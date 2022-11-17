ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

hernandosun.com

Leopards Run into Buzzsaw at Weeki Wachee

The Weeki Wachee Boys Soccer team (3-1) blanked the Hernando Leopards (0-5) by an 8-0 margin on a frigid Friday night at the Hornets’ Nest. Hernando came into the matchup on the heels of multiple blowout losses during a currently winless season. The Hornets had recently logged a comfortable 4-1 victory over South Sumter and have only suffered one loss at this point in the young season. With the two teams trending in different directions, one was looking to find momentum and the other was looking to maintain it. The home team managed to do more than that as the officials called the game at the second-half water break due to the lopsided score.
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Historic season comes to an end

ZEPHYRHILLS — The greatest season in Lecanto football history came to a close Friday night. The Panthers ran up against an outstanding Zephyrhills team and fell 21-0 to the Bulldogs in a Class 3S Region 2 semifinal contest.
LECANTO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Cloudy, cool, rainy all day today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It might be a good day to stay inside and watch holiday movies. Light to moderate rain will spread across the state all day today. Rain chances go up to 70% this afternoon, and highs will only be in the mid 60s with little to no sunshine expected. The rain slowly […]
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
GIBSONTON, FL
10NEWS

All WB lanes on I-4 reopened

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two right lanes are now reopened at Exit 17 Branch Forbes Road on Interstate 4 westbound after they were closed due to an incident, authorities say. It is unknown what caused the incident, but FHP says law enforcement activity originated from Polk County. Drivers were...
POLK COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

5 Bucks Drinkery heads to Pinellas Park

November 19, 2022 - After 12 years as a downtown St. Peterburg staple, 5 Bucks Drinkery will open a second location. According to a Friday afternoon social media announcement, the establishment will take over the former Pete & Shorty’s space at 7402 49th St. N. in Pinellas Park. Owners plan to host a grand opening celebration in January.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
WESH

One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Giant jet boat's debut makes waves

Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...

