Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Travis Barker and His Daughter Alabama 'Devastated' After Loss of Beloved Family Pet
Travis Barker and his family are mourning the loss of a beloved pet. The Blink-182 drummer shared the heartbreaking news Wednesday that the family French bulldog Blue has died. Barker, along with his daughter Alabama Luella Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, celebrated Blue's life with separate tribute posts to the beloved canine.
Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo
Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’
Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan announces he and fianceé Johnny Faye are expecting twins: 'Double trouble'
Zachery Ty Bryan is already the father of five, which includes twin girls with his ex-wife, Carly Matros. On Friday, the Home Improvement alum took to his Instagram page to announce he and his fianceé Johnnie Faye are expecting twins of their own, which comes just seven months after the birth of their first child together.
'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke 'Scared' To Carry Baby Due To Body Dysmorphia: 'It Affects My Whole Life'
Cheryl Burke has opened up about what she thinks motherhood might look like for her post divorce. During the Wednesday, October 2, episode of her podcast "Burke In The Game" the Dance Moms star sat down with her fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, to explain why she would prefer adopting instead of giving birth naturally after calling it quits with Matthew Lawrence. "Honestly, I am so scared to carry my own baby," Burke told her longtime pal, explaining her deeply rooted fear of gaining weight and battle with body dysmorphia. "It affects my whole life and I...
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they don't give their children gifts at Christmas
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher decided to kick off a family tradition of ‘no presents for the kids’ and have some pretty solid reasons for doing so. The actors share two kids, eight-year old Wyatt and five-year old Dimitri, but if you thought having a couple of high earning Hollywood stars for parents would mean you’d wake up on December 25 to a mountain of presents under the tree, then think again.
Popculture
Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update
Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends
North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo
Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar 'Fear The Worst' Could Be Revealed In Daughter Jinger's Upcoming Memoir
Jinger Duggar announced the upcoming release of her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, in a social media post shared on Monday, November 7 — but not all of the Duggars are quite as excited as she is about her latest career venture."Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best," an insider explained of the controversial television personalities. "They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles."'IT WAS A CHALLENGE':...
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 16, Is Taller Than Dad Kevin Federline On Pumpkin Patch Outing
Britney Spears‘ ex Kevin Federline and their 16-year-old son Jayden James enjoyed a rare public outing that involved fall festivities on Sunday, October 23. The father-son duo were pictured at a pumpkin patch in Woodland Hills, California, with Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince and their daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8. Jayden towered over his 44-year-old father at the pumpkin patch in THESE PHOTOS, which show the family loading pumpkins into the trunk of their car.
Rebel Wilson Welcomed A Baby Girl & Cleared Up Her Relationship Status With Her Partner
Rebel Wilson shared a special announcement with her fans on Monday after also clearing up speculation about her relationship over the weekend. On Monday, the Australian actress posted a picture on Instagram, writing that she had welcomed a baby girl. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child,...
Little People fans slam Audrey Roloff’s parenting as she abandons daughter Ember, 5, during bike ride on dangerous road
LITTE People star Audrey Roloff has gotten heat from fans over her parenting decision during a family bike ride. The reality star enjoyed the Fall weather on Saturday by spending time outdoors with her husband, Jeremy, and their three children. Audrey documented the group outing on her Instagram Stories, showing...
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of...
msn.com
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo
KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'
Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi 90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents! The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth. "We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby...
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Plays in Mom's Clothes and Strikes a Pose: 'She Dressed Herself'
Cardi B and husband Offset share son Wave Set, 14 months, and Kulture Kiari, 4 Cardi B has a little fashionista on her hands! The "Be Careful" singer, 30, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday of daughter Kulture Kiari posing in a yellow long-sleeved shirt with an orange and red cinched dress layered on top. "Hi Daddy, do you like my stuff?" Kulture says as she shifts from pose to pose while modeling Mom's clothes. The 4-year-old wears big black sunglasses in the beginning and rests them up on her...
NBC News
541K+
Followers
61K+
Post
350M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5