WBKO
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man was arrested after Kentucky State Police received a call for threats of a public shooting. Joshua Morrison, 30, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after police said he sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools and churches in the Barren and Warren County areas.
WLKY.com
LMPD fires recruit after video of him as Hardin County deputy punching suspect released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has fired a recruit after they learned about his involvement in a controversial Hardin County arrest. Recently, dash cam footage was released showing Hardin County deputies and Kentucky State Police punching a handcuffed suspect on the ground. One of those deputies was...
'When she hurts, we all do': Son of Metro United Way CEO ID'd as victim in Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a second victim of a Nov. 10 deadly crash in Old Louisville. Kenneth Rhodes II, 29, died from blunt force injuries in the crash that happened on Second and West Hill Streets. According to a post on the Metro United Way’s Facebook page,...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a late night crash in Louisville on Tuesday. According to the coroner, Haley Hines, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. On Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers arrived...
WLKY.com
6 years later: Anniversary of Tommy Ballard's death follows 2nd FBI search in Crystal Rogers disappearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday marks six years since the death of Tommy Ballard when he was shot and killed on the family's land in Nelson County. Ballard was shot in front of his grandson while taking him hunting. It happened near the Bluegrass Parkway just 16 months after his daughter, Crystal Rogers, was reported missing.
WLKY.com
WHAS 11
Second victim ID'd in deadly Old Louisville crash
The coroner says 29-year-old Kenneth Rhodes II was killed in the Nov. 10 crash on Second and West Hill Streets in Old Louisville. A man has been arrested in the case.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman injured in shooting west of St. Denis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was shot in west Louisville Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened about 12:30 p.m. when LMPD Second Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue. That is just west of the Shively and St. Denis.
WLKY.com
Man found shot dead inside car in Fairdale identified by coroner
The man killed in a Fairdale shooting Saturday night has been identified by the coroner. Jackson Mingus, 19, was pronounced dead due to a gunshot wound on Nov. 19 at 7:34 p.m. Louisville Metro Police responded to the call in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road. When they got...
wdrb.com
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 44-year-old woman struck by vehicle in Buechel
A coroner has identified the woman who was hit by a car in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Watch our initial report in the player above. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane near Bannon Crossings Drive. The Louisville Metro Police Department Sixth Division officers responded to the...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed near Buechel identified by coroner
The man shot and killed near Buechel Friday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Deondre McRae, 29, was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of the shooting, and when they arrived, they found McRae suffering multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on Norbrook Drive.
WLKY.com
wnky.com
Kentucky State Police investigating death of Edmonson County woman
CHALYBEATE, Ky. – An Edmonson County family is mourning the loss of a 94-year-old woman. On Thursday around 5 p.m., the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office requested the Kentucky State Police to investigate the death of a woman in the Chalybeate area. Authorities say first responders arrived at the...
WLKY.com
Council votes to let officer who killed Breonna Taylor keep certification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to take away police certification from the officer whose gunfire killed Breonna Taylor. Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Myles Cosgrove was the one in question. The council met on Thursday morning to vote, deciding that Cosgrove could keep...
Wave 3
Man charged in New Cut Road crash appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man being charged with a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Eric Johnson was arrested after Louisville Metro police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly wreck on New Cut Road. Police had arrived to...
WLKY.com
JCPS teacher, coach charged with assault after shoving man, injuring woman at Moore High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher and basketball coach is facing charges after an incident at Moore High School. Joseph Willky works at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Court records say he was at Moore Thursday night when he poked a man in the face and threatened...
WHAS 11
Wave 3
Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday at about 2:30 p.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers found a man with fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an announcement.
Wave 3
Louisville man federally convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.
