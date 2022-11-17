Read full article on original website
3 Great Stores in Yakima for Decorating a New Home
Whether you've moved into a new place or you're tired of the old decor that has been hanging in your house for years. We found Four great stores where you can recreate your entire home or set up your new one to make it feel like home. This is perfect...
Yakima Cleaning Up Thanks To Clean City Program
Yakima is a cleaner city thanks to the work of the Yakima Clean City Program. During the third quarter of the year the community members and city staff cleaned and covered 726 incidents of graffiti, cleared more than 47 tons of garbage and removed 286 grocery carts from Yakima city streets.
Say Hello To Yakima’s Christmas Tree on Tuesday
It's a holiday week..and the city of Yakima is preparing for the season as they prepare the downtown area for the arrival of Yakima’s Community Christmas Tree on Tuesday, November 22nd. Crews from the Downtown Association of Yakima along with the City of Yakima Public Works Division and Russell Crane say after finding a tree last week the tree will be removed this week and moved to the tree to Millennium Plaza, and placed in the ground on Tuesday.
17 Spots Through the Yakima Valley to Donate Winter Items
What Are You Doing With Your Extra Blankets and Other Unused Warm Winter Items?. My niece took the lid off my cats staircase, yes I am the proud owner of a cat staircase. He's a sweet old boy that uses it daily and it also doubles as storage. Something I'd completely forgotten when her curious hands started pulling out Christmas blankets and it got me thinking.
A Short Drive To The Cheapest Gas in The Valley
If you're filling up the tank on this Monday gas prices are down in Yakima. According to GasBuddy prices are down 11.9 cents a gallon selling for an average of $4.40 per gallon. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 22.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
After The Loss of YPD K9 Trex It’s Time To Help
It's called K9 Foundation Yakima Valley. The non-profit was created to support Yakima County law enforcement agencies K-9 programs and foundation officials are hoping for your continued support. The foundation supported Trex and is hoping you'll help replace him. After the loss of the Yakima Police Department's K9 Trex, the...
KIMA TV
Selah police collect over 1,000 pounds of food to donate for this holiday season
SELAH -- This weekend, Selah police collected more than 1,000 pounds of food to give to the local food bank. Officers set up at Grocery Outlet yesterday to take in donations for this holiday season. In total, they say they collected 1,300 pounds of food and $277 in cash. They...
Your 2022 List of Stores That are Open on Thanksgiving (and Some that are Closed)
With Thanksgiving coming soon and, who knows, maybe you accidentally forgot something on your list or perhaps you had some unexpected guests and need more of something. Though there are several stores who have opted in to close on Thanksgiving, there are a few stores in our area that have decided to stay open to help you with your needs. Here are just a few stores that are open and some that are closed on Thanksgiving.
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
A Jaw-Dropping Video: Witness Yakima Like You’ve Never Seen It Before
A Jaw-Dropping View: Witness Yakima Like You've Never Seen It Before. The ability to fly is every kid’s dream superpower. Probably their first choice. Heck, I even still have dreams where I’m flying. Well, thanks to Stan Owen of Yakima, I will have those dreams stuck in my head for quite a while longer. The fantastic footage of the Yakima Valley he captured from his remote drone is awe-inspiring.
kpq.com
Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home
A scammer claiming to be a famous country singer nearly convinced two people in unknowingly robbing an Ellensburg home. On Thursday night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a burglary on Pfenning Road after a homeowner reported seeing two suspects entering their home through a surveillance camera. Officers later learned that...
Toppenish winter weather shelter will open this year thanks to YVFWC
TOPPENISH, Wash. — After months of uncertainty, Camp Hope director Mike Kay said the Toppenish winter weather shelter will be able to open this year, thanks to funding from Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. “They’ve been more than generous,” Kay said. YVFWC already donates the use of the shelter space, which they own, as well as paying for the utilities....
Have a Toys For Tots Donation? Here’s Some Handy Drop-Off Locations In Yakima
Tis the season of giving, and many are in need. Thank goodness for Toys for Tots. If you can, donate a new toy or something else like sporting equipment (balls, bags, PPE), children’s books, backpacks, games, cosmetic accessories for younger teens, etc. Or, a cash donation is always accepted.
Open Letter to Delta Air Lines: I’m Begging You, Please Come to Yakima
Dear Delta Air Lines, Yakima needs you more than you know. Yakima's airport is a very nice, convenient airport for those in the Yakima Valley. Not just Yakima but Selah, Toppenish, Ellensburg and so many other surrounding cities rely on Yakima's airport to travel to where ever they may go. Yakima relies on Alaska Airlines, which really is a wonderful airline company. Though Alaska Airlines only travels from Yakima to Seattle and back it's what we're used to and works out great. It would be nice to have other travel options for places like Los Angeles or Denver or even Portland but Seattle works fine.
nbcrightnow.com
Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosts ceremony for the Tiny Home send-off
YAKIMA, Wash.- Twelve youth at OIC of Washington have spent the summer and fall months in experimental learning programs. OIC calls them OIC Futures. The program is meant to re-engage and job train with partners at West Valley School District's Open Doors program. 12 students built two tiny homes for a program based out of Seattle.
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: The community of Granger
From its famous dinosaur sculptures to its deep agricultural roots, people take pride in being from Granger. The city’s residents are looking to expand on that history and move Granger toward the future.
Yakima Are You Ready for Paid Parking Downtown?
Lots of people still talking about paid parking that's coming to downtown Yakima. If you park in downtown Yakima beginning in April of next year you'll be paying a parking fee. Paid parking is on its way to downtown Yakima after the Yakima City Council members voted in October in favor of the idea. Paid parking is expected to start in downtown in April of 2023. So far there's no indication the city council will reverse its ruling made in October as the city continues to prepare for paid parking.
Yakima Herald Republic
Couture clothing, duct tape dress on display at Yakima Valley Museum
Two new exhibits featuring award-winning clothing designs by Yakima County women are open at the Yakima Valley Museum. “Couture II” highlights original fashion designs by Carolyn Schactler of Yakima. It’s in the Gilbert Family Gallery and right before visitors walk in, they’ll see Larissa Leon’s award-winning “Stuck At Prom” Folklorico flower duct tape gown.
3 Yakima Restaurants Open For Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Not big on Thanksgiving Dinner? That's okay, it takes a lot of time to prep, and by the time you're through with making dinner, you still have to be prepared for all that cleanup afterward. So instead of sorting through the broken dishes, and turkey carcass and trying to figure out what the heck is stuck to your shit that looks like cranberry sauce mixed with cheerios let us suggest something.
Four Buisnesses we Would Kill to take over the Sears Store
It's official, Sears is closing their doors for good in the Yakima Valley, and leaving the shell of the store in its wake. Of course, the mall will have to decide what to put there, otherwise, it will sit vacant for years to come. So we wanted to lend our...
