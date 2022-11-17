Read full article on original website
Man Enters Plea Deal in Kalispell Bar Assault
A 36-year-old Kalispell man has admitted to allegations that he slit another man’s throat with a box cutter at an area bar last April, pleading guilty this week to felony aggravated assault as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors, who agreed to amend their initial charge to a lesser offense.
Kalispell man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
A man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine for about two years in Flathead County was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
Kalispell man sentenced for dealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Timothy Leo Vleisides, 64, of Kalispell, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years supervised release for dealing meth. Vleisides pleaded guilty in August to possession with intent to distribute. The following was sent out by the Department of Justice:. A Kalispell man...
Blackfeet Nation challenges Montana ban on vaccine as a violation of tribal sovereignty
J.R. Myers’ frustration grew as he read the email: To attend a local economic development council meeting in Browning — the largest community on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana — he had to bring proof he was vaccinated against COVID-19. It was November 2021. Six months earlier, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, […] The post Blackfeet Nation challenges Montana ban on vaccine as a violation of tribal sovereignty appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Multiple power outages north of Browning
MISSOULA, Mont. — Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness announced that power is out everywhere north of Browning all the way to Babb and Saint Mary. Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness put out the following:
