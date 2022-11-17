Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
What to expect at 2022 Light Up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the most wonderful time of the year, and as usual, Louisville Metro is celebrating with one of its biggest holiday traditions. Light Up Louisville is once again happening the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. The 35-foot tree was placed...
Longtime Louisville business finds new home in downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As some downtown businesses move to new locations, citing violent crime’s impact, one longtime Louisville business is re-opening its doors in the heart of the Metro. “Jerry Green and Friends” has operated in, now, three separate Louisville locations for 27 years. Entertainer and owner,...
WLKY.com
Louisville activists remember road traffic victims in a day of remembrance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last year, hundreds of people in Kentucky died in traffic crashes. Families are demanding change. A group met at Iroquois Park Sunday as part of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Two years ago, while crossing New Cut Road, Janet Heston's son was killed....
WLKY.com
WLKY's Jay Cardosi host Hearts of Gold Gala in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY's very own Jay Cardosi hosted the Hearts of Gold Gala Saturday evening at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. The event featured dinner, as well as a silent and live auction with all proceeds going to Cedar Lake Foundation, which supports a variety of services dedicated to enriching the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
wdrb.com
Community leaders, developers take tour of south Louisville in hopes of encouraging new investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of developers, realtors and neighborhood lifers set out Friday afternoon to explore the Taylor Boulevard/New Cut Road corridor. Starting at Colonial Gardens, the group was on a mission to show off the possibilities awaiting those who could invest in south Louisville. "We hope to...
WLKY.com
2 DJs live on scissor lifts to ensure Kentuckiana kids have a good Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some local DJs are going all out to make sure kids in our area have a good Christmas. This is the seventh year for Bikes or Bust. Two of the guys from Q103.1 are living on scissor lifts for 103 hours, as they wait for folks to drop off bikes for kids in need in Kentucky and Indiana.
Louisville LGBTQ+ community 'devastated' by Colorado Springs mass shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a mass shooting, Saturday, at a Colorado Springs nightclub, many apart of Louisville's LGBTQ+ community say they cannot find the words to explain its impact, other than "devastating." So far, authorities are reporting at least five people were killed and 25 others injured in a...
wdrb.com
Hurstbourne residents learning to live with new neighbor, Topgolf
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Topgolf's official opening on Friday, the emotions are still a mix for residents, who protested its opening. Bright lights, loud noise, and busy traffic, are the top concerns some Hurstbourne residents had about Topgolf being built a few hundred yards away from their neighborhood. However,...
wdrb.com
2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
wdrb.com
More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
travelawaits.com
America’s Largest Underground Holiday Light Show Is Now Open — Where To See It
Anyone who lives in or around Louisville — or has plans to be there this holiday season — will need to make plans to visit a unique holiday light extravaganza. Lights Under Louisville in the Louisville Mega Cavern features more than 40 themed displays, mapping projections, approximately 900 illuminated characters, four LED light tunnels, two laser displays, and a staggering 6,000,000 points of light. One of the lighted tunnels is even 200 feet long.
WLKY.com
Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
wdrb.com
Designs released for conversion of two busy one-way streets in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 900 people in Louisville have died in crashes since 2014. That's according to Vision Zero Louisville, the initiative aiming to have zero traffic deaths by 2050. In a study reported by Smart Growth America, pedestrian deaths have increased 62% since 2008. Traffic studies show...
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor-elect: LMPD Chief Erika Shields is resigning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Louisville ushers in a new mayor in 2023, it will also get a new police chief. Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Monday that Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields has offered her resignation. It will be effective in January, as Greenberg takes office. He said...
Louisville Cardinal
SAB Runs Out of Food with Overwhelming Friendsgiving Turnout
The SAB’s Cultural Arts and Heritage committee’s held a Friendsgiving event Thursday night, with options catered from restaurants like Bombay Grill and the Old Spaghetti Factory, and Safier Mediterranean Deli. Though the event was cut short due to low meal numbers and high turnout, it was not the last of a Friendsgiving opportunity for those who did not make it.
WLKY.com
Louisville Fire Department gets new tool they say will keep Ohio river safer than ever
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department has a new tool that leaders believe will keep the waterways safer than ever before. On Thursday WLKY got a first look at LFD's newest rescue boat, during one of the training sessions for one of the three crews that will be manning it.
Wave 3
Phase 1 of former Iroquois housing site revealed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Housing Authority and city leaders announced on Thursday how they plan to use an $11.8 million dollar grant from the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund to bring the former Iroquois housing site right off Taylor boulevard in South Louisville. Phase 1 includes 60 units...
Louisville business giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving, you won't want to miss Burning Barrel's Turkey Giveaway. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue. Louisville native and Chris Redman, former NFL player...
In Your Backyard: JCPS school named for one of Kentucky's most prolific writers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Jesse Stuart was perhaps...
Wave 3
Turkey donations across Louisville
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers. Beshear proposes big changed after riots, multiple people hurt at juvenile detention centers. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units. Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD...
