WBOY
WVU’s chemistry clicking early: “They really get along”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Erik Stevenson had one of the best nights of his long college career for WVU on Friday against Penn. The fifth-year guard paced the game with 21 points in just 16 minutes on the floor, only missing one shot in the whole game. It was Stevenson’s 10th career game with 20 points or more, but it was by far the most efficient shooting performance out of his 90 games in college.
Vegas odds are set for WVU's season finale
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia fell to Kansas State, assuring themselves a losing season for the third time in four seasons under Neal Brown. This week, the season comes to a close with the Mountaineers taking on Oklahoma State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 8.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 67.5 points.
WBOY
WVU at the Phil Knight Legacy: Who’s in, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers fly west for the Thanksgiving holiday as they prepare to compete in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers tip off Thursday against Purdue, the first opponent in a stacked field for the early-season tournament....
WTRF
West Virginia competes at NCAA National Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team competed at the 2022 NCAA National Championship at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, hosted by Oklahoma State University on Saturday, Nov. 19. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe crossed the finish line first for the Mountaineers with...
WBOY
Woods opens up about difficulties in farewell tweet
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2022 football season hasn’t been easy for Charles Woods, who announced that he will leave the program on Saturday. The departing WVU cornerback opened up about those struggles in a tweet on Sunday. Woods suffered an injury in the first quarter of the...
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Neal Brown Wanted to Climb, Instead He Took WVU to Rock Bottom
When the hire became official four years ago, I didn't know what to think. I felt like WVU looked at the available candidates, realized there wasn't much out there that they could afford on short notice, and went to the guy with the best resume. Hiring a guy that won...
College Football Fans Calling For 1 Head Coach To Be Fired
The West Virginia Mountaineers notched a 48-31 loss to the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, moving their record to 4-7 on the season. This loss confirms the third losing season for head coach Neal Brown since he took over the Mountaineers program in 2019. West Virginia fans are...
voiceofmotown.com
Update on CJ Donaldson, Neal Brown and the Future of West Virginia Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was a really tough day to be a West Virginia fan. The Mountaineers’ defense barely had a pulse, the crowd was pathetic on Senior Day, one of the top defensive players on the team announced that he was entering the transfer portal an hour before the game, and West Virginia is out of bowl contention and suffered its first back-to-back losing seasons in over 40 years.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Speaks After Embarrassing Loss to Kansas State
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s 48-31 loss to Kansas State in its final home game of the season, Neal Brown met with the press. Here’s what Brown had to say about his team’s performance:. “Tough day. I thought guys competed and fought hard all...
BREAKING: CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave WVU
We are under an hour until kick between West Virginia and Kansas State and the Mountaineers received word that they will be losing a key piece to the defense. Senior cornerback Charles Woods took to Instagram to announce that his time at WVU has come to an end, indicating that he will be transferring.
Neal Brown Explains Kaden Prather's Absence & Takes Shot at CB Charles Woods
Roughly an hour before West Virginia kicked off its final home game of the season against Kansas State, senior cornerback Charles Woods posted on Instagram, "Thank you WVU. Commitment coming soon." Woods didn't say that he was entering the transfer portal, but it appears that is what he is indicating.
voiceofmotown.com
Rich Rodriguez Finishes Successful First Season with Jacksonville State
Former WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez has had himself a 2022, folks. In his first season at Jacksonville State (FCS), Rodriguez’s Gamecocks finished with a 9-2 overall record. This comes after his team claimed victory today over Central Arkansas, 40-17. They even won the ASUN Conference Championship after being picked 4th in the preseason polls.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bob Huggins reaches another coaching milestone, WVU beats Penn
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Erik Stevenson scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and West Virginia used a fast start to beat Penn, 92-58, on Friday night, giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win. Huggins, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September,...
smokingmusket.com
Charles Woods announces transfer, explains departure on social media
Cornerback Charles Woods, who posted a semi-cryptic tweet on Instagram yesterday to let the world know he would be leaving West Virginia, officially posted his goodbye on Twitter. West Virginia family, these last few months have been very difficult mentally. I struggled to make a decision to stay or leave...
Metro News
Independence forces 5 turnovers in 42-7 win over Fairmont Senior
COAL CITY, W.Va. — A new champion will be crowned in Class AA this season. Independence avenged postseason losses in 2020 and 2021 to Fairmont Senior, defeating the Polar Bears 42-7 in the quarterfinal round. “It is not the score we thought it was going to be, that’s for...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Coni & Franc
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Coni & Franc in Morgantown for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
wchstv.com
Cold threatens to break records this weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unusually persistent early-season cold airmass got even colder Friday as an arctic front crosses through with bursts of snow and 20 to 30 mph wind gusts. Some locations north of Interstate 64 saw visibility drop to a quarter mile with up to an inch of snow.
