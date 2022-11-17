ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys

Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Chili’s new Broadway Avenue location to open Monday

The new Chili’s location in Tyler is opening its new home today. The new location will be replacing the Chili’s located on Loop 323, which closed its doors last week. Opened in 1983, the Tyler location was one of Brinker International’s oldest still-operating restaurants, according to a Brinker International spokesperson.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

OGT Offers $1,000 For Information

Operation Game Thief works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as a nonprofit. They are offering $1,000 for information on who shot an axis buck on CR 3110 in Gladewater. The axis buck was on private property, shot from the roadway, and left to waste around Tuesday, Nov 8. If you have information, you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - There’s an extravaganza going on in several locations in East Texas. Hope’s Closet just opened up a Christmas Extravaganza in all of their stores, and if you missed the first day, it’s no problem. They say they have plenty of “Christmas Cheer” to go around.
LONGVIEW, TX
CandysDirt.com

Hideaway: The Best Kept Secret of East Texas Living

When we last checked in with Chad Hudson, founder and owner of Savoy Builders, he was packing up a glorious home in Rockwall, a Midcentury Modern on one-and-a-half verdant acres in Chandlers Landing. He built the home, let us drool over it, then sold it in about two seconds. He...
HIDEAWAY, TX
KLTV

Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Trying to make Thanksgiving a little happier for those in need, East Texas schools collected food for a Thanksgiving food drive. “Our students here, it’s a 1st grade through 12th grade campus, like 280 students, and we raised over 4,000 cans. Here at our campus, this is our 8th year to donate to the Maude Cobb,” said Jamie Hicks of University Academy.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Firefighter Accused Of Setting Eight Fires

A Hainesville volunteer firefighter Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is accused of setting eight suspicious fires and has a Jan 13 court date in Wood County. He was arrested on Sept 28, 2021, and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond. Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson suspected Keel after finding flares at grass fires on subsequent days, and the Sheriff’s Office revealed he lived within 1.5 to two miles from nine separate suspicious fires.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Shoppers get an early start at 'Christmas in Bergfeld'

TYLER, Texas — The season of giving was off to a traditional start in Tyler. Christmas in Bergfeld is an annual shopping event held each year one week before Thanksgiving. Shoppers were able to browse artesian goods from store owners while enjoying discounts and special giveaways. Participating businesses such...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas

There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday. The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

2 road-widening projects in Smith County being pushed back

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization met this afternoon and made an amendment to the order of three construction projects in Smith County. The widening of Paluxy Drive and the construction of an overpass at FM 346 will now begin, simultaneously, in 2025. Originally, the widening...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

