President Joe Biden recently revealed he owns two shotguns, although he refused to acknowledge the alleged gun crimes committed by his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president made the surprising revelation during a townhall forum taped on Tuesday and released on Sunday.While answering questions from six young adults for the forum, which was hosted by the left-leaning media outlet NowThis, Biden advocated for both responsible gun ownership as well as appropriate gun control measures throughout the nation.“I think anyone who owns weapons, any weapon, should have to lock them up. If they're legal weapons. Lock them up,” Biden responded...

28 DAYS AGO