WMUR.com
New Hampshire House race's recount paused amid court proceedings; 5 others scheduled Monday
CONCORD, N.H. — Recounts continue in Concord to start the week as the balance of power in the New Hampshire House remains in question, but one race will not be decided yet. The recount for a Manchester Ward 6 seat is being postponed by Secretary of State David Scanlan to allow court proceedings between the state and the New Hampshire Democratic Party to play out.
New Hampshire Secretary of State faces challenger next month
David Scanlan became Secretary of State in January after serving as deputy secretary for 20 years.
manchesterinklink.com
The numbers tell the story of NH elections
Amid the many recounts this week, the Secretary of State’s Office managed to finalize the information on voter checklists throughout the state for the 2022 election. The number of registered voters is considerably smaller than it was after the 2020 general election because checklists were purged — as they are required to do at least once every 10 years — before this election.
Where do historic Election Day losses leave the Vermont GOP?
Vermont Republicans lost all but one statewide contest, did not pick up any state Senate seats and lost ground in the state House. Read the story on VTDigger here: Where do historic Election Day losses leave the Vermont GOP?.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Democrats confident state will retain first-in-nation status
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The fate of the first-in-the-nation primary will be decided, at least on the Democratic side, in early December, but New Hampshire Democrats are more confident than ever they'll hold onto the state's century-old tradition. New Hampshire Democrats held the line in the 2022 midterm elections and...
NHPR
In Belknap County, voters took out their frustrations on the county delegation by ousting some incumbents
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. When county-owned Gunstock Ski Area was temporarily shuttered last summer, Belknap County residents vowed to take their anger to the polls. They wanted to unseat representatives...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont
CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
manchesterinklink.com
NH is second-best state for working with animals
MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials seek more funding for rental assistance over winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With federal funds about to run out for rental assistance, New Hampshire officials are trying to get help for more people over the winter. In the past year and a half, 25,000 people in New Hampshire requested rental assistance, but federal funds in that program run out next month. The state office that handles the emergency relief funding said it's concerned for the hundreds of people who are using those funds to live in hotels and motels.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire homeowners advised to get chimneys inspected, swept to avoid fires this winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One Manchester business owner is sharing what to look out for to prevent a chimney fire this winter. Chimney fires are dangerous and costly, but they are preventable. John Ceaser is the owner of Ceaser Chimney Services, the largest chimney company in the Granite State. He...
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
manchesterinklink.com
For asylum seekers, NH Host Homes offer shelter, path to independence, chance to ‘breathe in peace’
This story is part of an occasional Granite State News Collaborative series focusing on immigration issues and the experiences of immigrants settling in New Hampshire, including what it’s like seeking asylum here and finding work as an immigrant — the challenges involved, as well as efforts underway to help remove barriers and create more opportunities for advancement.
WMUR.com
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
WMUR.com
Rhode Island woman, her seeing-eye dog among thousands to graduate from Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of people have new diplomas after graduating from Southern New Hampshire University, including Heather Schey and her seeing-eye dog Asher. Schey and Asher both donned regalia and crossed the stage together during one of three ceremonies held Saturday at the SNHU Arena. "This moment means...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire search crews continue to look for missing 19-year-old hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The search continued Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume. Her parents told News 9 that...
WMUR.com
Florida teen runs mile in several New England states to honor fallen first responders
SEABROOK, N.H. — A teen from Florida is running a mile in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire in honor of fallen first responders. The run is a part of a nonprofit called Running 4 Heroes, which raises awareness and funds for families of those who died in the line of duty.
Boston Globe
The secret life of alleged double murderer Logan Clegg: a loner with a temper, guns — and a taste for travel
LOGAN, Utah — The police officers must have seen him. The wall-to-wall windows at the Logan City Police Department look straight out onto the abandoned brick building where Logan Clegg lived in the summer of 2020. He slept on a couch in a former radiator shop in that building,...
nhbr.com
(Opinion) The quiet struggles of New Hampshire nursing homes
With the midterm election behind us, more than $17 billion will have been spent on state and federal campaigns, creating deafening noise alongside obsessive media coverage. Lost in this uproar of political divisiveness were quieter facts, such as a healthcare system still reeling from Covid-19. In the short window of...
Affordable Airbnb in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Has Gorgeous Mountain Views
I can't count on my fingers or toes how many Airbnbs I have stayed in! Once I found out about it, I completely switched over to staying at Airbnbs when I travel. Often times they are more affordable than hotels and offer more space and character, and I really enjoy getting to know the hosts. Nine times out of ten, they are really delightful human beings! I mean, you kind of have to be if you are willing to open your home to complete strangers (and the not-so-nice hosts end up getting bad reviews and weed themselves out!).
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
