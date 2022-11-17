Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Maine Football falls short in overtime thriller to bitter rivals 42-41
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Saturday saw the 110th time the Maine Black Bears took on the New Hampshire Wildcats. And the 74th time these teams have battled it out for the Brice-Cowell Musket. New Hampshire came in with the lead in the series, but Maine was defending the hardware. And...
wabi.tv
Foxcroft Academy Ponies repeat as Class D state football champions
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Foxcroft Academy Ponies were on a mission to repeat as state champions. The Foxcroft Academy Ponies were on a mission to repeat as state champions. “It’s the best feeling probably that I’ve ever felt so far in my entire life. Just for this year, we’ve been working out at 6 a.m. right at school since June 14 was day one,” said Wyatt Rayfield, junior quarterback/defensive back.
wabi.tv
Husson to launch online RN to BSN program in January
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is launching a new online program at the start of the 2023 Spring Semester. The RN to BSN program is meant to make achieving a bachelor’s degree more accessible for both working nurses and students. Courses can be completed at one’s own pace...
wabi.tv
Maine Veterans Project distributes Thanksgiving meals
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving may only be one day of the year, but for many the planning begins weeks in advance. That’s true at the Maine Veterans Project, where they’ve been hard at work to ensure more Maine vets have a meal on the table for the holiday. On Monday all their preparations paid off as they distributed the food in Bangor.
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Ruby
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Ruby, a 1-year-old Shepherd mix. For more information, click here.
wabi.tv
Brewer High School hosts 41st annual Turkey Trot Fun Run & Race
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The chilly weather didn’t stop these runners Sunday! Brewer High School invited the local community back to attend, either virtually or in-person, the 41st annual Turkey Trot, a fun run and race aimed to raise money for the school’s sophomore class. The event amassed over 300 registrants for the day.
wabi.tv
Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club presents 45th Annual Railroad Show in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The local community and model train enthusiasts gathered in Brewer the usual Saturday before Thanksgiving to commemorate the 45th Annual Railroad Show, hosted by the Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club. From what started in a club member’s basement in Old Town/Orono decades ago has grown into...
wabi.tv
Waterville celebrates completion of revitalization project
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the revitalization project in downtown Waterville. “Today is another new beginning in Waterville. This is a city that is always reinventing themselves and changing constantly,” Colby College President David Green said. Green said it has been a...
wabi.tv
Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood in Bangor hosts Hanukkah Craft Fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hanukkah Marketplace in Bangor Saturday aimed to spread cheer ahead of the winter holiday. The Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood presented the craft fair. A dozen area artisans displayed and sold their products. From pet goodies to earrings, there was something for everyone. The fair has...
wabi.tv
Triumph Professional Cleaning Services hosts 5K to benefit Maine Veterans Project
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Triumph Professional Cleaning Services held a special event this morning to help out a local organization. The first Fun Run and Walk for Heating Oil 5K was held Saturday outside of their location in Brewer. Funds raised from the event will benefit the Maine Veterans Project’s...
wabi.tv
Bean Supper benefits Wilson Center’s community building mission
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Church of Universal Fellowship hosted a bean supper put on by the University of Maine’s Wilson Center. Everyone was welcome to come get a plate as the center works to foster a welcoming community. “We’re a community center where people from all different backgrounds...
wabi.tv
Humane Society Waterville providing temporary foster for Thanksgiving Holiday
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Many animals will have to spend their holidays at a shelter while waiting for their forever homes. “We find that animals that are in the shelter for a long period of time are stressed out,” Rae-Ann Demos said. They are stressed out for various reasons...
wabi.tv
Police search Addison home as part of Cherryfield homicide investigation
ADDSION, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police searched a home in Addison this weekend as part of their investigation into a homicide in Cherryfield. A Public Safety Department spokesperson says they found several destructive devices in the home on East Side Road. State Police and Bangor Police bomb teams along...
wabi.tv
Oakland teenager dead after being thrown from ATV in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Maine (WMTW) - Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office say a 16-year-old from Oakland died after being thrown from a 1995 Polaris ATV. First responders were called to an area near 638 Manchester Road in Belgrade at around 11:45 p.m. Friday night. Witnesses reported that the teen...
wabi.tv
Man sentenced to 4 years for 2020 Norridgewock crash that killed woman
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Norridgewock man will serve four years in prison for a crash that killed a woman two years ago in Norridgewock. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Joshua Savage was intoxicated at the time of the crash. They say in November of 2020, Savage crossed the centerline and struck...
wabi.tv
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Newburgh. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Carmel Road North. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the 56-year-old woman was taken to a Bangor hospital with serious injuries. The cause of...
Comments / 0