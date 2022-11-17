Read full article on original website
wbtw.com
Georgia man carjacked at gunpoint by teens; 1 arrested
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint by teens Wednesday evening at a Savannah gym. The victim was not injured during the carjacking. The incident occurred Wednesday near Champion’s Unlimited Martial Arts at 10010 Abercorn Street. According to police, a 17-year-old has been arrested after...
BCSO investigates shooting in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Burton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colonial Heights. BCSO said no victims were located at the time. However, a short time later, deputies received a report […]
Man injured in Chatham County shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night. Around 10 p.m., police announced detectives were on the scene of the shooting at the Food Lion on King George Boulevard. One man was taken into custody, police said. Meanwhile, the man injured was taken […]
WJCL
Police: Shooting at Chatham County grocery store leaves 1 man injured
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after shots were fired at a grocery store in Chatham County on Saturday night. According to the Chatham County Police Department, the shooting happened at the Food Lion on King George Boulevard. The victim, a man, was taken to a...
wtoc.com
Pooler Police investigating shooting in The Gates
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday at The Gates. According to the police department, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.
wtoc.com
Liberty County Fire Services responds to house fire in Midway
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services is on the scene of an active house fire on Islands Highway in Midway Sunday night. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the structure is fully engulfed. The home is located in the 5800 block of Islands Highway. Multiple fire agencies...
live5news.com
Deputies: 1 injured in Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired in the Colonial Heights area at 8:08 p.m. Investigators drove out to the Burton and did not...
WSAV-TV
Massive fire destroys historic Midway home
A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. News 3 Today Celebrations for November 21, 2022. Here's a look at...
Quinton Simon update: No arrests yet, as police search, build case
Police officials report they're continuing the search for 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who went missing from Savannah, Georgia, on Oct. 5.
WJCL
Deputies: One man injured in Beaufort County shooting, investigation underway
BURTON, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Beaufort County on Saturday night. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Colonial Heights in Burton shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday regarding a report of gunfire. No victims were found at the scene.
Santa’s Toy Run draws 106 riders and raised over $5,000
Curtis Gay, founder and coordinator of the 20th annual Santa’s Toy Ride which was held Saturday, November 19, 2022, was thrilled with the response from the riders and the community. The ride collected over $5,000 in toys and funds that will help Fostering Bulloch 7th Mile Farm and Hope Chest meet the needs of children this Christmas.
wtoc.com
Non-profit providing tiny homes for veterans in Liberty Co.
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Liberty County is working to help local veterans experiencing homelessness. They’re now one step closer to creating a tiny home community in Midway. A lot off of the Coastal Highway in Midway will soon be home to many veterans who need a...
wbtw.com
Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Georgia home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they were not hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives...
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
According to the Georgia Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday in Bulloch County. Officials confirmed that five people were injured due to the accident.
1 Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On Highway 80 (Pooler, GA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a woman. The crash happened on Highway 80 at Continental Boulevard on Friday at noon. According to the officials, an 18-wheeler hauling rollover paper, rolled over on top of a convertible, trapping the woman underneath.
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Broughton Street reopens Saturday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Broughton Street officially reopened Saturday morning after being closed since early 2020 due to construction. *************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY} It’s a project that has been in the works for about three years now in downtown Savannah and it’s getting closer to being completely finished.
GS Officer Katie Hodges named Bulloch Public Servant of Year after risking her life to save a student
Georgia Southern University Department of Public Safety officer Katie Hodges was presented the 2022 Bulloch County Public Safety Officer of the Year on Thursday, November 18, 2022. There were eleven public servants nominated for the award. Each were nominated due to their remarkable and heroic acts of service to our community. It was a tremendously heroic act of courage that saved the life of a 21 year old GS student that helped Officer Hodges become honored with the highest public safety honor given annually.
WJCL
Hours after deadly Colorado shooting, LGBTQ activist speaks at Savannah church service
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hours after a deadly LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado, a national LGBTQ activist attended a church service in Savannah on Sunday. Eighteen-year-old activist Zander Moricz was already in Savannah for a weekend of celebrations in his honor. Prior to the the fatal shooting, Moricz had plans to be at Asbury Memorial Church on Waters Avenue for the 11:15 a.m. service.
‘They’re building up a lot and not expanding the roads,’ Pooler residents react to failure of TSPLOST
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A half billion dollars is how much money the proposed penny sales tax would have provided to pay for what leaders say is much needed transportation improvements in Chatham County. However, the failure of the Transportation Special Local Options Sales Tax (TSPLOST) referendum last week means that many of those projects […]
WJCL
Church Fire: Effingham County pastor says items lost due to overnight blaze
Investigators are working to learn what caused an early morning fire at a church in Effingham County. Early Friday morning, fire crews arrived on the scene at The Baptist Church at Ebenezer, located in Rincon on Ebenezer Road near Long Acre Road. Pastor Matt Hines says he found that some...
