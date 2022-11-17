ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WBOY

WVU’s chemistry clicking early: “They really get along”

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Erik Stevenson had one of the best nights of his long college career for WVU on Friday against Penn. The fifth-year guard paced the game with 21 points in just 16 minutes on the floor, only missing one shot in the whole game. It was Stevenson’s 10th career game with 20 points or more, but it was by far the most efficient shooting performance out of his 90 games in college.
247Sports

Vegas odds are set for WVU's season finale

It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia fell to Kansas State, assuring themselves a losing season for the third time in four seasons under Neal Brown. This week, the season comes to a close with the Mountaineers taking on Oklahoma State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 8.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 67.5 points.
WBOY

WVU at the Phil Knight Legacy: Who’s in, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers fly west for the Thanksgiving holiday as they prepare to compete in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers tip off Thursday against Purdue, the first opponent in a stacked field for the early-season tournament....
WTRF

West Virginia competes at NCAA National Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team competed at the 2022 NCAA National Championship at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, hosted by Oklahoma State University on Saturday, Nov. 19. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe crossed the finish line first for the Mountaineers with...
WBOY

Woods opens up about difficulties in farewell tweet

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2022 football season hasn’t been easy for Charles Woods, who announced that he will leave the program on Saturday. The departing WVU cornerback opened up about those struggles in a tweet on Sunday. Woods suffered an injury in the first quarter of the...
voiceofmotown.com

Update on CJ Donaldson, Neal Brown and the Future of West Virginia Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was a really tough day to be a West Virginia fan. The Mountaineers’ defense barely had a pulse, the crowd was pathetic on Senior Day, one of the top defensive players on the team announced that he was entering the transfer portal an hour before the game, and West Virginia is out of bowl contention and suffered its first back-to-back losing seasons in over 40 years.
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Speaks After Embarrassing Loss to Kansas State

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s 48-31 loss to Kansas State in its final home game of the season, Neal Brown met with the press. Here’s what Brown had to say about his team’s performance:. “Tough day. I thought guys competed and fought hard all...
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave WVU

We are under an hour until kick between West Virginia and Kansas State and the Mountaineers received word that they will be losing a key piece to the defense. Senior cornerback Charles Woods took to Instagram to announce that his time at WVU has come to an end, indicating that he will be transferring.
voiceofmotown.com

Rich Rodriguez Finishes Successful First Season with Jacksonville State

Former WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez has had himself a 2022, folks. In his first season at Jacksonville State (FCS), Rodriguez’s Gamecocks finished with a 9-2 overall record. This comes after his team claimed victory today over Central Arkansas, 40-17. They even won the ASUN Conference Championship after being picked 4th in the preseason polls.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bob Huggins reaches another coaching milestone, WVU beats Penn

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Erik Stevenson scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and West Virginia used a fast start to beat Penn, 92-58, on Friday night, giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win. Huggins, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September,...
smokingmusket.com

Charles Woods announces transfer, explains departure on social media

Cornerback Charles Woods, who posted a semi-cryptic tweet on Instagram yesterday to let the world know he would be leaving West Virginia, officially posted his goodbye on Twitter. West Virginia family, these last few months have been very difficult mentally. I struggled to make a decision to stay or leave...
Metro News

Independence forces 5 turnovers in 42-7 win over Fairmont Senior

COAL CITY, W.Va. — A new champion will be crowned in Class AA this season. Independence avenged postseason losses in 2020 and 2021 to Fairmont Senior, defeating the Polar Bears 42-7 in the quarterfinal round. “It is not the score we thought it was going to be, that’s for...
WDTV

Spotlight on Business: Coni & Franc

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Coni & Franc in Morgantown for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
wchstv.com

Cold threatens to break records this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unusually persistent early-season cold airmass got even colder Friday as an arctic front crosses through with bursts of snow and 20 to 30 mph wind gusts. Some locations north of Interstate 64 saw visibility drop to a quarter mile with up to an inch of snow.
CHARLESTON, WV

