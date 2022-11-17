Two more officials with the embattled Prichard Water Works are facing felony theft charges for their role in a wide-ranging probe into a misuse of funds. Teresa Lewis, who served as the board’s physical services manager; and Randy Burden, the former public service supervisor, were each indicated on a charge of aggravated theft of property by deception, a Class A felony that could carry a minimum prison sentence of 10 years. They were also each charged with theft of property first-degree, a Class B felony.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO