Columbia Missourian
Rotary Club of Columbia hosts turkey fry Wednesday
The Rotary Club of Columbia has begun preparations for its annual Thanksgiving turkey fry. In the fourth year of the event, this year the club plans to fry over 300 turkeys weighing 14-16 pounds for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Columbia organization gives away Thanksgiving food boxes to the community
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Powerhouse Community Development passed out food boxes to the community Saturday as an effort to make sure everyone had a meal for the Thanksgiving holiday as part of their 'A Time to Give Thanks' holiday event. The giveaway took place at Parkade Plaza on Business Loop 70 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The post Columbia organization gives away Thanksgiving food boxes to the community appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Thanksgiving Day meals: Here's which stores and restaurants are open
Thanksgiving is approaching and for anyone who wants to steer clear of the kitchen, Columbia has some options. While most places will not be open on the holiday, there are a few different restaurants, grocery stores and events to be thankful for this week. Restaurants.
Several grocery stores to close for Thanksgiving, some area restaurants will remain open
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) You'll want to make sure to get your shopping done early as several grocery stores will be closed on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day. Hy-Vee, Schnucks, Prenger Foods, Aldi, Target and Walmart will all be closed. Walmart, Target and Sam’s Club are also closing for the holiday. There will be some stores open, including Gerbes The post Several grocery stores to close for Thanksgiving, some area restaurants will remain open appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Local pro pickleball player embraces community
It sounds like tennis, looks like badminton and plays like ping-pong. Pickleball is one of the hottest sports that is rapidly gaining popularity around the globe, and Columbia is home to one of its biggest superstars.
krcgtv.com
Montgomery City man awaits a holiday miracle
Montgomery City — Most 21-year-olds have filled their time celebrating their coming of age, but Sam White has to spend 12 hours a week hooked up to a dialysis machine. “Normally, a kidney works 24/7. But dialysis only works 12 hours a week, so I have to make sure I go to those 12 hours a week. If not, there are chances of bad things happening,” said Sam.
KOMU
Marching Mizzou has last home rehearsal ahead of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
COLUMBIA − Marching Mizzou had its last home rehearsal Friday ahead of the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The group was notified in April 2021 it would perform in this year's parade. Friday was a busy rehearsal day for the Tigers, as they will perform at Saturday's football...
KOMU
Thanksgiving travelers stranded at Columbia Regional Airport, shuttled to St. Louis
When Catalina Echeverry, Noa Chen and Sydney Rushing entered the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal at 5 a.m. on Friday, they had no idea they would be stuck in an airport with no food for hours. The delayed American Airlines flight to Dallas was scheduled to take off at 6:20...
Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police respond to armed individual causing disturbance
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to an incident Saturday night involving an armed individual causing a disturbance. According to a release from the department, police responded at approximately 7:45 p.m, to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue. While the individual was armed, he had made no threats. The situation...
kwos.com
Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward
A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
Columbia Missourian
Takin' care of business: Tigers rout NMSU, set for Arkansas battle
The magic number is now one. A single win separates Missouri from guaranteed bowl eligibility after its 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night. That’s the big takeaway from the Tigers’ penultimate game of the 2022 season, which kicked off in sub-freezing temperatures and only grew colder.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri JUCO target has standout season at LB
Missouri's defense has produced its best output this season compared to recent years. And with a handful of seniors on the roster, the transfer portal will be perused this winter to retool, coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. Junior-college linebacker Triston Newson could be one of those experienced players the Tigers...
Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County
A freight train hit a truck pulling an oversize load on a track in Paris, Missouri, on Thursday. The post Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Prison time in hidden camera case
A Fulton man will spend 15 – years in prison after admitting he used hidden cameras to take pictures of teens. 52 – year old Craig Glover pleaded guilty to hiding the cameras in the bedroom and bathroom of the victims. He’ll serve his sentence in federal prison.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 28, New Mexico State 0 (3Q)
6:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: ESPNU | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 10:42: Missouri, Cody Schrader 5-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Missouri 28, New Mexico State 0. Second quarter. 5:48: Missouri, Brady Cook 32-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Hoerstkamp. (Harrison...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Nov. 20, 2022
Melvin Emery Wilson, 87, of Columbia died Nov. 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Robert "Mark" Richardson, 64, of Columbia died Nov. 18, 2022. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 22 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N Garth Ave. A memorial service will follow at noon.
Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion
A Kirksville, Missouri, man was sentenced to three decades in prison Friday in the 2020 death of an Audrain County man. The post Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
