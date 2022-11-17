Read full article on original website
WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys
Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
East Texas family loses vehicle in fire, expresses gratitude to community for helping during difficult time
MINEOLA, Texas — It was a normal Wednesday for Krista Johnson until her vehicle burst into flames in a Walmart parking lot, leaving her family of five with no car and added financial struggles. Fortunately, no one was inside the van but they were inside the Mineola store, which...
Smith County Animal Control hosting ‘Pupsgiving’ to get dogs into homes for the holidays
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s no place like home for the holidays, and an East Texas animal shelter is working hard to make sure they get some dogs into homes this holiday season. Smith County Animal Control is at capacity and needs to clear up space in their shelter.
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
Chili’s new Broadway Avenue location to open Monday
The new Chili’s location in Tyler is opening its new home today. The new location will be replacing the Chili’s located on Loop 323, which closed its doors last week. Opened in 1983, the Tyler location was one of Brinker International’s oldest still-operating restaurants, according to a Brinker International spokesperson.
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church to host drive-thru food distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
OGT Offers $1,000 For Information
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church distributing holiday food on Monday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will be distributing holiday food boxes on Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. The holiday food boxes will contain canned meats, canned vegetables, fresh produce and other holiday foods. The boxes are available to the public and no […]
East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - There’s an extravaganza going on in several locations in East Texas. Hope’s Closet just opened up a Christmas Extravaganza in all of their stores, and if you missed the first day, it’s no problem. They say they have plenty of “Christmas Cheer” to go around.
Hideaway: The Best Kept Secret of East Texas Living
When we last checked in with Chad Hudson, founder and owner of Savoy Builders, he was packing up a glorious home in Rockwall, a Midcentury Modern on one-and-a-half verdant acres in Chandlers Landing. He built the home, let us drool over it, then sold it in about two seconds. He...
Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Trying to make Thanksgiving a little happier for those in need, East Texas schools collected food for a Thanksgiving food drive. “Our students here, it’s a 1st grade through 12th grade campus, like 280 students, and we raised over 4,000 cans. Here at our campus, this is our 8th year to donate to the Maude Cobb,” said Jamie Hicks of University Academy.
Smith County constable works with tenants to lessen eviction notices
TYLER, Texas — The cost of rent has continued to rise over the past year, causing residents to fall behind on their payments. In Smith County Pct. 1, Constable Ralph Caraway Jr. has seen evictions fluctuate during his six months in office. “It’s very concerning," Caraway said. "One eviction...
Firefighter Accused Of Setting Eight Fires
A Hainesville volunteer firefighter Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is accused of setting eight suspicious fires and has a Jan 13 court date in Wood County. He was arrested on Sept 28, 2021, and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond. Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson suspected Keel after finding flares at grass fires on subsequent days, and the Sheriff’s Office revealed he lived within 1.5 to two miles from nine separate suspicious fires.
Shoppers get an early start at 'Christmas in Bergfeld'
TYLER, Texas — The season of giving was off to a traditional start in Tyler. Christmas in Bergfeld is an annual shopping event held each year one week before Thanksgiving. Shoppers were able to browse artesian goods from store owners while enjoying discounts and special giveaways. Participating businesses such...
Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas
There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday. The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
$1000 reward for information on who killed an axis buck in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, TEXAS (KETK) – Operation Game Thief, a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife, is asking for the public’s help finding the person who shot an axis buck near County Road 3110 in Gladewater. They said that the buck was on someone’s private property when someone shot it from the roadway and left […]
2 road-widening projects in Smith County being pushed back
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization met this afternoon and made an amendment to the order of three construction projects in Smith County. The widening of Paluxy Drive and the construction of an overpass at FM 346 will now begin, simultaneously, in 2025. Originally, the widening...
