MoDOT closing I-270 EB exit ramp for two weeks
For the next two weeks, MoDOT will close the exit ramp at New Halls Ferry on I-270 eastbound.
First part of work on Old Lemay Ferry improvements nearing end
Drivers in the Arnold and Imperial areas who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road should get something of a holiday treat. The road, which since June has been closed to traffic between East Rock Creek Road to the Timber Creek subdivision, should be open sometime around Christmas, said Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department.
Festus R-6 Board votes to delay construction of new Wellness Center
(Festus) During its most recent meeting, the Festus R-6 Board of Education voted to delay construction of the new Wellness Center/Gymnasium project. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess has more. My MO Info · KJ111822E.WAV. According to Dr. Ruess, it’s the board’s intention to revist the wellness center project every six...
Missouri Administration Hearing Commission Recommends Denial of Sand Permit in Ste. Gen County
The Missouri Administration Hearing Commission issued its recommended decision Tuesday, November 16th in the appeal of the sand mining permit that was granted to Nexgen Silica in order to construct a silica sand mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County. The original permit was requested by Nexgen in February of 2022 and was granted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in June. Operation Sand, a group comprised of local residents opposing the mine, appealed that decision. The Commission has recommended that the decision be reversed and that the mining permit be denied. In the appeal Operation Sand alleged that in its application Nexgen failed to identify all persons with an interest in the property to be mined and failed to show that Nexgen had the legal right to mine the property. In its Recommended Decision, the AHC agreed, saying Nexgen’s permit application was incomplete. In particular, the AHC stated, “it is clear that the Program’s procedure for investigating applications led it to issue Nexgen’s permit unlawfully.” The AHC recommendation now goes to the Missouri Mining Commission for a final decision. The Mining Commission has not set a date for when the final decision on the permit appeal will be held. Click here to see the full decision.
Park Hills Residents Injured
(Jefferson County, MO) Two people from Park Hills, 43 year old Tiffany L. Cochran, and 65 year old Festle O. Moore, are recovering from moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon just before 3:30. Highway Patrol records show Cochran was driving east on Jarvis Road, at Peace Meadows Drive, when the car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a tree. Cochran and Moore, who were not wearing their seat belts during the accident, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Gas station vandalized early Monday morning
Vandals damaged a gas station convenience store early Monday morning.
Water main break causes St. Louis boil order advisory
Overnight, another water main break occurred on Market and 11th. Crews could be seen cleaning up debris from the street.
Overnight crash causes dangerous backups on I-44 EB
A one-car crash caused an early morning traffic jam on eastbound I-44. Overnight crash causes dangerous backups on I-44 …. A one-car crash caused an early morning traffic jam on eastbound I-44. West County Center gives out free gift cards for …. Money is tight, but if you're shopping on...
Lots of new Jefferson County State Representatives in 2023
(Jefferson County, Jefferson City) There will be many new faces and names serving as the State Representatives in the Missouri House from Jefferson County next year. One of those is Ken Waller as he was elected as the representative in the 114th District. Waller is a former Jefferson County Executive, County Treasurer, and most recently the County Elections Clerk. Waller says this position will be much different.
Park Hills pair hurt in crash near Pevely
A Park Hills woman and man were injured Thursday, Nov. 17, in a one-car accident at Jarvis Road and Peace Meadows Drive west of Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:21 p.m., Tiffany L. Cochran, 43, of Park Hills was driving an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, ran off...
Law enforcement will have heavy presence through the Thanksgiving holiday
(Jefferson County) Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday and with many people expected to be off work during the latter half of the week, law enforcement agencies are preparing for what could be a busy travel time. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol goes over last year’s...
Help The Hungry “Bakes It To A Million”
(Farmington) The Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington was a huge success Saturday, as they officially “Baked It to a Million.” Chris Landrum is the organizer of this years event. She says they are overjoyed with the results. Landrum says months of hard work definitely...
MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
Polar Express train ride returns with real train trips
A St. Louis holiday tradition returns.
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO
From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
St. Louis couple says police never came after calling 911 for help
St. Louis leaders are looking to solve the problem. One couple says police wouldn't come out to an attempted carjacking after they called 911.
More than 13,500 Mo. households approved for flood recovery money as application period closes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery. According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, $42.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant assistance was approved as the application period for St. Louis area flooding in July closed.
Noto Italian Restaurant becomes the only restaurant in St. Louis to be certified Neapolitan by AVPN
Little-known fact: Neapolitan pizza isn't technically Neapolitan unless it's certified by Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) in Italy. About three weeks ago, Noto Italian Restaurant officially joined the ranks, making it the first and only restaurant in St. Louis to achieve the prestigious certification, which has only been awarded to around 100 other restaurants throughout North and South America.
