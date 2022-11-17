Read full article on original website
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ ‘Falling for Christmas’ Lead This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart
The streaming giant has six of the 10 most-streamed films on the list
‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale Review: Who Survived, Who Died and How It All Ended
The AMC series concluded after 11 seasons, but the final episode spent plenty of time setting up the various spinoffs to come
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
‘The Game’ Season 2 Trailer Explores Football League’s Unionization Efforts (Exclusive Video)
In a first trailer for “The Game” Season 2, shared exclusively with TheWrap, players on and off the field are tested by the pro football league’s unionization efforts, which leads to confrontation, betrayals and, of course, power plays. The sophomore season of the Paramount+ revival series will premiere with two episodes on Dec. 15.
Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2022
It’s time to get the hot cocoa boiling and the holiday decorations up! It’s almost December and nearly every streaming service has consumers covered with both seasonal content and new shows to carry them into the new year. Amazon’s Prime Video service has a few new series debuting, including “Riches.” Starring Deborah Ayorinde, from “Them,” the series is described as “a high-stakes family drama about the exploits of the stylish, privileged, and super-successful Richards siblings vying for control over the family business.” The streamer also brings actor John Krasinski back into the world of Tom Clancy with the third season of...
How to Watch ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': When Is the Sequel Streaming?
The long-awaited “Knives Out” sequel is finally here, and while “Glass Onion” is a Netflix movie, it’s getting a hybrid release in theaters and on the streaming service at different times. This time murder is already in the air when Detective Benoit Blanc arrives in...
Amy Adams’ Bond Group Entertainment Signs Multiyear First-Look Deal With Fifth Season
Bond Group will work with Fifth Season to provide more opportunities for underrepresented talent
The Personal Story Behind That ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Ending and the Many Twists and Turns
Creator Liz Feldman and the dark comedys stars unpack the emotional goodbye between Jen and Judy, and that final cliffhanger
Nickelback are "ready for the world to hate us again", reveal the song that they think would get them "cancelled" today
Nickelback release new album Get Rollin' today, and they're fully prepared for an onslaught of hot takes to follow
wegotthiscovered.com
Bodies drop on the streaming Top 10 as a bullet-drenched classic crime thriller tries to outrun its pursuers
The Coen brothers have built their entire careers of knocking out a string of stone-cold classics, but for a lot of people, literary adaptation No Country for Old Men remains the sibling duo’s finest work. It’s their second highest-earning feature, with the riveting crime thriller hauling in an impressive...
"Grey's Anatomy" Star Makes Major Career Announcement
"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo has announced that she will not be returning to the show following the show's return in February, CNN reports. Pompeo, who plays the iconic role of Meredith Grey in the show, posted the announcement on Instagram, reaching out to fans of her and the show.
Inside Disney’s Bombshell Move to Fire Bob Chapek and Restore Bob Iger as CEO | Analysis
”The tone changed,“ an insider said about what prompted the board’s emergency meeting and decision to bring back Iger. The bombshell news on Sunday that Bob Iger was returning to the Walt Disney Company as CEO and that his hand-picked successor Bob Chapek was out the door – immediately – followed a series of blunders but came down to a big miss on quarterly earnings reported earlier this month, according to multiple individuals with knowledge of the situation.
Disney’s ‘Willow’ Sequel Was Born on the Set of ‘Solo,’ Then Evolved Into Something More
Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s “Willow,” like Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Ring” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” is a big-budget fantasy adventure steeped in a preexisting property. There’s magic and creatures and a mythic quest embarked upon by a group of unlikely heroes. But unlike these other projects, “Willow” isn’t crushed by the weight of expectations.
Harrison Ford Hails De-Aged Self in ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Opening: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’
"This is the first time Ive seen it where I believe it," Ford told Empire
Kareem Daniel to Exit Disney as Bob Iger Unwinds Chapek Era Structure
Kareem Daniel, a top lieutenant for former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, is leaving Disney amid the executive shakeup. The widely expected move comes as Bob Iger takes back the reins from Chapek, with the directive to “set the strategic direction for renewed growth” as well as help to develop and find a new successor during his two-year term. Wall Street analysts and company watchers had been expecting a reorganization of the company’s streaming division, as Iger seeks to reshape the company’s streaming strategy and return to a structure that prioritizes greater decision-making by creatives.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Dartigue, Longtime Publicity...
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Author Soman Chainani Is Hopeful for a Sequel
The author also tells TheWrap about the upcoming limited series adaptation of Beasts and Beauty
Dwayne Johnson Laughs Off ‘Black Panther’ vs ‘Black Adam’ Box Office Comparison: ‘We’re New Babies and Have to Grow’
"Theres no competition with the established global brand of 'Black Panther,'" actor tweeted to IGN
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
