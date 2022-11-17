ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County

IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Help for the Holidays: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving meal during ‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation teamed up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They hosted The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marked the third year of the giveaway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
marinelink.com

St Johns Ship Building Expands Capacity for Additional CTV Builds

Americraft Marine Group announced it is investing in its Palatka, Fla. based shipyard, St Johns Ship Building, to increase capacity for construction of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and other vessels to serve the growing U.S. offshore wind industry. In addition to previous commitments from Americraft to its subsidiary shipyard, St...
PALATKA, FL
First Coast News

Dead rodents, droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions reported at TIAA Bank Field concession stands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to food inspection reports filed with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations, health inspectors have found dead rodents, rodent droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions at TIAA Bank Field concession stands. Over 100 violations were found during routine food inspections that took place on November...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Julie Morgan

Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in past

Over the past decade, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has cited Geer Contracting in Middleburg four times. Geer Contracting is the location of a fire that has been burning since Friday, Nov. 4. The company has a permit that authorizes the facility to “collect and dispose of wood waste, clean lumber and yard waste using two Air Curtain Incinerators (ACI).”
MIDDLEBURG, FL
mycbs4.com

Woman hit by car dies after attempting to cross State Road 20

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian walking across State Road 20 west of Webster Street in Interlachen died Friday after being hit by a sedan traveling eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 82-year-old driver of the sedan was traveling on the outside lane at 4:14 p.m. when...
INTERLACHEN, FL
News Leader

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office gives notice of intent to bid the following Surplus Property beginning, November 23, 2022 on www.govdeals.com, pursuant to Section 274.06, Florida Statutes. Referenced site explains details of bidding and payment process. Brief descriptions of items are listed below but more detailed listing with photos, serial numbers, etc. will be available on the Govdeals website once auction begins.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Single-vehicle accident claims the life of a Trenton woman

A Trenton woman was killed Tuesday in a single-car accident after she veered off the roadway and collided with a tree in Gilchrist County, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The 49-year-old female was heading south on SE 80th Ave. at approximately 12:30 a.m. According...
TRENTON, FL
mycbs4.com

Driver dies, passengers seriously injured, in roll over crash in Putnam County

Putnam County — A 50-year-old woman died, an 11-year-orl girl suffered critical injuries, and two other teens had serious injuries after a crash in Putnam County, FHP said. The people were all riding together in an SUV and are from Interlachen, FHP said. The crash happened Wednesday night at 6:08 PM at State Road 20, east of Wippletree Road, FHP said.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

