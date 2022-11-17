Read full article on original website
LASD: Cadet Injured by SUV in `Grave Condition’
One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered medical setbacks and is in “grave condition” and on life support, sheriff’s officials said Monday. The cadet...
Bribery Sentence Due for Former Federal Agent From Riverside County
A Riverside County man who worked as a federal agent faces sentencing in Los Angeles Monday for using his access to closely controlled government databases in exchange for cash. Felix Cisneros Jr., 48, of Murrieta, was convicted in May of 30 federal counts of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, money...
LAPD Captain Reaches Conditional Settlement in Suit Over Search of Home
A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case. Lawyers...
Female Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
A female inmate died Sunday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. The inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell about 3:35 p.m. at the lockup in the 4000 block of Orange Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores. “Custody staff and jail medical staff...
Former Top OC Prosecutor at Center of Harassment Scandal Dies
A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
Antisemitic Publication Distributed in Culver City, Police Say
Culver City police Monday said an “anti-Semitic hate publication” was distributed in a neighborhood over the weekend. “On Sunday … the Culver City Police Department was made aware of anti-Semitic hate incident that occurred in Culver City,” police said in a statement. “The incident involved the...
One Year Ago Today (November 20, 2021)…Settlement Likely in Alleged LAPD Assault on Blind Man
One Year Ago Today (November 20, 2021)…A legally blind Black man who alleges police officers tackled and beat him outside his South Los Angeles home and then further abused him after taking him to a hospital for medical care has tentatively settled civil rights claims against the city, according to court papers obtained.
Sheriff-Elect Robert Luna Announces Transition Team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
Tennis Broadcaster Says 3 Clubs Banned Him After Alleged Defamatory Remarks
A tennis broadcaster who sued an architect and his spouse for defamation, alleging that their false statements in public that he was a wife-beater caused the Brentwood Country Club to cancel his membership, now alleges he also was banned from two more clubs because of the defendants’ remarks. Justin...
Fairfax Ave. Intersection Dedicated in Honor Of Record-Setting Voter Registrar
An intersection near Canter’s Deli in the Fairfax district was dedicated Sunday as Sylvia Levin Democracy Square in honor of the late record-setting volunteer voter registrar. Levin was recognized by the Secretary of State’s Office, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives and Los Angeles City Council...
Man Killed in Nuevo Collision Identified
A motorist killed in a two-vehicle collision in Nuevo was identified Monday as a 38-year-old Garden Grove man. Alfonso Aparicio was fatally injured about 5:20 p.m. Friday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of Lakeview Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Aparicio was at the wheel of a Nissan...
Police Search for Hit-and-Run Motorist Who Left Victim in ICU
Investigators Saturday asked the public for help locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a 42-year-old man and left him critically injured on a Lincoln Heights street. The crash occurred Oct. 28 around 6:30 a.m. at North Mission Road and Superior Court, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.
Couple Attacked in Parking Lot After Elton John Concert
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the assailants caught on video kicking and beating man until he was unconscious in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert. The attack occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 following a “fender bender,” Los Angeles Police...
Pedestrian Killed by Wrong-Way Vehicle in Downtown LA
A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street in downtown Los Angeles while drunk and slamming into two pedestrians, killing one of them, authorities said Saturday. At about 11:40 p.m. Friday, a silver Lexus IS200t was going westbound on Ninth Street —...
Fire Decimates Commercial Building in Downtown LA, Site of Previous Burn
Fire decimated a one-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Sunday, which was also the site of a previous burn, authorities said. A firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening burn injury battling the blaze and was taken to a hospital in fair condition, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
At Least One Killed On 605 Freeway In Irwindale
At least one person died this evening on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa Road was reported at 5:39 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash temporarily shut down three lanes on the 605, as well as...
Woman Admits Killing Ex-Boyfriend When He Tried to Flee with Their Son
A 42-year-old woman who fatally shot her ex-boyfriend during an altercation at her Riverside home during which he tried to flee with their son pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter. Balinda Dawn Ballinger killed 41-year-old Thomas Laughrey of Riverside in February 2018. In exchange for Ballinger’s admission to the felony...
Moreno Valley Shooting Leaves Two Women Dead
Two women are dead after they were shot in Moreno Valley, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station responded to a report of a shooting at around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215 in Moreno Valley.
Homeless Man Shot to Death on Hollywood Sidewalk
A man believed homeless was found shot to death early Monday morning on a Hollywood sidewalk. The shooting was reported at 2:37 a.m. at Vine Street and Fountain Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The victim’s name and age were not released....
West Hollywood to Hold Candlelight Vigil After Colorado Springs Shooting
City leaders and community organizations in West Hollywood are organizing a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in solidarity with the LGBTQ community of Colorado Springs, Colorado, where at least five people were shot to death at a nightclub late Saturday. The vigil is planned for 5 p.m. at 8900 Santa Monica...
