The Weeki Wachee Boys Soccer team (3-1) blanked the Hernando Leopards (0-5) by an 8-0 margin on a frigid Friday night at the Hornets’ Nest. Hernando came into the matchup on the heels of multiple blowout losses during a currently winless season. The Hornets had recently logged a comfortable 4-1 victory over South Sumter and have only suffered one loss at this point in the young season. With the two teams trending in different directions, one was looking to find momentum and the other was looking to maintain it. The home team managed to do more than that as the officials called the game at the second-half water break due to the lopsided score.

WEEKI WACHEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO