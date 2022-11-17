ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Six Flags Magic Mountain Transforms Into Magical Winter Wonderland As ‘Holiday In The Park’ Returns

Beginning this month through Jan. 1, Six Flags is set to celebrate the season with immersive holiday-themed areas. Six Flags Magic Mountain is set to bring back its “Holiday in the Park” beginning Nov. 25 and running through Jan. 1 as the park transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland with more than two million twinkling ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Festive light displays at Palmdale parks, Jolly Holiday planned for Poncitlán Square

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is ringing in the holiday season with festive light displays in Palmdale parks and a Jolly Holiday event planned for Poncitlán Square. Beginning Dec. 1, Rancho Vista Park will glitter in classic white lights, while Poncitlán Square will have a new look this year, complete with trees wrapped in holiday colors. Residents can enjoy the free light displays nightly until 10 p.m.
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Mayor flips the switch to awaken Main Street’s Christmas magic

Bundled-up residents gathered all around historic Old Town Newhall’s Main Street anticipating one magical moment. “Three, two, one!” exclaimed Councilman Cameron Smyth, accompanied by Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs and Councilman Bill Miranda as Mayor Laurene Weste flipped the switch to light up Main Street. Cheers and applause...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
TORRANCE, CA
foxla.com

Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted From Central Park

A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday.  Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Secret LA

L.A.-Born Stella Rosa Joins Forces With The Iconic Brandy To Present Their Newest Spirit

Born in the heart of Los Angeles in 1917 to the Riboli family, Stella Rosa has been the go-to wine for generations. Now, the beloved wine company is stepping into new territory―but they aren’t doing it alone. They have joined forces with another household name, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actress, Brandy Norwood to present their first-of-its-kind Stella Rosa Imported Brandy. “It was a no-brainer to be part of this partnership,” shared Norwood. “It’s a dream come true honestly.” The cleverness behind the collaboration is clear, but Steve Riboli, Vice President of Riboli Family Wines and 3rd Generation of the Riboli family, reminds us that a great deal of love and thought went behind the creation of their newest spirit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country

A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

