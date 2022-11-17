Stasher’s Planet-friendly Reusable Bags are 30% Off

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Erica Radol
 3 days ago
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Stashers.

Stasher, the innovative reusable-bag brand, is having an early Black Friday sale , offering 30% off the brand’s best sellers. These bags can be used for anything from keeping your iPhone dry while kayaking to snacks on the go. They’re leak-free and made of ​​durable, food-grade platinum silicone, so they will last for years to come. The bags are microwave, freezer, and dishwasher-safe, truly replacing all your disposable plastic bag needs. They’re available in a variety of sizes, from tiny pocket sizes to half-gallon and mega. We’re crushing on the rainbow spectrum color palette, which adds a little joy to everyday storage needs. If you’re stumped on finding a budget-friendly gift or stocking stuffer this year, look no further!

Speaking of joy–while not on sale (sad face), this beautifully curated Marie Kondo Stasher set is another great gift for just about anyone on your list, even someone you’re not sure what to buy for. It arrives ready to give in a reusable, artfully-designed Furoshiki cloth to minimize wasteful wrapping paper. We’re enamored with the navy-colored fabric design and bags in pink and blue hues. Hopefully, this bit of Kondo magic in our home will inspire us to go through that black hole of a junk drawer finally. Get sparking before they are gone!

