Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
If you think Quentin Tarantino overuses the N-word in his films, he thinks you should look away
Quentin Tarantino has faced many questions as a director—questions like “Why do you love feet so much?” and “What did you and Paul Thomas Anderson say to Fiona Apple that night?” But others that have dogged nearly his entire career relate to the high level of violence in his movies, and his extreme comfortability with using the N-word in his scripts. His response to content criticism? “See something else.”
A.V. Club
With Glass Onion, Rian Johnson delivers a sequel that's even sharper than Knives Out
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the first (and quite possibly the only) pandemic film I’ll ever rewatch. First and most importantly, Rian Johnson’s follow-up the his surprise 2019 hit Knives Out, is a real movie, not a creative stopgap or a time-filler like those from other storytellers who were trying to avert boredom or inactivity while they were locked inside their homes. But like its predecessor, it’s whip-smart, joyful, and more than a little bit mischievous, yet another manipulation/reinvention of the classic whodunit, made with a cast whose thrill to be working produces an experience that’s as exuberant for them as it is for viewers. In short, it’s nothing less than perfect crowd-pleasing counter-programming for folks craving something that isn’t either superhero or horror-related.
A.V. Club
Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson to play god(s) in the new Percy Jackson show
Some fresh news from Olympus today, as Variety reports that two more actors have signed on for Disney+’s upcoming TV adaptation of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books. Jay Duplass is taking on the role of Head Dead Guy Hades, and Timothy Omundson is making the move from TV royalty to literal TV deity as Hephaestus, god of blacksmiths.
A.V. Club
'Tis the season for hotpants in the trailer for Reno 911!: It’s A Wonderful Heist
It’s a Christmas miracle: Reno 911! is making its long-awaited return to Comedy Central. To celebrate, the show is kicking off its homecoming by commemorating the birth of Jesus with a reverent, all-new feature-length movie, Reno 911!: It’s A Wonderful Heist. In the spirit of giving, Comedy Central even delivered a new trailer that has one of America’s worst police departments (we could never confidently say they’re the worst) spreading holiday cheer and goodwill toward men.
A.V. Club
How Nanny tapped Western African folktales, South Korean cinema, and the director's mother to create a fresh horror thriller
At last January’s Sundance Film Festival, Nikyatu Jusu was revealed as an exciting new voice in American cinema. Her Grand Jury Prize-winning film Nanny, a bold and confident first feature, tells the story of Aisha (Anna Diop), an undocumented immigrant in New York City who works as a nanny for privileged couple Amy and Adam (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector). She pines for the son she left behind in Senegal, and that hurt manifests itself as something sinister that she can’t identify—until she feels it invading her reality.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Nicki Aycox, Supernatural's original Meg Masters
Nicki Aycox, who originated the role of demon-made-manifest Meg Masters on The CW’s Supernatural, has died. The former actor passed away on November 16 at the age of 47, Entertainment Weekly confirms. Although an official cause of death was not confirmed, Aycox had been open online about living with...
A.V. Club
Millie Gibson to star as new Doctor Who companion Ruby Sunday
[This post contains spoilers for the recent 13th Doctor finale “The Power Of The Doctor.”]. The BBC has announced that Millie Gibson will be joining Ncuti Gatwa in the TARDIS as the Doctor’s next companion. Though full details are being kept under wraps, the character is named Ruby Sunday, which sounds ready-made for some whimsical adventures across time and space.
A.V. Club
Maya Rudolph and Jason Bateman improv a holiday homicide in the trailer for Murderville'sChristmas special
It’s been nine months since Netflix released the first season of Will Arnett’s improvised murder mystery show Murderville, which means it’s been about eight months since we started seriously craving more of it—a very silly and delightful show about making celebrities uncomfortable by asking them to improvise their way through fully fictitious fatalities, without having access to the script that the rest of the perfumers are working from.
A.V. Club
Disenchanted continues the tradition of hiding Disney Easter eggs in plain sight
The musical extravaganza Enchanted was notable for many things—bringing an animated Disney princess to life; launching the film career of Amy Adams; the original songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz; and, of course, the many self-referential gags aimed at Disney feature-animation history, going all the way back to Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs. The now-defunct official Disney blog Oh My Disney once counted 57 references to past Disney projects, from the iconic storybook opening to voice-actor cameos to the camera work in the climactic ball scene. According to director Adam Shankman, the sequel Disenchanted incorporates even more nods for eagle-eyed fans to spot.
Comments / 0