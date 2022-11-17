ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Novello Imaging Offers Lung Cancer Screenings for Smokers Over 50

By Joseph Boulter
9&10 News
 3 days ago
For Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Novello Imaging in Traverse City is offering lung cancer screenings that can detect early signs of lung cancer.

The facility is welcoming current smokers and smokers who quit in the last 15 years. To meet the requirements of the screening, you must be over the age of 50 and have smoked at least a pack of cigarettes a day for several years.

The scan works by collecting images that are sent to a radiologist and then to the patient’s general physician.

“This particular individual said that he qualified for the lung cancer screening and they found some lung nodules. And in his situation, the physician chose that as follow to see if there’s any growth in those nodules. And that’s the whole idea about catching it early. Early prevention is is key to this,” said Brian Madison, the Novello Imaging administrator.

The facility accepts Medicare and most insurance plans.

9&10 News

9&10 News

