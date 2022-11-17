Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Thousands Join To ‘Light Up Main Street’ In Santa Clarita
Thousands of residents braced the cold Saturday night and took to the streets of Downtown Newhall to take part in the festivities of “Light Up Main Street.” Mayor Laurene Weste, joined by other city council members, flipped the switch to light up Main Street as well as the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the ...
Six Flags Magic Mountain Transforms Into Magical Winter Wonderland As ‘Holiday In The Park’ Returns
Beginning this month through Jan. 1, Six Flags is set to celebrate the season with immersive holiday-themed areas. Six Flags Magic Mountain is set to bring back its “Holiday in the Park” beginning Nov. 25 and running through Jan. 1 as the park transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland with more than two million twinkling ...
LA County food distributions and events to help celebrate Thanksgiving
LA County food distributions, events across the Southland to help celebrate Thanksgiving
theavtimes.com
Festive light displays at Palmdale parks, Jolly Holiday planned for Poncitlán Square
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is ringing in the holiday season with festive light displays in Palmdale parks and a Jolly Holiday event planned for Poncitlán Square. Beginning Dec. 1, Rancho Vista Park will glitter in classic white lights, while Poncitlán Square will have a new look this year, complete with trees wrapped in holiday colors. Residents can enjoy the free light displays nightly until 10 p.m.
SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Monday
Southern California will see sunny and breezy conditions on Monday and the next several days, with a very warm Thanksgiving Day.
signalscv.com
Mayor flips the switch to awaken Main Street’s Christmas magic
Bundled-up residents gathered all around historic Old Town Newhall’s Main Street anticipating one magical moment. “Three, two, one!” exclaimed Councilman Cameron Smyth, accompanied by Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs and Councilman Bill Miranda as Mayor Laurene Weste flipped the switch to light up Main Street. Cheers and applause...
foxla.com
Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
nomadlawyer.org
Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal
Why are old-guard Latino politicians so angry at their African American neighbors? It goes back 40 years. The post Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
foxla.com
Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Human remains found in rubble of one of 2 Los Angeles fires
Remains of a man were found in the rubble of one of two major fires in Los Angeles during the weekend, authorities said Sunday.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
Need a free turkey this Thanksgiving? Mariachi Plaza is the place to be Saturday morning
Turkeys, canned food, side dishes and hot meals will be handed out at the 8th Annual Boyle Heights Turkey Giveaway on November 19 at Mariachi Plaza. Over 1,000 turkeys will be available on a first come, first served basis from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last. One turkey will be provided per present household at the event.
Child Airlifted From Central Park
A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday. Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
KCET
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Literally Feeds The Streets Buying Groceries For L.A. Residents
Los Angeles, CA - Roddy Ricch took the title of his Feed Tha Streets mixtape series literally earlier this week, giving back to some Los Angeles residents by paying for their groceries. The Compton native got on the loudspeaker of an L.A. grocery store and surprised customers by letting them...
L.A.-Born Stella Rosa Joins Forces With The Iconic Brandy To Present Their Newest Spirit
Born in the heart of Los Angeles in 1917 to the Riboli family, Stella Rosa has been the go-to wine for generations. Now, the beloved wine company is stepping into new territory―but they aren’t doing it alone. They have joined forces with another household name, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actress, Brandy Norwood to present their first-of-its-kind Stella Rosa Imported Brandy. “It was a no-brainer to be part of this partnership,” shared Norwood. “It’s a dream come true honestly.” The cleverness behind the collaboration is clear, but Steve Riboli, Vice President of Riboli Family Wines and 3rd Generation of the Riboli family, reminds us that a great deal of love and thought went behind the creation of their newest spirit.
signalscv.com
Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country
A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
