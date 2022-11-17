Read full article on original website
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
Netflix viewers are calling new thriller 'best movie of the year by far'
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: November 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
Netflix is serving up a feast of content with some downright delectable films and specials all November long to carry us through Thanksgiving and beyond. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to woo you with soft moments and charming comedy, and more. Whether you’re looking for something intense, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered with plenty to feel thankful for. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this November.
The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list
Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
People are binge-watching Netflix's 'incredible' drama-thriller in one night it's that good
Stop what you're doing, we've found you another spectacular Netflix series to binge. The mini-series created by the BBC stars David Tennant as a priest and Stanley Tucci as a death row prisoner — gripping, right?. Check out the trailer for the new series here:. If that's not...
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
Netflix’s Full 2022 Holiday Schedule Is Here
Over the past five years, Netflix has established itself as a memorable purveyor of Christmas movies, even spawning mini franchises like “A Christmas Prince” and “The Princess Switch.” This year, the streamer is bringing a festive touch to its offerings with a variety of holiday movies and films sprinkled throughout its November and December slates.
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Best new Christmas movies to watch this holiday season
It seems like Christmas comes earlier every year. Of course, the holiday itself always falls on the same day, but Christmas decorations start appearing on store shelves before Halloween even ends lately. Since you can’t beat them, you may as well join them, and one easy way to get in the holiday spirit is to watch Christmas movies. We will help get you started with our list of the best new Christmas movies to stream this holiday season.
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 16
The only new title on either of Netflix's top 10 TV shows and movies lists on Wednesday, Nov. 16 is R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, an unexpected sequel to 2013's box office bomb R.I.P.D. The genre-hopping supernatural Western comedy was barely announced before it showed up on Netflix yesterday, and now it's all the way up to No. 3 on Netflix's movies list. It stars Jeffrey Donovan, who's always a charming presence, and he makes it pretty fun to watch. The Crown is at No. 1 on the TV chart.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Christmas movie guide: New holiday movies, specials on Netflix, other streaming services
Netflix and friends have gone over to the Hallmark side. What began a couple of years ago as a flurry has become a blizzard of new Christmas movies and specials on the expanding array of streaming services. Dozens of new programs with the holiday glow are coming this season, from more versions of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to a Marvel-flavored Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special. (In fact, dozens have already debuted, including “Falling for Christmas,” a Hallmark-y comeback vehicle for Lindsay Lohan, which began streaming on Netflix Nov. 10.)
TVGuide.com
Winter TV Preview: The 11 Best Shows to Watch
Including The Last of Us, the Yellowstone spin-off 1923, and Jack Ryan Season 3. The East Coast has spent the fall dealing with record high temperatures, but even if the weather refuses to cooperate, winter is coming. (Not in the House of the Dragon way.) With a new season comes new TV shows to watch, and the schedule has a few spin-offs of shows you already love (The Witcher: Blood Origin, 1923), some intriguing adaptations (Kindred, The Last of Us), and some notable returning players (Jack Ryan, You). It's a lot to keep track of, but we've taken the liberty of putting together this preview of the best shows to watch this season.
5 Great Movies That I Probably Never Would Have Watched If Not For Blockbuster
Nowadays, Blockbuster Video is seen as a joke; a punch-line. What else would you call it when they now make comedies based on Blockbuster (which, I might add, is a Netflix series that “isn’t worth a free rental” apparently)? Once the end-all, be-all when it came to how you might have spent your weekends, Blockbuster is now on the verge of complete extinction, with only one left in Bend, Oregon.
'Slumberland' Is Now Streaming on Netflix –– Where Was It Filmed?
The latest Netflix original movie to get excited about is called Slumberland. The 2022 fantasy adventure movie is filled with endless moments of excitement and mystery. Anyone who’s ever tried to navigate the difference between dreams and nightmares will appreciate the creativity that went into making such an interesting movie for the whole family to enjoy.
Netflix’s New Basic With Ads Plan Is Missing Quite a Few Movies
While your wallet may appreciate Netflix’s Basic With Ads subscription, it turns out the streaming service’s new discounted plan has several holes in its library — and the user experience may be frustrating, at least in its current form. Netflix debuted the $7 plan on November 3...
CNET
Hulu: How to Remove Unwanted Shows From Your Keep Watching List
Hulu subscribers can watch hundreds of shows and movies, like The Dropout and Fyre Fraud. However, not all of them will be your cup of tea. If you abandon a show or movie, it will show up in your Keep Watching list, like a pet in those gut-wrenching Sarah McLachlan ASCPA commercials.
