Westside High School parent still wanting answers after teen arrested for having rifle on campus
MACON, Ga. — We're continuing coverage on a lockdown at Bibb County's Westside High School after a 17-year-old came to campus with a rifle. It's left parents like Kowana Austin asking many questions. Austin is the mother of two freshmen at the high school. She says her concerns started...
Arrest made in killing of 39-year-old man in Hancock County
SPARTA — The GBI has obtained arrest warrants for 20-year-old Treyvion Markise Crayton, of Sparta. Crayton was charged with felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault for the death of Robert May. May was shot and was found lying in the street on College Avenue in Sparta on Saturday...
Update: One man dead after shooting on East 21st Street, GBI and Cordele Police investigating
CORDELE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Cordele Police are investigating who shot a man Sunday night. Cordele officers responded to call of shots fired on the 300 block of East 21st Avenue at around 7 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man shot and...
UPDATE: Teen who prompted manhunt after Westside gun incident held at gunpoint by homeowner
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday that the teenager taken into custody Wednesday was held at gunpoint by a homeowner after prompting a manhunt by multiple agencies that included the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia State Patrol.
17-year-old arrested in Macon manhunt identified, accused of previously bringing gun to Westside
MACON, Ga. — Warrants issued by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who led several law enforcement agencies on a nearly five-hour manhunt. 17-year-old Z’yon Rahquez Hardwick was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and criminal street gang activity. He is...
‘All I can say is I’m heartbroken’: Family remembers 18-year-old shot, killed in Kroger parking lot
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The victim’s family told Channel 2 Action News they have no idea why their loved one was targeted in a Kroger parking lot. Henry County police have identified the accused shooter as 18-year-old Omarion Thomas. Family and friends of 18-year-old Nikeem Hargrove got emotional...
39-year-old Georgia man dead after shooting in Hancock County
SPARTA — The GBI is investigating a death in Hancock County. What we know: Early Saturday morning, Hancock County deputies responded to a scene on College Avenue in Sparta, where a person had been shot and was lying in the street. When deputies arrived, 39-year-old Robert May III, of...
GBI investigating death of man in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death in Hancock County, according to a press release. The release says that in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, Hancock County deputies responded to a scene on College Avenue in Sparta. They say a...
'Everybody is going to come running': Man captured in multi-agency chase near Westside High School in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is now in custody after putting a school on lockdown and evading deputies for several hours. The man caused the lockdown at Westside High School when he allegedly jumped out of a car with a rifle. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says the search...
Macon leaders, churches hold Prevent the Violence event Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changing Mindsets, Inc. partners with several Macon churches, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon-Bibb leaders to address violence in Macon. They are holding a Prevent the Violence event on Saturday, November 19th at 11am. The event is happening at Unionville Baptist Church...
Search warrants executed in Bibb County
MACON — Federal search warrants have been executed at six locations in Bibb County in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, GBI Gang Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.
Organizer apologizes after confusion over East Macon turkey giveaway
MACON, Ga. — Dozens of people waited for hours at a turkey giveaway in East Macon but left empty-handed Saturday. The giveaway was set to happen in the parking lot at Rose's Discount Store on Shurling Drive beginning at 11 a.m., according to a social media post by the organizer, the Neon Organization.
UPDATE: 4 taken into custody in Macon Tuesday following execution of several search warrants
UPDATE (11/16): Four people were taken into custody Tuesday after the execution of search warrants by multiple law enforcement agencies at multiple locations. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens Clarke County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol, along with other local agencies, executed “multiple court-authorized search warrants” as part of “a response to an increase in violent crimes in our communities.”
Hit-and-run pedestrian deaths have doubled in Bibb County this year
MACON, Ga. — A dozen pedestrians have been killed on roads in Bibb County so far this year and more than half of those deaths are being investigated as hits-and-run. None of the seven people killed in hits-and-run have been mentioned in recent meetings of the Macon-Bibb County Pedestrian Safety Review Board, which is tasked by county ordinance with reviewing each pedestrian death, determining its cause and preparing recommendations for measures that ensure future safety for foot traffic in those areas.
Deputies: Man arrested after deputies discover two bookbags of drugs, guns
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man is in jail Thursday after being arrested with drugs and multiple guns. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Marathon Gas Station on Irwinton Road just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were told a person had a gun. When deputies arrived, they found 20-year-old Christopher Tyriq-Amir Jackson sitting in a black Nissan Altima. Deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. When searching the car, deputies say they found two bookbags that had a large amount of drugs in them, including marijauan, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and methamphetamine. They said Jackson also had two guns.
4 charged in Roberta fight, shooting at store
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Roberta Police charge four men in connection to a fight and shootout at the AUM Convenience Store. Police Chief Ty Matthews says three of the men are in custody, but 21-year-old Jamarcus Bryant remains on the loose. Bryant is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm on or near a public roadway, possession of firearm during commission of, or attempt to commit certain crimes and criminal damage to property (first degree).
Warner Robins man caught while trying to steal catalytic converters, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he attempted to steal catalytic converters from a Macon car dealership. Special Response Team deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect in the rear parking lot of Riverside Ford. [DOWNLOAD:...
Volunteer group launces "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — Putting an end to violence one street at a time is what a volunteer group aims to do by launching the "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood. On Saturday, volunteers walked street to street assessing what they say are vulnerabilities of properties for...
Macon man arrested with 2 backpacks full of drugs including crack, meth
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested with two bookbags full of drugs including meth, cocaine and crack. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a call about a person with a gun at a Marathon gas station.
'Better Together': Middle Georgia market raises money to support children with autism
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a mom of a child with autism held a sale to raise money to help other families like hers. The "Better Together" middle Georgia market helps bring resources and services to the community. It also supports local small businesses in middle Georgia. Tiffaney Soto-Forhan...
