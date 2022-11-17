ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A watershed policy change will protect the public’s right to know: Gabe Rottman

From the Pentagon Papers in Vietnam to reports of torture and illegal domestic spying post-9/11 to what we face now – a perilous land war in Europe – armed conflict has always posed the greatest threat to a free press. It is when the government’s interest in secrecy is at its highest that free people especially need to know what is being done in their name.

