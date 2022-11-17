ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, KY

WBKO

KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man was arrested after Kentucky State Police received a call for threats of a public shooting. Joshua Morrison, 30, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after police said he sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools and churches in the Barren and Warren County areas.
HART COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a late night crash in Louisville on Tuesday. According to the coroner, Haley Hines, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. On Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man dead after shooting in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Fairdale Saturday evening. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 10400 block of W. Manslick Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a car. He had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman injured in shooting west of St. Denis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was shot in west Louisville Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened about 12:30 p.m. when LMPD Second Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue. That is just west of the Shively and St. Denis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 44-year-old woman struck by vehicle in Buechel

A coroner has identified the woman who was hit by a car in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Watch our initial report in the player above. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane near Bannon Crossings Drive. The Louisville Metro Police Department Sixth Division officers responded to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed near Buechel identified by coroner

The man shot and killed near Buechel Friday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Deondre McRae, 29, was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of the shooting, and when they arrived, they found McRae suffering multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on Norbrook Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman struck, killed in Buechel while crossing road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died after she was hit by a car in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane near Bannon Crossings Drive. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the incident, and when they got...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Council votes to let officer who killed Breonna Taylor keep certification

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to take away police certification from the officer whose gunfire killed Breonna Taylor. Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Myles Cosgrove was the one in question. The council met on Thursday morning to vote, deciding that Cosgrove could keep...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged in New Cut Road crash appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man being charged with a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Eric Johnson was arrested after Louisville Metro police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly wreck on New Cut Road. Police had arrived to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday at about 2:30 p.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers found a man with fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an announcement.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man federally convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.
LOUISVILLE, KY

