BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2022

It’s time to get the hot cocoa boiling and the holiday decorations up! It’s almost December and nearly every streaming service has consumers covered with both seasonal content and new shows to carry them into the new year. Amazon’s Prime Video service has a few new series debuting, including “Riches.” Starring Deborah Ayorinde, from “Them,” the series is described as “a high-stakes family drama about the exploits of the stylish, privileged, and super-successful Richards siblings vying for control over the family business.” The streamer also brings actor John Krasinski back into the world of Tom Clancy with the third season of...
News Breaking LIVE

"Grey's Anatomy" Star Makes Major Career Announcement

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo has announced that she will not be returning to the show following the show's return in February, CNN reports. Pompeo, who plays the iconic role of Meredith Grey in the show, posted the announcement on Instagram, reaching out to fans of her and the show.
TheWrap

Inside Disney’s Bombshell Move to Fire Bob Chapek and Restore Bob Iger as CEO | Analysis

”The tone changed,“ an insider said about what prompted the board’s emergency meeting and decision to bring back Iger. The bombshell news on Sunday that Bob Iger was returning to the Walt Disney Company as CEO and that his hand-picked successor Bob Chapek was out the door – immediately – followed a series of blunders but came down to a big miss on quarterly earnings reported earlier this month, according to multiple individuals with knowledge of the situation.
TheWrap

Disney’s ‘Willow’ Sequel Was Born on the Set of ‘Solo,’ Then Evolved Into Something More

Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s “Willow,” like Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Ring” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” is a big-budget fantasy adventure steeped in a preexisting property. There’s magic and creatures and a mythic quest embarked upon by a group of unlikely heroes. But unlike these other projects, “Willow” isn’t crushed by the weight of expectations.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kareem Daniel to Exit Disney as Bob Iger Unwinds Chapek Era Structure

Kareem Daniel, a top lieutenant for former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, is leaving Disney amid the executive shakeup.  The widely expected move comes as Bob Iger takes back the reins from Chapek, with the directive to “set the strategic direction for renewed growth” as well as help to develop and find a new successor during his two-year term. Wall Street analysts and company watchers had been expecting a reorganization of the company’s streaming division, as Iger seeks to reshape the company’s streaming strategy and return to a structure that prioritizes greater decision-making by creatives.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Dartigue, Longtime Publicity...
TheWrap

TheWrap

