Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Crossplay, cross-progression are coming in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is adding cross-progression and crossplay to the game, allowing players to queue with friends on other platforms and to keep their progress across all systems, Ubisoft announced today. Siege players can enjoy crossplay with players on other consoles with the eventual release of Operation...
dotesports.com
CoD players are already breaking Modern Warfare 2’s movement mechanics and it’s like something out of a horror movie
A group of Call of Duty players on PC is attempting to break Modern Warfare 2’s movement tech, and the ensuing videos posted on social media are just ridiculous. In what the group is calling the “G-Walk,” players from a community called Euphoria Dream are seemingly able to go prone and stand back up without a slow animation in between. It’s even affecting the way they use the dive mechanic, allowing them to stand back up immediately. It’s kind of scary in the sense that this is definitely unintended.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s bugs are ruining CDL scrimmages—and the pros aren’t happy about it
A pesky bug that disabled Call of Duty League settings in Modern Warfare 2 private matches has teams in the league scrambling in scrimmages leading up the start of the league year on Dec. 2. It’s been several days since the bug first appeared, which removed the CDL presets from...
dotesports.com
The best sidearms in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sidearm pistols and add them in different loadouts. While sidearms are not the most powerful weapons in the game, they serve a specific purpose and are decent at close range. Swapping your weapon is always quicker than reloading, and this is where the sidearms become most deadly. After spraying down an opponent with your AR or SMG, you can quickly switch to the sidearm to get an easy elimination.
dotesports.com
How to complete the Data Collection mission in DMZ
Faction missions are key in DMZ if you want to unlock more insured weapon slots, or if you’re just looking for objectives to fill your runs. The Data Collection mission is one of the tier two faction missions for the Legion, and one players will have to complete if they want to continue their path with the faction.
dotesports.com
Are guns worth an ultimate? Omen players can decide with clever tech in VALORANT
Omen is a mysterious and tricky VALORANT agent that is known for catching enemies off guard. He often pops up behind you or on the site unexpectedly, causing chaos and paranoia in his wake. And there may be even more tricks up the controller’s sleeves that some people weren’t aware of.
dotesports.com
How many people play Warzone 2?
It’s no secret that Call of Duty is one of the most popular gaming franchises in the world. Each year, new entries in the series sell millions of copies with their multiplayer and campaign components. But it seems like nothing has been as popular for CoD as the Warzone battle royale mode.
dotesports.com
How to get Hidden Abilities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Catching and collecting Pokémon has been around for the last few decades and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, anytime soon. The newest installment in the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, proved that diehard Pokémon fans are still among us and there’s a whole army of them.
dotesports.com
How to complete the Frame Job in DMZ
Al Mazrah is the daunting new stage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including Warzone 2 and DMZ. In DMZ, players can finish faction missions to gain progress with specific factions and bag some rewards. Frame Job, the last tier-two mission for the Legion, is one of the requirements for unlocking the Black Mous faction and an important step to progressing in DMZ.
dotesports.com
All current CS:GO maps: Active duty, competitive maps and more
The undeniable king of tactical FPS on PC, as well as Steam itself, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has retained a massive level of popularity over the years thanks to its iconic maps. Aside from maps designed by Valve themselves, CS:GO will also rotate in community-made maps, with the absolute best of those given the opportunity to remain as permanent additions.
dotesports.com
Where to find gas masks in DMZ
In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players get to experience a new mode called DMZ outside of the traditional battle royale modes in Warzone 2. DMZ is designed to be an extraction mode heavily relying on the narrative of MW2. DMZ is a free-to-play mode where you can complete different contracts, participate in world activities, and extract with a bag full of essential items. Similar to the battle royale, you’ll find various items like UAVs, self-revive kits, gas masks, stims, and much more.
dotesports.com
Does Cyclizar have an evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
A brand new Pokémon game is upon us in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with new mysteries and Pokémon to find. One of these mysteries comes in the form of Cyclizar, a new Pokémon that has a striking resemblance to the two box legendary Pokémon Miraidon and Koraidon. Cyclizar are found all around the world and are used as a bike by most of the students to travel the area.
dotesports.com
Small TFT Set 8 PBE patch kicks off second week of testing, focusing on traits, Hero Augments, and bug fixes
Riot Games is set to ship a small Teamfight Tactics PBE update today focusing on more bug fixes, along with Set Eight balance changes to a handful of traits and Hero Augments. Players can expect a big TFT Set Eight PBE update tomorrow based on data from over the weekend. But to start off the second week of Monsters Attack! testing, the team will drop a small-size patch today that was locked in last Friday, Nov. 18, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. The areas of focus for today’s update include changes to Galio and LeBlanc Hero Augments, along with smaller tweaks to traits. Players can expect the update to hit the PBE servers around 2pm CT.
dotesports.com
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is revamping the ranked experience with Ranked 2.0
The new ranked experience is finally here. Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid’s Ranked 2.0 update is significantly changing the ranked playlist, altering how players rise through the ranks and play with their friends. Operation Solar Raid is the final season of Year Seven and is adding a new...
dotesports.com
How to capture a SAM site and loot a supply drop in DMZ
Faction missions are at the heart of DMZ, the Escape From Tarkov-like addition to the Call of Duty franchise. They allow players to earn rewards, including specific contraband weapons, and doing enough of them will even unlock insured weapon slots. They’re usually relatively straightforward and can involve a range of objectives to complete. In the case of the Anti-Air mission for the Legion faction, players have to take control of a SAM site and loot a supply drop from a downed plane, which sounds simpler in theory than it is in practice.
dotesports.com
How to get Stronghold Keys in DMZ
DMZ, the Escape From Tarkov-like addition to the Call of Duty franchise, changes up the rules of engagement by mixing hordes of AI combatants with a few other players, and all squads in Al Mazrah are fighting for the same things: survival and some loot. Due to its PvE component,...
dotesports.com
Overwatch League delays free agency period as Chinese teams face uncertain future
Earlier this week, Blizzard Entertainment broke the news to Chinese fans that some of their favorite titles, like Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft, may not be available in the future thanks to a broken partnership with NetEase. For nearly 15 years, the deal with NetEase allowed Blizzard to publish titles in mainland China, but those days may be over.
dotesports.com
Siege’s Operation Solar Raid introduces Solis, a Colombian defender who can spot electronics
Rainbow Six Siege fans got a first look today at the new operator coming to the roster next month. Solis, a technological specialist and the new Colombian defender, will join the game alongside Operation Solar Raid, which is scheduled to hit the live servers on Dec. 6. Solis’ unique gadget,...
dotesports.com
Best FSS Hurricane loadout in Warzone 2
The new weapon platform system in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 means that several weapons of different classes share the same characteristics. If you’re a fan of the M4 (and really, who isn’t?), then the FSS Hurricane is worth leveling up the M4 platform for. Once you rank up the M4 and unlock the FTAC Recon, you can level up that battle rifle to level 16 to gain access to the Hurricane.
dotesports.com
How to watch Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship
Riot Games continues to support Legends of Runeterra through the 2022 World Championship, featuring a qualifiers tournament prior to the Worlds final. Competitive organized Legends of Runeterra gameplay will take place across the globe during the months of Nov. and December, showcasing a total of 192 players who want a Worlds title. Qualifiers for LoR Worlds will take place first on Nov. 19, cutting the field down to 16 for the World Championship finals. The regional breakdown for the qualifiers is six seeds for the Americas region. five for EMEA, and five for the APAC region.
Comments / 0