Bibb County, GA

41nbc.com

UPDATE: Teen who prompted manhunt after Westside gun incident held at gunpoint by homeowner

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday that the teenager taken into custody Wednesday was held at gunpoint by a homeowner after prompting a manhunt by multiple agencies that included the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia State Patrol.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

GBI investigating death of man in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death in Hancock County, according to a press release. The release says that in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, Hancock County deputies responded to a scene on College Avenue in Sparta. They say a...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon leaders, churches hold Prevent the Violence event Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changing Mindsets, Inc. partners with several Macon churches, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon-Bibb leaders to address violence in Macon. They are holding a Prevent the Violence event on Saturday, November 19th at 11am. The event is happening at Unionville Baptist Church...
MACON, GA
The Albany Herald

Search warrants executed in Bibb County

MACON — Federal search warrants have been executed at six locations in Bibb County in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, GBI Gang Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 4 taken into custody in Macon Tuesday following execution of several search warrants

UPDATE (11/16): Four people were taken into custody Tuesday after the execution of search warrants by multiple law enforcement agencies at multiple locations. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens Clarke County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol, along with other local agencies, executed “multiple court-authorized search warrants” as part of “a response to an increase in violent crimes in our communities.”
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Hit-and-run pedestrian deaths have doubled in Bibb County this year

MACON, Ga. — A dozen pedestrians have been killed on roads in Bibb County so far this year and more than half of those deaths are being investigated as hits-and-run. None of the seven people killed in hits-and-run have been mentioned in recent meetings of the Macon-Bibb County Pedestrian Safety Review Board, which is tasked by county ordinance with reviewing each pedestrian death, determining its cause and preparing recommendations for measures that ensure future safety for foot traffic in those areas.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man arrested after deputies discover two bookbags of drugs, guns

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man is in jail Thursday after being arrested with drugs and multiple guns. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Marathon Gas Station on Irwinton Road just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were told a person had a gun. When deputies arrived, they found 20-year-old Christopher Tyriq-Amir Jackson sitting in a black Nissan Altima. Deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. When searching the car, deputies say they found two bookbags that had a large amount of drugs in them, including marijauan, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and methamphetamine. They said Jackson also had two guns.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

4 charged in Roberta fight, shooting at store

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Roberta Police charge four men in connection to a fight and shootout at the AUM Convenience Store. Police Chief Ty Matthews says three of the men are in custody, but 21-year-old Jamarcus Bryant remains on the loose. Bryant is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm on or near a public roadway, possession of firearm during commission of, or attempt to commit certain crimes and criminal damage to property (first degree).
ROBERTA, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
