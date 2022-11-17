ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

manchesterinklink.com

The numbers tell the story of NH elections

Amid the many recounts this week, the Secretary of State’s Office managed to finalize the information on voter checklists throughout the state for the 2022 election. The number of registered voters is considerably smaller than it was after the 2020 general election because checklists were purged — as they are required to do at least once every 10 years — before this election.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont

CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
CHESTER, VT
manchesterinklink.com

NH is second-best state for working with animals

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
COLORADO STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire officials seek more funding for rental assistance over winter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With federal funds about to run out for rental assistance, New Hampshire officials are trying to get help for more people over the winter. In the past year and a half, 25,000 people in New Hampshire requested rental assistance, but federal funds in that program run out next month. The state office that handles the emergency relief funding said it's concerned for the hundreds of people who are using those funds to live in hotels and motels.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?

Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

For asylum seekers, NH Host Homes offer shelter, path to independence, chance to ‘breathe in peace’

This story is part of an occasional Granite State News Collaborative series focusing on immigration issues and the experiences of immigrants settling in New Hampshire, including what it’s like seeking asylum here and finding work as an immigrant — the challenges involved, as well as efforts underway to help remove barriers and create more opportunities for advancement.
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
CLAREMONT, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire search crews continue to look for missing 19-year-old hiker

FRANCONIA, N.H. — The search continued Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume. Her parents told News 9 that...
WESTFORD, MA
nhbr.com

(Opinion) The quiet struggles of New Hampshire nursing homes

With the midterm election behind us, more than $17 billion will have been spent on state and federal campaigns, creating deafening noise alongside obsessive media coverage. Lost in this uproar of political divisiveness were quieter facts, such as a healthcare system still reeling from Covid-19. In the short window of...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Affordable Airbnb in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Has Gorgeous Mountain Views

I can't count on my fingers or toes how many Airbnbs I have stayed in! Once I found out about it, I completely switched over to staying at Airbnbs when I travel. Often times they are more affordable than hotels and offer more space and character, and I really enjoy getting to know the hosts. Nine times out of ten, they are really delightful human beings! I mean, you kind of have to be if you are willing to open your home to complete strangers (and the not-so-nice hosts end up getting bad reviews and weed themselves out!).
GOFFSTOWN, NH
94.9 HOM

Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?

Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

