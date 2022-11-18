Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Ticketmaster Canceled The Taylor Swift Public Sale, And Of Course, People Have Thoughts
Ticketmaster canceled the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and Swifties will not be shaking this one off.
Already under scrutiny, Ticketmaster cancels general sales for Taylor Swift tour
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Already under fire from U.S. lawmakers over its influence on the live music industry, Ticketmaster said Thursday it is canceling upcoming ticket sales for the general public to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour. The company said it will not put the tickets on sale Friday as planned,...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
NEW YORK — (AP) — Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown. Taylor Swift posted a story Friday on Instagram expressing her anger and frustration over the hours spent by fans trying to buy tickets for her tour next year. “I'm not going to make excuses...
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
CNBC
Ticketmaster extends presale period for Taylor Swift 'Eras' tour to deal with 'unprecedented demand'
Ticketmaster has extended presales for tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming "Eras" tour after fans flocked to the site, causing site disruptions and slow queues. Swift's latest tour, which comes on the heels of her record-breaking new album release "Midnights," has set 52 dates so far, the singer's largest tour to date.
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans after the singer slammed the company over Eras Tour ticket sales chaos
Swifties were outraged on Thursday after Ticketmaster canceled general ticket sales for Swift's The Eras Tour over "high demands."
Upset Taylor Swift says she was told Ticketmaster could handle demand
LOS ANGELES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday it was "excruciating" for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming U.S. tour after she had been assured that Ticketmaster (LYV.N) could handle large demand.
Taylor Swift Is Angry After Ticketmaster Fiasco: Singer Speaks Out After Tour On-Sale Canceled
Taylor Swift has finally spoken to fans after technical issues at Ticketmaster thwarted her on-sale date for the Eras Tour. The singer shares fans' anger and frustration, but has not yet offered a resolution. In a note shared to social media, Swift starts by saying that in recent years, she...
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Ticketmaster Chaos: Read Full Statement
"We asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could," Taylor Swift said of Ticketmaster on Friday.
Taylor Swift Fans Have Epic Meltdown When Ticketmaster Has Outage Before Tour Tickets Set to Release
On Tuesday morning, just before tickets were set to release for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, Ticketmaster had an outage and Swifties were in an absolute panic. According to The Daily Mail, "Some fans complained of not being able to access the site at all, while others faced a litany of issues including the website denying accounts are verified when they are."
Justice Department Investigating Ticketmaster Following Taylor Swift Tour Tickets Outrage: REPORT
The United States Justice Department is officially launching an investigation into the company that owns Ticketmaster, according to reports. The investigation comes amid increased scrutiny of the company's business practices following the Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos earlier this week, which resulted in the cancellation of the general public on-sale for tickets.
Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Ticketmaster Debacle
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that it would be canceling Friday’s general public sale of Taylor Swift’s s Eras tour. Ticketmaster argued that it had to cancel due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”. A day later, Swift...
Swift blasts flubs in ticket sales for her upcoming concert tour
Taylor Swift didn’t hold back Friday, saying it “really pisses me off” that her fans were stymied in their efforts to purchase tickets for her upcoming concert tour due to demand that overwhelmed the Ticketmaster online retail site. Swift’s “Eras Tour” is set to begin March 18...
