress Nicki Aycox dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on “Supernatural,” died Wednesday, according to her sister-in-law. Susan Raab Ceklosky posted the news of Aycox’s death on Facebook Thursday. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother,...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ asks what it means to be nice
Writer and director Martin McDonagh makes no space for mystery, thumbing the scales on each of the film’s questions
Oscar predictions: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ leads Best Production Design — but watch out for ‘Babylon,’ ‘The Fabelmans’…
The ‘22/23 film awards cycle is so competitive that even below-the-line categories like Best Production Design are hard to call. Gold Derby’s projected slate of nominees has at least seven titles that would look like frontrunners in weaker years. In first, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is positioned to repeat its predecessor’s victory and earn Hannah Beachler her second Oscar. “Babylon” is close behind. For his 1920s-set dark comedy, Damien Chazelle worked with Florencia Martin, whose recent credits include “Blonde” and “Licorice Pizza.” “Babylon” already seemed like a lock, and reactions to the movie’s unveiling in LA only solidify its status. SEE ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’:...
Get to Know the Silver Surfer's New Ally in This Ghost Light Preview
Norrin Radd has a long, long history in the realm of the Marvel Cosmic—but a new chapter in his tale isn’t just going to bring the Silver Surfer down to earth, but introduce a major new hero to the Marvel Comics universe. Silver Surfer: Ghost Light, by writer...
Rings of Power's Answer to Lord of the Rings' Special Features Appendices Is Here
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power may have wrapped up its first spectacular season, but there’s still a lot more to explore in Middle-earth. Amazon has just released an X-Ray version of its sweeping epic fantasy series—basically a behind-the-scenes overlay that will pop up on screen to give you an inside look at some of the lore, costuming, set design, and direction that took place during production.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
Only the mind of director James Gunn could have light-bulbed the idea to create a new Marvel Studios holiday tradition with his Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. “It is the first thing ever conceived from Marvel Studios for Disney Plus,” shared Kevin Feige in a new behind the scenes featurette. “On the set of [Guardians of the Galaxy] Volume Two, James said, ‘We should do a holiday special.’ We all had a laugh we thought it would be great. And then they wrote it in three days.”
The Walking Dead is Shambling to TTRPGs and Actual Play
The Walking Dead show has been around for over a decade, and in that time has grown to a media franchise that nearly eclipses the comics that the TV series is based on. Beyond Telltale’s critically acclaimed video game saga, there’ve been multiple board and card games, a theme park ride, and novels that have expanded on Robert Kirkman, Charlie Adlard, and Tony Moore’s comic book universe. One area that the franchise hasn’t dipped into before, however, is tabletop roleplaying, but that’s about to change.
