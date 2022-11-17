Georgia Southern University Department of Public Safety officer Katie Hodges was presented the 2022 Bulloch County Public Safety Officer of the Year on Thursday, November 18, 2022. There were eleven public servants nominated for the award. Each were nominated due to their remarkable and heroic acts of service to our community. It was a tremendously heroic act of courage that saved the life of a 21 year old GS student that helped Officer Hodges become honored with the highest public safety honor given annually.

