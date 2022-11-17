BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man is in jail Thursday after being arrested with drugs and multiple guns. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Marathon Gas Station on Irwinton Road just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were told a person had a gun. When deputies arrived, they found 20-year-old Christopher Tyriq-Amir Jackson sitting in a black Nissan Altima. Deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. When searching the car, deputies say they found two bookbags that had a large amount of drugs in them, including marijauan, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and methamphetamine. They said Jackson also had two guns.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO