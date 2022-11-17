ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo

Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
OK! Magazine

'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke 'Scared' To Carry Baby Due To Body Dysmorphia: 'It Affects My Whole Life'

Cheryl Burke has opened up about what she thinks motherhood might look like for her post divorce. During the Wednesday, October 2, episode of her podcast "Burke In The Game" the Dance Moms star sat down with her fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, to explain why she would prefer adopting instead of giving birth naturally after calling it quits with Matthew Lawrence. "Honestly, I am so scared to carry my own baby," Burke told her longtime pal, explaining her deeply rooted fear of gaining weight and battle with body dysmorphia. "It affects my whole life and I...
Tyla

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they don't give their children gifts at Christmas

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher decided to kick off a family tradition of ‘no presents for the kids’ and have some pretty solid reasons for doing so. The actors share two kids, eight-year old Wyatt and five-year old Dimitri, but if you thought having a couple of high earning Hollywood stars for parents would mean you’d wake up on December 25 to a mountain of presents under the tree, then think again.
Popculture

Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update

Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
OK! Magazine

Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo

Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
OK! Magazine

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar 'Fear The Worst' Could Be Revealed In Daughter Jinger's Upcoming Memoir

Jinger Duggar announced the upcoming release of her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, in a social media post shared on Monday, November 7 — but not all of the Duggars are quite as excited as she is about her latest career venture."Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best," an insider explained of the controversial television personalities. "They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles."'IT WAS A CHALLENGE':...
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 16, Is Taller Than Dad Kevin Federline On Pumpkin Patch Outing

Britney Spears‘ ex Kevin Federline and their 16-year-old son Jayden James enjoyed a rare public outing that involved fall festivities on Sunday, October 23. The father-son duo were pictured at a pumpkin patch in Woodland Hills, California, with Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince and their daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8. Jayden towered over his 44-year-old father at the pumpkin patch in THESE PHOTOS, which show the family loading pumpkins into the trunk of their car.
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
People

'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi 90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents! The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth. "We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby...
People

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Plays in Mom's Clothes and Strikes a Pose: 'She Dressed Herself'

Cardi B and husband Offset share son Wave Set, 14 months, and Kulture Kiari, 4 Cardi B has a little fashionista on her hands! The "Be Careful" singer, 30, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday of daughter Kulture Kiari posing in a yellow long-sleeved shirt with an orange and red cinched dress layered on top. "Hi Daddy, do you like my stuff?" Kulture says as she shifts from pose to pose while modeling Mom's clothes. The 4-year-old wears big black sunglasses in the beginning and rests them up on her...
