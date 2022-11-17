Read full article on original website
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County
IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
First Coast News
Vandals destroy irrigation system in North Jacksonville farm
It’s a rough time for the White Harvest Farms in Moncrief. The farm has been attacked by vandals three times in the last few weeks.
Clay County Fire Rescue puts out fire at an Orange Park business
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue reported that it put out a fire Friday morning on Kingsley Avenue. According to a tweet by the organization, firefighters responded to the commercial building at 9:58 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue gave an update on Twitter at 10:18 a.m. that all units had left the scene.
No, you don't have to wait for Black Friday for the best deals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Despite inflation, or maybe because of it, the National Retail Federation is estimating record breaking retail numbers for Black Friday. NRF estimates 8 million more Americans will shop between Black Friday and Cyber Monday than they did last year, but do you really have to wait to get the deals?
News4Jax.com
Help for the Holidays: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving meal during ‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru giveaway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation teamed up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They hosted The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marked the third year of the giveaway.
marinelink.com
St Johns Ship Building Expands Capacity for Additional CTV Builds
Americraft Marine Group announced it is investing in its Palatka, Fla. based shipyard, St Johns Ship Building, to increase capacity for construction of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and other vessels to serve the growing U.S. offshore wind industry. In addition to previous commitments from Americraft to its subsidiary shipyard, St...
Jacksonville restaurants adding 'temporary inflation charge' on customers' bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inflation is causing the price of food, gas, and electricity to rise and with that, local restaurants are having to find solutions. Some are putting a "temporary inflation charge" on customers' bills. On the Nextdoor app, a neighbor from the World Golf Village put up a...
The Household Hazardous and E-Waste Mobile Collection event returns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville City’s solid waste division is encouraging residents to safely dispose of their household waste and electronic waste at the collection event. This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Household Hazardous and E-Waste Mobile Collection event returns to Ed Austin Regional Park located...
News4Jax.com
‘No shame in hunger’: Farm Share Thanksgiving giveaway lightens load for 2,500 households
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Thanksgiving gets closer, the need for the popular fixings at the table is growing. There have already been several food giveaways locally to help those in need. Dozens of volunteers made people’s days brighter Saturday at a Farm Share giveaway in Jacksonville with enough supplies...
Dead rodents, droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions reported at TIAA Bank Field concession stands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to food inspection reports filed with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations, health inspectors have found dead rodents, rodent droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions at TIAA Bank Field concession stands. Over 100 violations were found during routine food inspections that took place on November...
wuft.org
Florida’s largest food bank set for local food distribution events on Friday, Saturday
As inflation rises across the country and fuels growing food insecurity in local communities, the largest food bank in Florida is scheduled to hold food distribution events on Friday in Gainesville and Saturday in Chiefland, delivering fresh produce and non-perishable goods to food-insecure residents of the city. Farm Share, a...
WCJB
Strike Out Hunger Farmshare Food Giveaway will happen at the Oaks Mall parking lot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to strike out hunger. Multiple public and private agencies are coming together for a Farmshare food distribution on Thursday. Thousands of pounds of food will be distributed to families on a first come first serve basis. Despite what flyers announcing the event may...
Annual Harvest Food Drive: The importance of giving back this holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Families will gather around the dinner table on November 24 for turkey and all the trimmings. With so many families in need during the holiday season, Feeding Northeast Florida is hosting its third annual Harvest Helpings distribution. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Ask Anthony: From flooding issues to shady contractors, Clay County residents voice their problems
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coffee and conversation in Clay County - First Coast News' Anthony Austin spoke with people in need of help at the Urban Bean Coffeehouse Cafe in Orange Park. "I have standing water constantly. I get water moccasins like there's no tomorrow," Kim Wooten explained. Kim Wooten...
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in past
Over the past decade, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has cited Geer Contracting in Middleburg four times. Geer Contracting is the location of a fire that has been burning since Friday, Nov. 4. The company has a permit that authorizes the facility to “collect and dispose of wood waste, clean lumber and yard waste using two Air Curtain Incinerators (ACI).”
mycbs4.com
Woman hit by car dies after attempting to cross State Road 20
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian walking across State Road 20 west of Webster Street in Interlachen died Friday after being hit by a sedan traveling eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 82-year-old driver of the sedan was traveling on the outside lane at 4:14 p.m. when...
First Coast News
Tyree Parker sentenced to life in prison for death of Jacksonville Coast Guard member Caroline Schollaert
Parker killed Schollaert in August 2021 during a carjacking. Schollaert attempted to hold the suspect at gunpoint, but was shot to death.
News Leader
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office
The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office gives notice of intent to bid the following Surplus Property beginning, November 23, 2022 on www.govdeals.com, pursuant to Section 274.06, Florida Statutes. Referenced site explains details of bidding and payment process. Brief descriptions of items are listed below but more detailed listing with photos, serial numbers, etc. will be available on the Govdeals website once auction begins.
Citrus County Chronicle
Single-vehicle accident claims the life of a Trenton woman
A Trenton woman was killed Tuesday in a single-car accident after she veered off the roadway and collided with a tree in Gilchrist County, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The 49-year-old female was heading south on SE 80th Ave. at approximately 12:30 a.m. According...
mycbs4.com
Driver dies, passengers seriously injured, in roll over crash in Putnam County
Putnam County — A 50-year-old woman died, an 11-year-orl girl suffered critical injuries, and two other teens had serious injuries after a crash in Putnam County, FHP said. The people were all riding together in an SUV and are from Interlachen, FHP said. The crash happened Wednesday night at 6:08 PM at State Road 20, east of Wippletree Road, FHP said.
Comments / 0