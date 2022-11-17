ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 888

Jim Orr
3d ago

Sorry we the tax payers should not be responsible for paying off anyone loans, are you then going to reimburse all the rest of us who paid off their college loans, what's next home loan....car loan....they applied and receive their education, now pay up!

Shawn Webb
3d ago

it'll be knocked down again because it is not legal tell Biden to get into his massive billions of dollars and pay for it himself time for American taxpayers to have more to say with these what these corrupt politicians do with our tax money don't just give him a free reign

Terrence Spencer
3d ago

What does the DOJ have to do with student relief? Potato head overstepped his authority by doing this. Congress had the power to do that not the president

