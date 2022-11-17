ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO

From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

100 Neediest Cases kick off: St. Louis families lose everything in flood

UNIVERSITY CITY — Marisa Scott and Ben Smith live in a room crammed with the boxed-up remains of their lives. Scott, Smith, and daughter Mira, 1, left Chicago in late June and moved in with Scott’s mother. They stored nearly all their belongings in the basement while Smith started a new job, saving up money for a place of their own.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lighting of ‘Tree of Light’ kicks off Winterfest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 helped kick off the start of the holiday season in Kiener plaza downtown. News 4′s Cory Stark and Samantha Jones helped flip the switch on the Salvation Army Tree of Lights. It’s also the official kickoff for Winterfest. You can enjoy...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3-year-old shot in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Mueller Furniture holding Black Friday sale through November 29

Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. They have Black Friday Specials at all three locations from November 17 to November 29. With over...
BELLEVILLE, IL
feastmagazine.com

The Braided Bakery brings challah, pretzels and more to Festus' Main Street

The Braided Bakery is bringing fresh baked bread to Festus’ Main Street, and, according to reviews, it’s undoubtedly delicious. “This was never in the plan for us,” says Abbie Barton, owner of The Braided Bakery. “I never said, ‘I’m going to start selling bread in my home and then, hopefully, within a year we’ll be in a bakery.’ That was never it. But the demand has been there, and I didn’t realize how much I would enjoy it.”
FESTUS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Noto Italian Restaurant becomes the only restaurant in St. Louis to be certified Neapolitan by AVPN

Little-known fact: Neapolitan pizza isn't technically Neapolitan unless it's certified by Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) in Italy. About three weeks ago, Noto Italian Restaurant officially joined the ranks, making it the first and only restaurant in St. Louis to achieve the prestigious certification, which has only been awarded to around 100 other restaurants throughout North and South America.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O'Fallon, Mo.

A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O’Fallon, …. A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Vigil for transgender lives lost in 2022. On Sunday, more than 100 people were out...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Water main breaks in downtown St. Louis

Will Missouri voters decide on abortion ballot measure in 2024?. EXTENDED VERSION: Surprise Squad shocks Rae by crashing pep rally with favorite country singer. KMOV's Surprise Squad enlisted the help of country singer Drew Baldridge for a big surprise in an Illinois gym.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

