Savannah, GA

wbtw.com

Georgia man carjacked at gunpoint by teens; 1 arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint by teens Wednesday evening at a Savannah gym. The victim was not injured during the carjacking. The incident occurred Wednesday near Champion’s Unlimited Martial Arts at 10010 Abercorn Street. According to police, a 17-year-old has been arrested after...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

BCSO investigates shooting in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Burton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colonial Heights. BCSO said no victims were located at the time. However, a short time later, deputies received a report […]
BURTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Man injured in Chatham County shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night. Around 10 p.m., police announced detectives were on the scene of the shooting at the Food Lion on King George Boulevard. One man was taken into custody, police said. Meanwhile, the man injured was taken […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Pooler Police investigating shooting in The Gates

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday at The Gates. According to the police department, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County Fire Services responds to house fire in Midway

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services is on the scene of an active house fire on Islands Highway in Midway Sunday night. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the structure is fully engulfed. The home is located in the 5800 block of Islands Highway. Multiple fire agencies...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Deputies: 1 injured in Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired in the Colonial Heights area at 8:08 p.m. Investigators drove out to the Burton and did not...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Massive fire destroys historic Midway home

A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. News 3 Today Celebrations for November 21, 2022. Here's a look at...
MIDWAY, GA
Grice Connect

Santa’s Toy Run draws 106 riders and raised over $5,000

Curtis Gay, founder and coordinator of the 20th annual Santa’s Toy Ride which was held Saturday, November 19, 2022, was thrilled with the response from the riders and the community. The ride collected over $5,000 in toys and funds that will help Fostering Bulloch 7th Mile Farm and Hope Chest meet the needs of children this Christmas.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Non-profit providing tiny homes for veterans in Liberty Co.

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Liberty County is working to help local veterans experiencing homelessness. They’re now one step closer to creating a tiny home community in Midway. A lot off of the Coastal Highway in Midway will soon be home to many veterans who need a...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wbtw.com

Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Georgia home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they were not hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Broughton Street reopens Saturday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Broughton Street officially reopened Saturday morning after being closed since early 2020 due to construction. *************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY} It’s a project that has been in the works for about three years now in downtown Savannah and it’s getting closer to being completely finished.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

GS Officer Katie Hodges named Bulloch Public Servant of Year after risking her life to save a student

Georgia Southern University Department of Public Safety officer Katie Hodges was presented the 2022 Bulloch County Public Safety Officer of the Year on Thursday, November 18, 2022. There were eleven public servants nominated for the award. Each were nominated due to their remarkable and heroic acts of service to our community. It was a tremendously heroic act of courage that saved the life of a 21 year old GS student that helped Officer Hodges become honored with the highest public safety honor given annually.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Hours after deadly Colorado shooting, LGBTQ activist speaks at Savannah church service

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hours after a deadly LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado, a national LGBTQ activist attended a church service in Savannah on Sunday. Eighteen-year-old activist Zander Moricz was already in Savannah for a weekend of celebrations in his honor. Prior to the the fatal shooting, Moricz had plans to be at Asbury Memorial Church on Waters Avenue for the 11:15 a.m. service.
SAVANNAH, GA

