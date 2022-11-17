Read full article on original website
Pale rider
3d ago
They will do nothing for us the American people look at him already saying that they will block any legislation from the republicans that he called extremists who just want to help the citizens who voted for them.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Where do historic Election Day losses leave the Vermont GOP?
Vermont Republicans lost all but one statewide contest, did not pick up any state Senate seats and lost ground in the state House. Read the story on VTDigger here: Where do historic Election Day losses leave the Vermont GOP?.
manchesterinklink.com
The numbers tell the story of NH elections
Amid the many recounts this week, the Secretary of State’s Office managed to finalize the information on voter checklists throughout the state for the 2022 election. The number of registered voters is considerably smaller than it was after the 2020 general election because checklists were purged — as they are required to do at least once every 10 years — before this election.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Democrats confident state will retain first-in-nation status
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The fate of the first-in-the-nation primary will be decided, at least on the Democratic side, in early December, but New Hampshire Democrats are more confident than ever they'll hold onto the state's century-old tradition. New Hampshire Democrats held the line in the 2022 midterm elections and...
NHPR
In Belknap County, voters took out their frustrations on the county delegation by ousting some incumbents
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. When county-owned Gunstock Ski Area was temporarily shuttered last summer, Belknap County residents vowed to take their anger to the polls. They wanted to unseat representatives...
Candidates call for recounts in 3 Vermont House races
Results of the recounts in the Rutland-2, Bennington-1 and Grand Isle-Chittenden districts are expected at the end of the month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Candidates call for recounts in 3 Vermont House races.
NHPR
What election recounts mean for the next N.H. legislative session
Election recounts for State House races have been taking place in Concord this week and will continue into next week. Recounts take place every election season, but this year, with the closely divided state House of Representatives, outcomes could be crucial in determining policy and which party will hold the majority in the Legislature.
WMUR.com
NH Business: New Hampshire Housing Shortage
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many states are struggling to provide affordable housing, and New Hampshire is no different. A report from NHHousing.org says it would take at least 20,000 housing units to achieve a balanced market. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Rob...
WMUR.com
Democrats say midterm election results will help them retain NH primary status
New Hampshire Democrats held the line in the 2022 midterm elections and made gains at the State House. They're now pivoting to defend the first-in-the-nation primary.
iheart.com
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
manchesterinklink.com
NH is second-best state for working with animals
MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
WMUR.com
Sununu tells fellow Republican governors to abandon 'big government' approach
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told fellow Republican governors Tuesday that the party needs to abandon its "big government" approach if it wants to be successful. Sununu joined other governors at the Republican Governors Association annual meeting in Florida for a panel discussion on the midterm...
WCAX
Vermonters participate in worldwide 'Cranksgiving' event
Emerge Vermont is an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women who want to run for elected office. The Tibetan Community Organization of Vermont was founded in 1993.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont
CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
New Hampshire House seat decided by one vote
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Every vote counts on Election Day, and that couldn't have been more evident than during one local race in New Hampshire.Following an initial tally of votes, Hillsborough 16 House District Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley trailed her opponent, Republican Larry Gagne, by a count of 1,820-1,797 for the second of two seats. That changed after a Monday recount when Mosley was declared the winner by one vote. The Secretary of State certified that Mosely defeated Gagne by a count of 1,799-1,798 for second place.Republican Will Infantine topped the ticket and earned the other House seat from Hillsborough 16.Mosley called it a "historic day here in New Hampshire."Gagne told Manchester Ink Link it was "very unusual" for so many votes to change, adding "I don't know what happened." Infantine told the New Hampshire Union Leader there will be an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission after the recount."There's got to have been a mistake made in the count," Infantine said.The district is made up of voters from Ward 9 in Manchester.
WMUR.com
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
focushillsboro.com
Election Day Shifts Coos County To The Political Right
Election Day: Coos County moved even more to the right during the election, despite the fact that the red wave that many people expected would occur during the midterm elections did not occur in Oregon or anywhere else in the country. In Oregon, Democratic candidates for governor, the U.S. Senate,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire homeowners advised to get chimneys inspected, swept to avoid fires this winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One Manchester business owner is sharing what to look out for to prevent a chimney fire this winter. Chimney fires are dangerous and costly, but they are preventable. John Ceaser is the owner of Ceaser Chimney Services, the largest chimney company in the Granite State. He...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Gov. Baker announces commutation of Ramadan Shabazz, pardons six
“Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the commutation of the first-degree murder sentence of Ramadan Shabazz to second degree murder, making him immediately eligible for parole. The Parole Board, serving in its function as the Advisory Board of Pardons, recently recommended Mr. Shabazz’s commutation. The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor...
WMUR.com
Rhode Island woman, her seeing-eye dog among thousands to graduate from Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of people have new diplomas after graduating from Southern New Hampshire University, including Heather Schey and her seeing-eye dog Asher. Schey and Asher both donned regalia and crossed the stage together during one of three ceremonies held Saturday at the SNHU Arena. "This moment means...
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
Comments / 3